College Football Offseason Buzz: Vols QB Joey Aguilar Gets Restraining Order

Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar gets restraining order

Tennessse quarterback Joey Aguilar has been granted a temporary restraining order in his lawsuit against the NCAA as he seeks an extra year of eligibility enabling him to continue playing for the Volunteers this fall.

The ruling was granted Wednesday after Aguilar filed suit last week in Knox County Chancery Court in Tennessee, arguing that he should be allowed a fourth year of playing Division I football rather than having the years he spent in junior college count against his eligibility.

This restraining order remains in effect for 15 days as Aguilar awaits an injunction hearing on his case. Chancellor Christopher D. Heagerty’s ruling stated that Aguilar "has demonstrated a substantial likelihood of success on the merits of his claim." The ruling applies only to Aguilar.

Aguilar had removed himself from the list of plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit that Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia filed in federal court. Pavia’s lawsuit challenged an NCAA rule that counts seasons spent at junior colleges against players’ eligibility for Division I football.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.