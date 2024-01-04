College Football Ranking the top 20 players in the College Football Playoff National Championship Updated Jan. 4, 2024 3:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Who is the top player in this year’s College Football Playoff National Championship game?

The answer to that question is certainly up for debate. Is it Washington’s do-it-all quarterback who threw for 430 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his team’s CFP semifinal win over Texas and also finished runner-up for the Heisman Trophy? Or, is it the Wolverines’ record-setting running back who scored the game-winning touchdown in the Rose Bowl and is now Michigan’s single-season record holder for the most points scored?

The truth is, there is no right or wrong answer to this debate, which is what makes it both fun and engaging. In a game that is loaded with superstar talent and an abundance of players that we will probably see on Sundays in the not-so-distant future, labeling one individual as "the best" seems like a near impossible exercise.

Because of that, we asked FOX Sports’ staff of college football writers to put their heads together and come up with a list of the top 20 players in Monday’s national title game.

Spoiler alert: Three of the top four are Huskies, but the Wolverines took the edge overall with 12 players on the list.

Let the debate begin.

1. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

The Huskies’ senior QB put together one of the greatest individual seasons in program history, finishing as the runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting while leading Washington to a current 14-0 record, a Pac-12 title and now, a spot in the national title game. He was electric in the Huskies’ 37-31 win over Texas in the Sugar Bowl, throwing for 430 yards, which was the second-most passing yards ever in a CFP semifinal game.

Washington's Michael Penix Jr. throws a DEEP 40-yard TD to Rome Odunze against Washington State

2. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

If it weren’t for Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., there would be a strong argument to be made that Odunze is the best wide receiver in the country. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior uses his combination of size and speed to create separation and is Penix’s go-to option whenever the Huskies need a big play. Odunze has now recorded 100-plus receiving yards in five straight games, including his impressive six-catch, 125-yard outing in the Huskies’ memorable Sugar Bowl win.

3. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

He isn’t the biggest or the fastest player in the country, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a single player in college football with a bigger heart and passion for being great than Blake Corum. He also managed to put up some jaw-dropping numbers throughout his career, totaling 3,603 rushing yards and 56 rushing touchdowns. Corum scored both a receiving touchdown and the game-winning rushing score in the Wolverines’ Rose Bowl win over Alabama, becoming Michigan’s single-season record holder for most points scored.

4. Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

The physically imposing 6-4, 317-pound offensive tackle is one of the most dominant linemen in the nation. Fautanu has started 30 games over his career at Washington and was named first-team All-Pac-12 and an AP third-team All-American this past season. He will be responsible for protecting Penix and stopping Michigan’s dominant defensive front in Monday’s national title game.

5. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

J.J. McCarthy throws a 22-yard TD DOT to Roman Wilson as Michigan grabs a 14-3 lead over Ohio State

If McCarthy can lead the Wolverines to a national title victory, there is a legitimate argument that he should go down as the most accomplished quarterback in program history. After guiding Michigan to a win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl, McCarthy improved to 26-1 as a starter in his career, which is tied for the third-highest winning percentage by a starting quarterback in FBS history.

6. Mike Sainristil, DB, Michigan

It’s hard to believe that Sainristil, who has developed into one of the top defensive backs in college football, began his collegiate career on the offensive side of the ball. It wasn’t until the 2022 season that he switched to defense, and he has become one of the most impactful players on Michigan’s top-ranked defense since then. The 5-10, 182-pound ballhawking defensive back has recorded 36 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and five interceptions for the Wolverines’ dominant 2023 defense.

7. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Roman Wilson makes an UNREAL contested TD reception as Michigan strikes first against Nebraska

It seems like whenever Michigan’s offense needs a big play in the passing game, Wilson is the guy to deliver. The 6-foot, 192-pound wide receiver has taken his game to another level in his senior year, hauling in a team-best 45 catches for 735 yards and 12 touchdowns, which ranked second in the Big Ten behind Harrison. Wilson made a pair of crucial catches on Michigan’s final drive of regulation in the Rose Bowl, including the game-tying touchdown with 1:34 remaining. The Wolverines will need him to be at his best in order to keep pace with Washington’s high-powered offense.

8. Will Johnson, DB, Michigan

From a pure talent standpoint, Johnson might be the most gifted player on the field in Monday night’s championship game. A former five-star recruit out of Gross Pointe, Michigan, Johnson has lived up to the billing since arriving in Ann Arbor in 2022. He will have the tall task of locking down Odunze and Washington’s talented trio of wide receivers in Monday’s championship game.

9. Bralen Trice, DE, Washington

There was not a more dominant player on the defensive side of the ball in Washington’s Sugar Bowl win over Texas than Trice. He is an elite pass-rusher with the ability to get to opposing team’s quarterbacks in a hurry. The 6-4, 274-pound edge rusher had five tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble en route to being named the Defensive Player of the Game in the Huskies’ Sugar Bowl victory.

10. Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Graham has been an impact player on the Wolverines’ defensive line in his sophomore campaign. He has recorded 32 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble this season en route to being named a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and a third-team selection by the media. He was exceptional in the Wolverines’ win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl, making play after play in the backfield. He was named the Rose Bowl Defensive Player of the Game.

11. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

J.J. McCarthy links up with Colston Loveland for a 54-yard TD to extend Michigan's lead vs. Indiana

Loveland could serve as an X-factor in the national title game because he is such a matchup problem for opposing defenses. The 6-5, 245-pound Loveland recorded the second-most receiving yards among Big Ten tight ends this season with 572 yards. He added 40 receptions and four touchdowns en route to being named a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

12. Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

Grant might not receive all the accolades like his fellow Wolverines teammates, but the 6-3, 339-pound defensive tackle has been vitally important to the success of this Michigan defense this year. His ability to clog up running lanes and create pressure has helped the Wolverines' defensive line develop into one of the best D-lines in college football this season.

13. Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan

Jenkins has a defensive PFF grade of 80.5, the third highest of all Big Ten interior defensive lineman, and tied for 29th in the FBS. The second-team All-American (AFCA) selection also has a run defense PFF grade of 80.9, the fourth highest of all Big Ten interior defensive lineman and tied for 35th in the FBS.

14. Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

While Odunze is undoubtedly the most accomplished of Washington's wide receivers, make no mistake, McMillan would be a No. 1 option for plenty of other teams across the country. The talented junior pass-catcher missed a large portion of the regular season due to injury, but he has been on a tear since returning to action, including a nine-catch, 131-yard performance in the Huskies' Pac-12 Championship win over Oregon.

15. Roger Rosengarten, OL, Washington

Rosengarten has a pass-blocking PFF grade of 86.7, the sixth highest of any Pac-12 offensive lineman, which is also tied for 27th in the FBS. According to PFF, the 6-6, 300-pound lineman is one of two offensive tackles in the Power 5 to play over 500 pass-block snaps and give up zero sacks. Of the 25 Power 5 offensive tackles that played 500-plus snaps, Rosengarten gave up the fewest QB pressures with 10 (according to PFF).

16. Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

The Huskies were one of only four FBS teams with multiple 1,000-yard receivers this season. While Odunze led the team in receiving yards, Polk wasn't far behind, totaling 65 catches for 1,122 yards and nine touchdowns heading into Monday night's national championship game. Polk, Odunze and McMillan will offer plenty of challenges for Michigan's defensive backfield in this matchup.

17. Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

While Johnson and Sainristil might be the most talked-about players on this Michigan defense, make no mistake about it, Colston is equally important to the success of this unit. The talented junior linebacker has a team-best 89 tackles this season, which includes his impressive 10-tackle performance in the Wolverines' Rose Bowl win over Alabama.

18. Trevor Keegan, OL, Michigan

When All-Big Ten offensive lineman Zak Zinter went down with a season-ending injury against Ohio State earlier this season, Keegan took over as the leader of the unit. The 6-6, 320-pound All-Big Ten selection has been a mainstay on the Wolverines' O-line for three straight years and has established himself as one of the best offensive guards in the country.

19. Dillon Johnson, RB, Washington

Dillon Johnson punches in a 1-yard TD to give Washington the lead vs. Washington State

Johnson leads the Pac-12 in rushing touchdowns this season (16), and has the most rushing yards (1,162) by any UW player in a single season since Myles Gaskin in 2018. He's averaging 105.1 YPG and is one of 10 players in the FBS this season to record 16 or more rushing TDs. Johnson suffered a foot injury on Washington's final offensive play in its win over Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Monday. He is expected to be ready to play when the Huskies take on Michigan, head coach Kalen DeBoer told reporters on Wednesday.

20. Rod Moore, DB, Michigan

Moore recorded a PFF coverage grade of 74.8 against Alabama, his second-highest coverage grade of the season. The 6-foot, 198-pound junior has totaled 34 tackles and two interceptions for the Wolverines' top-ranked defense this season.

Getting votes but missing the cut …

