LESEAN MCCOY

CO-HOST, SPEAK

PERSONALITIES >

LESEAN MCCOY VIDEOS STORIES

VIDEOS & STORIES

SOCIAL

BIO
Jimmy Garoppolo leads 49ers into pivotal Week 3 matchup vs. Broncos | SPEAK

Jimmy Garoppolo leads 49ers into pivotal Week 3 matchup vs. Broncos | SPEAK

1 DAY AGO Fox Sports
Russell Wilson, Broncos host 49ers on SNF in Week 3 | SPEAK

Russell Wilson, Broncos host 49ers on SNF in Week 3 | SPEAK

1 DAY AGO Fox Sports
Would a Dolphins win vs. Bills label them as legit contenders? | SPEAK

Would a Dolphins win vs. Bills label them as legit contenders? | SPEAK

1 DAY AGO Fox Sports
Will Aaron Rodgers' Packers get exposed by Tom Brady's Bucs in Week 3? | SPEAK

Will Aaron Rodgers' Packers get exposed by Tom Brady's Bucs in Week 3? | SPEAK

2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Jerry Jones hopes Cooper Rush can create a QB controversy with Dak Prescott | SPEAK

Jerry Jones hopes Cooper Rush can create a QB controversy with Dak Prescott | SPEAK

2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports

Does Eagles QB Jalen Hurts have more potential than Dak Prescott?

Jalen Hurts has been impressive during the Eagles' 2-0 start. Has he surpassed Dak Prescott as the top QB in the NFC East?
2 DAYS AGO
Does Eagles QB Jalen Hurts have more potential than Dak Prescott?
Steve Young suggest Dak Prescott should study Cowboys back-up QB Cooper Rush | SPEAK

Steve Young suggest Dak Prescott should study Cowboys back-up QB Cooper Rush | SPEAK

3 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Have Eagles shown they are the team to beat in the NFC? | SPEAK

Have Eagles shown they are the team to beat in the NFC? | SPEAK

4 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Josh Allen throws 4 TDs as Bills stomp Titans 41-7 in Week 2 | SPEAK

Josh Allen throws 4 TDs as Bills stomp Titans 41-7 in Week 2 | SPEAK

4 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Trey Lance undergoes season ending ankle surgery, 49ers turn to Jimmy G | SPEAK

Trey Lance undergoes season ending ankle surgery, 49ers turn to Jimmy G | SPEAK

5 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Do Cowboys or Bengals need a Week 2 win more? | SPEAK

Do Cowboys or Bengals need a Week 2 win more? | SPEAK

SEPTEMBER 16 Fox Sports
Buying or selling Giants, Dolphins, Bears or Vikings after Week 1? | SPEAK

Buying or selling Giants, Dolphins, Bears or Vikings after Week 1? | SPEAK

SEPTEMBER 14 Fox Sports
Justin Herbert, Chargers road underdogs vs. Chiefs on TNF | SPEAK

Justin Herbert, Chargers road underdogs vs. Chiefs on TNF | SPEAK

SEPTEMBER 14 Fox Sports
Bill Belichick, Patriots suffer tough loss to Dolphins in Week 1 | SPEAK

Bill Belichick, Patriots suffer tough loss to Dolphins in Week 1 | SPEAK

SEPTEMBER 13 Fox Sports
Can Russell Wilson carry Broncos afloat after Week 1 loss to Seahawks? | SPEAK

Can Russell Wilson carry Broncos afloat after Week 1 loss to Seahawks? | SPEAK

SEPTEMBER 13 Fox Sports
Lamar Jackson declines Ravens latest contract offer | SPEAK

Lamar Jackson declines Ravens latest contract offer | SPEAK

SEPTEMBER 12 Fox Sports
Does Dak Prescott or Jerry Jones deserve blame for Cowboys situation? | SPEAK

Does Dak Prescott or Jerry Jones deserve blame for Cowboys situation? | SPEAK

SEPTEMBER 12 Fox Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Packers vs. Vikings headline SPEAK's NFL Week 1 preview | SPEAK

Aaron Rodgers, Packers vs. Vikings headline SPEAK's NFL Week 1 preview | SPEAK

SEPTEMBER 9 Fox Sports
Do Tom Brady's Bucs need Week 1 win more than Dak Prescott's Cowboys? | SPEAK

Do Tom Brady's Bucs need Week 1 win more than Dak Prescott's Cowboys? | SPEAK

SEPTEMBER 9 Fox Sports
Lamar Jackson, Ravens fail to agree on new deal prior to Week 1 deadline | SPEAK

Lamar Jackson, Ravens fail to agree on new deal prior to Week 1 deadline | SPEAK

SEPTEMBER 9 Fox Sports
Baker Mayfield vs. Browns amongst best 'revenge games' in Week 1 of NFL | SPEAK

Baker Mayfield vs. Browns amongst best 'revenge games' in Week 1 of NFL | SPEAK

SEPTEMBER 8 Fox Sports
Buying Josh Allen, Bills hype as favorites to win Super Bowl LVII? | SPEAK

Buying Josh Allen, Bills hype as favorites to win Super Bowl LVII? | SPEAK

SEPTEMBER 8 Fox Sports
Trey Lance ready to takeover as 49ers QB1? | SPEAK

Trey Lance ready to takeover as 49ers QB1? | SPEAK

SEPTEMBER 8 Fox Sports
Lamar Jackson extends deadline to reach new deal with Ravens | SPEAK

Lamar Jackson extends deadline to reach new deal with Ravens | SPEAK

SEPTEMBER 7 Fox Sports
Will Dak Prescott have first losing season as starter, Bill Belichick retire? | SPEAK

Will Dak Prescott have first losing season as starter, Bill Belichick retire? | SPEAK

SEPTEMBER 7 Fox Sports
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes