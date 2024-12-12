College Football 2025 College Football odds: Belichick, UNC early win total set at 7.5 Updated Dec. 12, 2024 3:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's official: Bill Belichick is taking his talents to college.

The legendary coach, who won six Super Bowls as the Patriots HC, was announced as North Carolina's new head coach on Wednesday.

And bettors can already wager on how many games the Tar Heels will win next season.

Here are the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Dec. 12.

North Carolina Regular Season Wins 2025

Over 7.5 wins: +102 (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

Under 7.5 wins: -136 (bet $10 to win $17.35 total)

Belichick succeeds Mack Brown in the position. After six seasons with the program, in his second stint, UNC fired Brown in November — despite having won more games than any football coach in the school's history.

UNC finished the 2024 regular season with a 6-6 record and will face UConn in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Dec. 28.

Enter "Chapel Bill."

With Belichick, the Tar Heels are getting a head coach who boasts one of the most impressive résumés in NFL history.

In addition to holding the most Super Bowl wins ever for a head coach, he led New England to nine Super Bowl appearances. He's also got 17 AFC East titles and 30 playoff wins over his 24 seasons as Pats coach.

However, this latest chapter marks his foray into coaching at the collegiate level.

What are the expectations for Bill Belichick at UNC?

How will Belichick fare at the amateur level? FOX Sports NFL reporter Henry McKenna weighed in.

"If you think players don't want to play for Belichick at this phase of his career, you're crazy. All he'd have to do is wear his six Super Bowl rings to the meeting. Just look at JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed with New England at the tail end of the coach's tenure.

"Belichick had no (recent) history for maximizing receivers. And yet Smith-Schuster said the coach was the reason he went to New England. That's something similar to what will have to happen at UNC."

