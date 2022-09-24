BRYAN FISCHER VIDEOS STORIES

BRYAN FISCHER

Michigan has areas it must improve, but a star to lead the way

No. 4 Michigan finds a star, Bo Nix sparks Ducks' comeback and Kansas makes a statement. Bryan Fischer breaks down a wild day.
4 HOURS AGO
The Pac-12 is back in the spotlight, for all the right reasons

With USC rolling and a resurgence up North, the Pac-12 is earning national attention. Bryan Fischer evaluates the conference.
3 DAYS AGO
College football poll: CFP, Heisman, other picks from FOX staff after three weeks

What are the CFP teams so far? Who are the top Heisman candidates? We surveyed FOX Sports writers and staff for their early-season picks.
3 DAYS AGO
No. 7 USC, No. 6 Oklahoma could be on CFP collision course

In an early-season twist, Lincoln Riley's current team (USC) and his ex (Oklahoma) could vie for CFP spot, Bryan Fischer writes.
5 DAYS AGO
No. 6 Oklahoma's rout of Nebraska is a big warning to Big 12

Brent Venables' Sooners have turned the page from the Lincoln Riley era with their rout of Nebraska, Bryan Fischer writes.
SEPTEMBER 17
How Dillon Gabriel, Caleb Williams and 3 other transfer QBs are fitting in

This season, 60 FBS programs are starting a transfer QB. Bryan Fischer checks in on five of the most notable quarterbacks to move.
SEPTEMBER 14
