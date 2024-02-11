National Football League 2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: Stefon Diggs trade boosts Texans' odds Updated Apr. 3, 2024 12:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Immediately following Super Bowl LVIII's overtime thriller, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs opened atop the betting board as the favorites to win it all next season. And more than two months after the big game, both teams remain the favorites.

However, a recent blockbuster trade has caused one AFC contender to rise up the oddsboard.

On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills shipped four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

In exchange, the Bills will get a second-round pick via Minnesota, and the Texans will receive Diggs, a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

With that, let's take a look at the complete list of Super Bowl odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook).

SUPER BOWL LIX ODDS:

At Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Feb. 9

San Francisco 49ers: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Kansas City Chiefs: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Baltimore Ravens: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Dallas Cowboys: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Buffalo Bills: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Detroit Lions: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Houston Texans: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Cincinnati Bengals: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Philadelphia Eagles: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Green Bay Packers: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Miami Dolphins: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)

New York Jets: +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

Atlanta Falcons: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Los Angeles Rams: +3200 (bet $10 to win $330 total)

Cleveland Browns: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Jacksonville Jaguars: +4400 (bet $10 to win $450 total)

Chicago Bears: +4400 (bet $10 to win $450 total)

Los Angeles Chargers: +4800 (bet $10 to win $490 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Indianapolis Colts: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Seattle Seahawks: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Las Vegas Raiders: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

New Orleans Saints: +8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total)

Minnesota Vikings: +8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total)

Arizona Cardinals: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

New York Giants: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Tennessee Titans: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Washington Commanders: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Denver Broncos: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

New England Patriots: +18000 (bet $10 to win $1,810 total)

Carolina Panthers: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

* odds as of 4/3/24

At FanDuel, Houston's odds moved from +2000 to +1500, slotting them seventh on the oddsboard.

Buffalo went from +1200 to +1300.

Diggs spent four seasons with Buffalo, going over 1,000 yards receiving in each, including a league-leading 127 catches and 1,535 yards in 2020.

He now joins a Texans team that last season had a resurgence under first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans and Offensive Rookie of the Year, quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Buffalo Bills trade Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans

FOX Sports NFL analyst Dave Helman said "the Houston Texans are clearly going for it," but wondered what the Bills' plan is going forward.

"It's not as if this is a completely talent-poor offense, but Diggs was the engine that made that thing go for so long. I don't know that I want Josh Allen to have to make due without a clear wide receiver No. 1. And I don't think that's what the Bills have. I can't wait to see what they do. It's a deep, deep receiver class. I think they could get a good receiver at No. 28. But how much does [Bills general manager] Brandon Beane trust that?"

Super Bowl LIX will be played at the Caesers Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Feb. 9, 2025, and will be broadcast on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Who are you backing to win the Super Bowl? Follow FOX Sports for the latest NFL news.

