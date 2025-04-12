Ohio State receives rings for winning College Football Playoff championship
Ohio State's national championship football team will have some extra jewelry to show off on its visit to the White House on Monday.
The Buckeyes received three rings between the first and second quarters of Saturday's spring game at Ohio Stadium.
Players and coaches from the 2024 championship team received a ring for making the College Football Playoff, one from the CFP for winning it and a championship ring from Ohio State.
Ohio State's seniors — many of whom are preparing for the NFL draft in less than two weeks — showed off their rings during a ceremony at the 50-yard line.
"It's a surreal moment," said defensive lineman Jack Sawyer, one of the team captains. "I love this place."
The top of the national championship ring opens and shows the scores of Ohio State's four CFP games, with the 34-23 victory over Notre Dame at the top. Enclosed inside the ring are pieces of the confetti that dropped at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta after Ohio State won the game. The confetti is floating over a replica of the field.
All three rings also have coach Ryan Day's mantra from the season of "Leave no doubt." On the inside of the rings is a cross, signifying the team's message and relying on its faith during the season.
"It makes it feel real," quarterback Will Howard said. "Been a long time coming for these rings but a combination of a lot of hard work, sacrifice and love when I see them."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
