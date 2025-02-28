National Football League 2025 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Despite QB woes, Giants take Abdul Carter at No. 3 Published Feb. 28, 2025 6:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Scouting Combine is here, free agency is around the corner and the NFL Draft is officially less than two months away.

Which means I have another mock draft for you to dive into.

Admittedly, a few spots at the top look pretty similar (er — identical) to the previous version. But I have moved around some players as more info comes out.

Remember, this exercise assumes there are no further trades in the first round.

Here's Version 3.0 of my 2025 NFL mock draft.

1. Tennessee Titans : Cam Ward , QB, Miami

Everyone loves Penn State’s Abdul Carter, and understandably so. But I’m going to keep Ward here throughout the process unless something massive emerges off the field or in the medicals.

2. Cleveland Browns : Shedeur Sanders , QB, Colorado

Just stop with the idea of him tumbling down the draft board. It’s not going to happen. If you see another mock draft with Shedeur outside the top three, just know that they will bump him up there as we get closer to the draft.

3. New York Giants : Abdul Carter , Edge, Penn State

The Giants are desperate for a QB, either in the draft or in free agency in March. Would not be surprised if they landed Aaron Rodgers and then selected Carter, the best pass-rusher in the draft. They would contend for a wild-card berth, if Rodgers can stay healthy.

4. New England Patriots : Travis Hunter , WR/CB, Colorado

If the top three happen as predicted, this shapes up as the Lions' decision from 2021 between lineman Penei Sewell and WR Ja’Marr Chase — which has worked out for both teams. But Will Campbell isn’t quite Sewell, and Hunter’s not quite Chase.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars : Mason Graham , DL, Michigan

They’re good off the edge with Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen, but they were gashed all season by the run. Graham will slide into the middle and have an instant impact.

6. Las Vegas Raiders : Jalon Walker , LB, Georgia

The Raiders would love for Graham — or a QB — to fall to them. But Walker is a sneaky option to go here, given his versatility inside and out. His measurables are comparable to Haason Reddick, who went 13th in 2017.

7. New York Jets : Tyler Warren , TE, Penn State

Can’t imagine a world where a QB falls to the Jets here. So they go with the best player on the board.

8. Carolina Panthers : Tetairoa McMillan , WR, Arizona

Sure, the Jets could take him since they’re likely done with Lazard and Adams, but T-Mac would be a phenomenal fit as the No. 1 option for Bryce Young. And for me, he’s clearly the No. 2 WR in the draft.

9. New Orleans Saints : Will Campbell , OT, LSU

The Saints are in rebuilding mode, and this pick should be with the RT spot in mind, in the event that Ryan Ramczyk retires, as has been speculated.

10. Chicago Bears : Kelvin Banks , OT, Texas

It is difficult to imagine a world where this pick isn’t on the offensive line.

11. San Francisco 49ers : Mykel Williams , Edge, Georgia

Time to get back to the basics and bolster the pass rush? Williams, one of the best edge rushers in the draft, is only 20 years old and has big-time start potential.

12. Dallas Cowboys : Emeka Egbuka , WR, Ohio State

It's popular to mention a running back here, like Ashton Jeanty. But Dallas also has offensive line needs and the defense is not as good as it was in 2023. The $60 million man Dak Prescott needs help on the outside, as well.

13. Miami Dolphins : Will Johnson , CB, Michigan

The Dolphins always seem to need OL work, but their secondary struggled badly. That's despite Jalen Ramsey, who turns 31 in October, having a strong season.

14. Indianapolis Colts : Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

I’m not huge on taking LBs this high, but it’s a glaring need for the Colts, who could probably grab Campbell in the early 20s if a trade materializes.

15. Atlanta Falcons : James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

We’re at the point where, if there’s a twitchy pass rusher from the SEC, you draft him. The Falcons remain desperate for a pass rush.

16. Arizona Cardinals : Derrick Harmon , DT, Oregon

The Cardinals defense needs help in several places — corner, DT and LB. But the run defense was in the bottom-half of the league, and Harmon instantly shores that up.

17. Cincinnati Bengals : Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Expect a rocky offseason ahead for the Bengals, with much more trickling out after free agency is complete. DT BJ Hill is a free agent looking to get paid, and Kris Jenkins struggled as a rookie. There’s a need for Nolen on the interior.

18. Seattle Seahawks : Jalen Milroe , QB, Alabama

Geno Smith has stacked three straight above-average seasons, but the Seahawks don’t have a playoff win to show for it. He also threw 15 picks last year, his most since he was a rookie.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers : Shemar Stewart , DL, Texas A&M

His stats were modest last year (4.5 sacks), but the talent jumps off the screen. He's very athletic and expected to have a monster Combine.

20. Denver Broncos : Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green

He faced only two ranked opponents in Penn State and Texas A&M — and he dominated both (19-282-2). Fannin is a big-time athlete who is going to be a hot name rising up the board for the next two months.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers : Luther Burden , WR, Missouri

I'm very curious how he runs and performs at the Combine, because his stats sagged a bit. He needs an impressive showing to stay in the first round.

22. Los Angeles Chargers : Ashton Jeanty , RB, Boise State

I'm not buying all the Dallas smoke. They have too many needs. Denver will be in play at 20, but the Chargers make a ton of sense, unless chaos unfolds in free agency and they need a pass rusher.

23. Green Bay Packers : Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

The Packers could use a pass-rusher, and perhaps a CB, with Jaire Alexander on his way out. But Booker can play multiple positions on the offensive line, which Jordan Love would enjoy hearing.

24. Minnesota Vikings : Jahdae Barron , CB, Texas

The defense was excellent under Brian Flores last season, but the cornerback play was poor, outside of Byron Murphy in the slot.

25. Houston Texans : Josh Simmons , OT, Ohio State

He was limited to six games due to a knee injury, but him falling here is a big win for the Texans. He will start from Day 1 at RT in Houston.

26. Los Angeles Rams : Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

Now that the Rams have figured out their QB situation, the OL needs work. They potentially have three free agents on the OL, and Membou can play guard or tackle.

27. Washington Commanders : Malaki Starks , S, Georgia

The Commanders could go in several directions here. They could do interior OL, DL, No. 2 WR. But let’s see what happens in free agency first. Starks shores up a back end of the secondary that got a great year from rookie Mike Sainristil and will have a healthy Marshon Lattimore.

28. Baltimore Ravens : Matthew Golden , WR, Texas

Just keep getting Lamar Jackson top-end weapons. Golden could be Baltimore's version of Xavier Worthy and also spread the field with his track star speed.

29. Buffalo Bills : Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

His stock is up after a monster showing at the Senior Bowl, and if he does more damage at the Combine, don’t be surprised if he cracks the top 20.

30. Philadelphia Eagles : Omarion Hampton, RB, UNC

Eagles fans will scoff at this pick, given how great Saquon Barkley played. But we’re in a two-back league now where you cannot run one guy into the ground. And Hampton is a power back who will take some of the burden off Barkley.

31. Kansas City Chiefs : Colston Loveland , TE, Michigan

Travis Kelce is near the end of his career after a tough season and two subpar games to end the season. He can mentor Loveland for a year before retiring.

32. Detroit Lions : Jack Sawyer , Edge, Ohio State

The Lions going with a front-seven defender makes all the sense in the world.

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst who also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead. Follow him on Twitter @ JasonRMcIntyre .

