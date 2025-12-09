2025 Week 15 QB Fantasy Rankings: Sleepers, Streamers, Busts

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

We have QB rankings available for you, heading into Week 15 of the NFL campaign -- see below prior to setting your fantasy lineup! See the rankings below for the rest of the top projected quarterbacks in fantasy football this week.

Who are the top QBs to start for fantasy in Week 15 of the NFL season?

The top quarterbacks to start in fantasy football for Week 15 mix elite veterans with players who have favorable matchups. Lamar Jackson is an automatic start. He is projected for 21 points against a Bengals defense that has struggled to slow high-end quarterbacks.

Dak Prescott is also a strong play. He is projected for 19.9 points against a Vikings team that has been vulnerable against the pass. Matthew Stafford is right behind him at 19.7 points in a matchup with the Lions, who have had trouble defensively. Jalen Hurts remains a top option too. He is projected for 19.6 points against the Raiders.

Fantasy managers looking for upside beyond the headliners should keep an eye on Drake Maye and Trevor Lawrence. Maye faces the Bills and has thrown for at least 270 yards in four straight games, which puts him in the high-end QB1 conversation. Lawrence draws the Jets and has shown enough flashes to make him a viable sleeper.

As always, matchup and recent form matter. Cincinnati’s issues against top quarterbacks make Jackson one of the week’s safest plays. Minnesota’s inconsistency in coverage boosts Prescott’s outlook.

Which fantasy QB sleepers should I stream for Week 15?

Trevor Lawrence headlines the list as he takes on the Jets, a defense that has struggled against quarterbacks. Lawrence has shown flashes of his ceiling and still brings rushing upside, averaging 18.1 rushing yards per game across his first three NFL seasons.

J.J. McCarthy is another intriguing option. He is coming off a breakout showing against the Commanders with three touchdown passes and 19 rushing yards. He now faces the Cowboys, who have been vulnerable through the air. With a promising performance behind him and a friendly stretch of matchups ahead, McCarthy is firmly in the streaming conversation.

For deeper streaming needs, Aaron Rodgers is worth a look against the Jaguars. Jacksonville has allowed the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Rodgers is showing signs of settling back in after posting an 80.9 passing grade against the Dolphins.

Which quarterbacks rank as fantasy Week 15 busts?

Tua Tagovailoa tops the list as he faces a Bills defense that has been strong against quarterbacks, especially at home. Tagovailoa has been up and down all season, which makes this matchup even riskier.

Derek Carr is another fade candidate against the Patriots. New England has limited opposing quarterbacks, and Carr has had issues with accuracy and decision-making. Matt Ryan carries similar concerns in a matchup with the Vikings, who have been solid against the pass.

Managers should also think twice about starting Tyler Huntley. Huntley has struggled to find consistent rhythm, and the Browns defense has made life difficult for quarterbacks all year.

Week 15 should be about avoiding unnecessary risk. Buffalo has shut down quarterbacks often enough to make Tagovailoa a dangerous start. The same is true for Carr against a disciplined Patriots defense.

Week 15 QB Fantasy Football Rankings

More Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings

