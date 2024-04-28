National Football League 2025 NFL Draft odds: Shedeur Sanders favored to go No. 1 Updated Apr. 28, 2024 3:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Coach Prime might not need to direct his son to a specific NFL location, because it appears he won't be on the board for long.

Now that the 2024 NFL Draft is over and done with, odds for who will go at the top of next year's draft have been released.

And at DraftKings Sportsbook, Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders is favored to go No. 1.

Sanders — the son of Colorado head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders — had a stellar individual year in 2023, his first under center for the Buffaloes. He threw for 3,230 yards and completed 69.3% of his passes.

He added in 27 touchdown passes and tossed just three interceptions.

Let's take a look at the odds for next year's No. 1 pick at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2025 NFL DRAFT NO. 1 PICK ODDS: *

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Carson Beck, Georgia: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Quinn Ewers, Texas: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Drew Allar, Penn State: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Jalen Milroe, Alabama: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Cameron Ward, Miami: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Mykel Williams, Georgia: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

* odds as of 4/28/24

Not surprisingly, the first seven names on the oddsboard are quarterbacks, coming off of a draft in which six QBs went in the first 12 picks, including picks No. 1, 2 and 3.

Just behind Sanders are Georgia's Beck and Texas' Ewers.

Beck completed 72.4% of his passes last season en route to throwing for 3,941 yards, 24 TDs and just six INTs.

Ewers completed 69% of his passes for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns and six picks.

Deion made waves regarding next year's NFL Draft when, in late March, Sanders appeared on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast and had this to say about the professional landing spots for Shedeur, Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, and his other son Shilo, who plays in the Colorado secondary:

"All of this is subjective because I know where I kinda want them to go. And let’s not forget Shilo. But I know where I want them to go. So, there are certain cities that ain’t gonna happen. … It’s going to be an Eli. We ain’t doing it."

Deion was referring to the Eli Manning draft saga, in which Manning refused to play for the then-San Diego Chargers, who had the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Rumor then spread that Deion preferred Shedeur and Hunter to play for one of six NFL teams.

Deion addressed those rumors in mid-April.

"One thing about a lie — a lie is so fast it can outrun the truth any day. That's a bald-faced lie. That's a stupid lie. I have more than six owners that are friends. I have more than six GMs that are friends."

