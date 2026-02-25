Colorado HC Deion Sanders' Doctor: 'I Was Worried About You Losing a Leg'

Deion Sanders is in an improved place with his health, but the Colorado Buffaloes head coach was previously in a more ominous place with his leg, according to Colorado vascular surgeon Don Jacobs.

"I was really worried about you in Fort Worth [Colorado played TCU on Oct. 4 of last season]. Watching that game and seeing you hurt, I was worried. … Yeah, I know that pain hurts, and it was, you know, I was worried about losing a leg," Jacobs told Sanders on a FaceTime call with athletic trainer Lauren Askevold that was posted by the head coach to Instagram on Tuesday.

"But, you know, we got you out quick … I was impressed, and everything healed up well."

Sanders captioned the video, "You never know what’s on a person's plate. God is good. Great news from Dr. Don Jacobs! The best in the nation. Love ya Doc, you’ve always looked out for me and told me the Truth."

Sanders has dealt with blood clots in recent memory, which led to him having two toes amputated on his left foot in 2021. He then had surgery in October 2025 to treat blood clots in his leg but didn't miss a game due to the matter. It marked the 16th surgery that Sanders had regarding his blood clots.

Jacobs also told Sanders in the video that he'd like to "look at it [his leg] just one more time."

What's more, Sanders announced in July 2025 that he was diagnosed with but later overcame bladder cancer.

On the field, Sanders' Buffaloes are coming off a 3-9 season in 2025 and are 16-21 over his three seasons in Boulder (2023-25).