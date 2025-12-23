'Way We Do Playoffs is Messed Up': Oregon Ducks HC Dan Lanning Slams CFP Format

After defeating the No. 12-seeded James Madison Dukes in Eugene, the No. 5-seeded Oregon Ducks are off to the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff, where they'll play the No. 4-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders – but Oregon head coach Dan Lanning feels that there's a degree of emptiness to the playoff game.

"I think it's just more of an indicator that the way we do playoffs in college football is messed up. In my opinion, we're really excited to be going to the Orange Bowl, but this game should be played at Texas Tech," Lanning said about the Ducks' quarterfinal round matchup against the Red Raiders being at a neutral site.

"They're [Texas Tech] the higher-seeded team. We [Oregon] should play the week right after the last game. The next playoff game should be the next Saturday and then the championship game should be the next Saturday."

The College Football Playoff is in its second season with the 12-team format, which sees the higher seed host first-round games on campus and every game in the following rounds played at a neutral site (e.g. Texas Tech and Oregon are playing in the Orange Bowl at Miami Gardens, Florida in the quarterfinal round on Jan. 1).

As for the matchup, the Ducks improved to 12-1 with their 51-34 win over the Dukes; Oregon's one loss this season came at home to the No. 1-seeded Indiana Hoosiers. The Ducks' offense is second in the Big Ten in points (39.2 per game) and third in total yards (468.9 per game).

Quarterback Dante Moore has totaled 3,046 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 170.1 passer rating, while completing 72.4% of his passes; as a collective whole, the Ducks have rushed for 32 touchdowns, with running backs Jordon Davison (6.4 yards per carry), Noah Whittington (6.9 yards per carry) and Dierre Hill Jr. (8.6 yards per carry) rushing for 24 of those scores; tight end Kenyon Sadiq has reeled in a team-high eight receiving touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, Oregon's defense is fourth in the Big Ten in opponent total yards (271.4 per game) and opponent points (16.3 per game). Linebacker Teitum Tuioti has totaled two forced fumbles, 7.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 60 combined tackles; fellow linebacker Bryce Boettcher has totaled a team-high 113 combined tackles; defensive back Dillon Thieneman has totaled two interceptions, one sack and 74 combined tackles.

Meanwhile, the 12-1 Red Raiders won the Big 12 for the first time in program history this season with their one loss coming on the road to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Texas Tech's offense is first in the Big 12 in total yards (480.3 per game) and points (42.5 per game). Through 11 games, quarterback Behren Morton has totaled 2,643 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 162.5 passer rating, while completing 67% of his passes; running back Cameron Dickey has rushed for 1,095 yards and a conference-high 14 touchdowns; fellow back J'Koby Williams has rushed for 787 yards and six touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech's defense is first in the Big 12 in opponent total yards (254.4 per game) and points (10.9 per game), and its linebackers have been playing off the charts.

Jacob Rodriguez, who finished fifth in 2025 Heisman Trophy voting, has totaled a conference-high seven forced fumbles, four interceptions and 117 combined tackles; David Bailey has totaled a conference-high 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and 43 combined tackles; Ben Roberts has totaled two forced fumbles, three interceptions and 74 combined tackles; defensive end Romello Height has totaled nine sacks, two forced fumbles and 33 combined tackles; cornerback Brice Pollock has logged a conference-high five interceptions.

The winner of the New Year's Day Big Ten-Big 12 bout plays the winner of Indiana-Alabama in the semifinal round.

