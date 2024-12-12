National Football League 2025 NFL mock draft: Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders to go 1-2? Published Dec. 12, 2024 5:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 14 victory over the Tennessee Titans simplified the 2025 NFL Draft order slightly, making it essentially a two-team "race" for No. 1 overall.

Because of their weaker Strength of Schedule (one of several tie-breakers used by the NFL), the New York Giants would be picking first over the fellow two-win Las Vegas Raiders to kick off the festivities this spring. Things get muddied quickly after that, however, with six teams currently checking in at 3-10. Therefore, while the college football regular season may be over, there is still a lot of NFL action remaining to determine the final selection order.

Given their woeful records, both the Giants and Raiders are understandably on the lookout for a gifted quarterback. Smart teams won’t force a selection of a signal-caller just to appease the fans, however. This class of quarterbacks simply is not as talented as recent years. As such, teams taking the Best Player Available strategy could mean that cornerbacks and linemen — both offensive and defensive — will dominate the first round. In fact, no one should be surprised if tight ends are the most popular "skill position" this year.

Here is our latest mock draft.

1. New York Giants (2-11): Travis Hunter , CB/WR, Colorado

Given that the Giants rank a respectable sixth in the NFL in sacks (37), the fact that the club is dead last (tied with the Jets) with just two interceptions is truly jaw-dropping. The NFL Draft has never begun with a cornerback selected at No. 1 overall, but, of course, the do-it-all Hunter is unprecedented in many ways. A classic cover-corner with exceptional instincts and ball-skills, he is the lockdown artist the Giants need in the NFC East. He also could be a practice rival to help keep 2024 first round pick Malik Nabers focused.

2. Las Vegas Raiders (2-11): Shedeur Sanders , QB, Colorado

The Raiders and the aforementioned Giants might very well open up the checkbook for pending free agent quarterback Sam Darnold (if Minnesota allows him out of town), but if not, Sanders is the quarterback likely to be the first off the board this year. Sanders’ flashy personality won’t be a fit for everyone, but he is poised and accurate to all levels of the field, specializing in the short to intermediate zones — where the Raiders boast arguably the league’s most exciting duo of tight ends in Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer.

3. New England Patriots (3-10): Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

No one needs to tell Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo about the impact quality defenders can have on a franchise. Carter has the most explosive first step of anyone in this class. Pair him with blossoming star Keion White and the Patriots could have the makings of a dominant defensive line.

4. Carolina Panthers (3-10): Mason Graham , DT, Michigan

The Panthers have plenty of problems, but none uglier than a run defense that has surrendered 19 touchdowns through 13 games (31st in the NFL) and is allowing 5 yards a carry (tied with the Saints for last in the NFL). Graham is one of the few blue chip talents in this class, boasting a rare combination of size, strength and agility. Pairing him with Derrick Brown would give Carolina a formidable duo in the middle in which to build their defense around.

Mason Graham is one of the few blue chip talents in this class, boasting a rare combination of size, strength and agility. (Getty Images)

5. Cleveland Browns (3-10): Will Johnson , CB, Michigan

Clearly, the Browns were expecting more with the acquisition of Deshaun Watson, but the club is essentially trapped by his massive contract, making a switch at the position unlikely. Cornerback isn’t the club’s biggest need, but the Browns are allowing a league-worst 12.8 yards per reception and have surrendered 18 touchdowns while intercepting just four passes. Johnson struggled with injuries this season, but when healthy, he’s a proven star with plus size, physicality and ball-skills.

6. New York Jets (3-10): Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

Aaron Rodgers will turn 41 in December, and with Tyrod Taylor (35) the only other quarterback on the roster, it seems obvious New York will be drafting a quarterback next spring. Other than Sanders (selected at No. 3 in this projection) I don’t see a QB worthy of Top 10 consideration. Instead, expect the Jets to take the Best Player Available route with the powerfully-built Scourton a quality consolation prize.

7. Tennessee Titans (3-10): Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Only the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns have rushed for fewer touchdowns this season than the Titans (seven), which stings that much more given that longtime star Derrick Henry is leading the NFL with 13 scores for Baltimore. Like King Henry, Jeanty is a bona fide bell-cow whose vision, agility, balance through contact and breakaway speed could take a lot of the pressure off of Tennessee’s struggling passing attack.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-10): Malaki Starks , S, Georgia

The Jaguars’ toothless 24-5 touchdown to interception ratio begs for reinforcements. Current starting safety Andre Cisco is a pending free agent. If in position to select Starks, the draft’s unquestioned best safety, the Jaguars should pounce.

9. Chicago Bears (4-9): Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The Bears provided Caleb Williams with plenty of weapons, but need to do a better job of protecting their precocious young quarterback. An immediate standout who earned Second Team All-SEC honors from league coaches as a true freshman, Campbell ascended to First Team honors in 2023, showing off the size, agility and strength to warrant a selection in the top half of the first round.

Caleb Williams could use some protection from a stout force upfront in Will Campbell. (Photo by Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)

10. New Orleans Saints (5-8): Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

The Saints have shown signs of life since replacing Dennis Allen with Darren Rizzi as head coach, going 3-1 since the latter took the helm. One area that continues to be an issue for New Orleans is an aging pass rush that currently features just one player — defensive tackle Bryan Bresee — with more than 4.5 sacks. Williams needs to add some variety to his rush, but his burst and bend suggest that his best football lies ahead of him.

11. Cincinnati Bengals (5-8): JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

The Bengals currently are tied (with Miami) for 31st in the NFL with just 24 sacks over their first 13 games of the season. The Bengals won’t have to look far for reinforcements with an in-state upgrade available in the Buckeyes’ Tuimoloau, a powerful bull-rusher with underrated athleticism and a knack for making the game-changing play in big moments.

12. Dallas Cowboys (5-8): Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

While veteran Brandin Cooks has proven a quality complementary threat to CeeDee Lamb when healthy, his inability to remain on the field has reduced the Cowboys’ offense to a snail-like pace. At a power-packed 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, Burden is precisely that to opposing defenses.

13. Miami Dolphins (6-7): Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

Sure, the loss of Tua Tagovailoa sidetracked Miami’s season, but some would argue it was destined for disappointment once the Dolphins lost star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in free agency. Harmon isn’t the same caliber of pass rusher as Wilkins, but the 6-foot-5, 330-pounder is stout against the run and plays with passion, offering an immediate upgrade to a defensive line needing more beef.

At 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, Derrick Harmon is stout against the run and plays with passion. (Getty Images)

14. Indianapolis Colts (6-7): Jalon Walker , Edge, Georgia

Like it or not, the Colts’ decision to draft Anthony Richardson is a statement about general manager Chris Ballard’s willingness to gamble on upside. While the Colts boast impressive production at linebacker, they lack difference-makers. Walker is one of the most intriguing defenders in this class, boasting the range and physicality to make plays all over the field.

15. San Francisco 49ers (6-7): Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

While the 49ers defense remains one of the NFL’s most feared, leaks have quietly sprung up against the run, as only the Dallas Cowboys (21) have surrendered more rushing touchdowns this season than the 19 allowed by San Francisco (and Carolina). General manager John Lynch has always prioritized upside on draft day and the long-armed and powerful Stewart has the traits worth gambling on.

Long-armed and powerful, Shermar Stewart has the upside to thrive at the next level. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

16. Arizona Cardinals (6-7): Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

Kyler Murray’s maturation this season as a legitimate franchise quarterback is one of the key storylines in an NFC West division seemingly up for grabs. The Cardinals have done a fine job of protecting him with blockers and pass-catchers in recent years, and may see Banks — a collegiate left tackle who some scouts like better inside in the NFL — as an upgrade over journeyman Evan Brown at left guard.

17. Atlanta Falcons (6-7): James Pearce Jr. , Edge, Tennessee

Though they’ve played better recently, the Falcons still rank dead last in the NFL in sacks with just 19. The Dolphins and Bengals are next worst at 24. Needless to say, adding some juice to this front will be a top priority for defensive-minded head coach Raheem Morris. Like the Falcons’ pass rush, Pearce started the season slowly, but he caught fire late, registering 7.5 in his final nine games — all against SEC competition.

18. Los Angeles Rams (7-6): Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

As long as Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are healthy, the Rams boast one of the most dangerous receiver duos in the NFL. Both have struggled with durability, however, which could force L.A. to add more playmakers. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Warren has soft hands and smooth footwork to get open, making him an intriguing fit in a scheme that should provide plenty of one-on-one opportunities.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6): Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Mike Evans remains one of the NFL’s best redzone weapons, but, the Bucs could be looking for a younger and cheaper version, especially as the 10-year veteran’s cap hit balloons from $5.56 to $22.38 million next season. Boasting similar size and hand strength to reel in jump-balls, the 6-foot-5, 212-pound McMillan would make a lot of sense.

20. Washington Commanders (8-5): Josh Simmons, OL, Ohio State

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has breathed life into a once-proud franchise, but if he is to enjoy long-term success, Washington needs to get some more ‘Hogs back upfront. Simmons initially caught scouts’ attention at San Diego State and played well for the Buckeyes prior to suffering a season-ending knee injury in October. If teams are satisfied with his recovery, he’ll be a first round selection this spring.

If teams are satisfied with Josh Simmons' recovery from knee surgery, he’ll be a first round selection this spring. (Getty Images)

21. Denver Broncos (8-5): Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

The Broncos have done a great job of stuffing the run so far this season, currently ranking sixth in the NFL in rush defense, allowing just 3.8 yards a carry and a total of 1,231 yards on the ground. However, with a couple of defensive tackles pending free agents, including starter D.J. Jones, reinforcements may be needed. Walker is simply massive, boasting the girth and power to keep Denver dominant in this area.

22. Houston Texans (8-5): Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi

The Texans have played the run well this season, but with veteran defensive linemen Foley Fatukasi and Mario Edwards Jr. each pending free agents, Houston may choose to go with a cheaper, larger alternative via the draft. Nolen has emerged this season as a Top 20 candidate, flashing the agility and power combination to wreak havoc.

23. Seattle Seahawks (8-5): Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

The Seahawks invested "heavily" on defensive tackles last year with the trade for Leonard Williams and drafting of Byron Murphy II in the first round. Not coincidentally, Seattle’s run defense has vastly improved. At 6-foot-3 and 340 pounds, Grant has the bulk to excel at nose guard in Mike Macdonald’s defense — just as the former did when Macdonald was coaching at Michigan.

Kenneth Grant has the bulk to excel at nose guard in Mike Macdonald’s defense — just as he did when Macdonald was coaching at Michigan. (Getty Images)

24. Los Angeles Chargers (8-5): Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Few coaches prioritize tight ends like Jim Harbaugh, and he may jump at the opportunity to reunite with Loveland, one of the better all-around pass-catchers in this class. Averaging a career-low 10.6 yards per reception in 2024, Loveland likely won’t generate first round buzz from the analytics crowd, but the 6-foot-5, 245 pounder possesses the soft hands and balance through contact to be a monster in the middle in the NFL.

25. Baltimore Ravens (8-5): Aireontay Ersery, OT, Minnesota

The Ravens have three offensive tackles playing in the final year of their respective contracts this season, including standout left tackle Ronnie Stanley. A phenomenal athlete at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Ersery possesses the size and agility to warrant first round consideration, and he might love being reunited with his former Minnesota teammate Daniel Faalele, now the Ravens’ starting right guard.

26. Green Bay Packers (9-4): Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

After signing a 3-year, $64 million dollar extension in the offseason, the Packers certainly don’t appear ready to move on from star defensive tackle Kenny Clark. But Green Bay could see shades of a young Clark in the similarly-built and passionate Williams.

27. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3): Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The Steelers success this season while rotating quarterbacks is commendable, but with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields pending free agents, the club has little choice but to be evaluating this year’s rookie crop. Agile, instinctive and accurate, Ward could be a fun fit should Pittsburgh decide to draft and develop a young quarterback.

28. Buffalo Bills (10-3): Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

The Bills dedicated a whopping $132 million to tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown in the offseason, and that likely means the club will be looking for youthful bargains on the interior. Like many Alabama blockers before him, Booker is a prototypically-built bulldozer whose best football lies ahead of him.

29. Philadelphia Eagles (11-2): Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

When healthy, Dallas Goedert has proven himself to be a quality starting tight end in the NFL. However, he’s missed at least one game each season since entering the league in 2018 and turns 30 in January. I expect Taylor to rise throughout the draft process. He’s agile and a natural pass-catcher with impressive NFL bloodlines. His father (Jason Taylor) and uncle (Zach Thomas) were both legends on the field in Miami and are now each in the Hall of Fame.

Mason Taylor has impressive NFL bloodlines, as his father (Jason Taylor) and uncle (Zach Thomas) are both in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

30. Minnesota Vikings (11-2): Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

The Vikings' cornerback room is older than most, with 35-year-old Stephon Gilmore starting in his 13th NFL season. Given the aerial assaults in the NFC North division, adding youth and playmaking ability at this spot in the offseason seems like a foregone conclusion. Revel was receiving first round grades from scouts prior to suffering a torn ACL in September. If he can prove his health prior to the draft, teams could see him as a bargain at this point in the draft.

31. Kansas City Chiefs (12-1): Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Given that the Chiefs traded for DeAndre Hopkins and selected speedster Xavier Worthy in the first round last spring, adding another wide receiver might seem unlikely. Hopkins, however, is a pending free agent, as are four "other" receivers for KC, including veterans Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster. Egbuka isn’t particularly flashy, but he’s pro-ready, showing the reliable route-running and soft hands to help immediately.

32. Detroit Lions (12-1): Jack Sawyer, DE, Ohio State

Even before the tragic injury to star pass rusher Aiden Hutchinson, Sawyer likely would have been a favorite of Lions’ GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, as he plays with the hustle, desire and instincts they crave. Sawyer isn’t the flashiest athlete – which is why some scouts see him as more of a Day Two candidate - but he’s battle-tested and dependable.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

