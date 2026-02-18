2026 Heisman Trophy Odds: 3 Best Futures Wagers, Including Arch Manning

I gave you my way-too-early CFP championship picks a few days ago.

It's only right that I throw some early Heisman picks in there, too, don't you think?

As we know, this market will ebb and flow, especially once the season kicks off in August. But for now, I've got three players who I think are worth throwing a few bucks on to take the Heisman home in December.

Arch Manning

I know what you’re thinking: Arch Manning is overrated. His last name is carrying him.

Blah blah blah.

Arch Manning just finished his first season as the Texas starting quarterback. He started slowly with some poor performances against a few better teams. The Longhorns lost to Ohio State and Oklahoma in their first six games. People turned away from Texas before it ripped off six wins in its last seven, including the bowl win over Michigan.

Manning completed more passes for more yards and fewer turnovers in those seven games. Thirteen touchdowns to just two interceptions, to be exact. He also added five rushing touchdowns and showed the natural progression of a quarterback starting his first season in college football at a high-pressure school.

Manning will have an entire offseason to hone his craft. He’s got a natural throwing motion and a strong arm. The offense will expand with a returning offensive line, and Texas always has elite talent at the skill positions. Head coach Steve Sarkisian makes sure he has high-powered offenses.

The Longhorns always have eyeballs on them, which is important when it comes to these awards. I believe in Manning, and he’s a good wager to win the Heisman.

PICK: Arch Manning (+750) to win the Heisman

Darian Mensah

The new Miami quarterback caused a stir this offseason with his transfer to the Hurricanes. The former Duke QB committed to return to the Blue Devils but then decided to enter the portal near the end of Miami’s title game run.

If Mensah had entered the portal at the same time as the rest of the sport, he’d have been the highest ranked quarterback in the group. He's 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, with an accurate arm and athleticism. He completed nearly 67% of passes last season with 34 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

Mensah will play with the best talent of his career next season in Miami. The Hurricanes do lose some offensive linemen to the NFL, but they return their running back and some outstanding talent at wide receiver.

We saw last season that when the offense isn’t being slowed down by turnovers at quarterback, it can go.

Mensah will be an all-star in South Florida, and he will be in the discussion for the Heisman all season.

PICK: Darian Mensah (+1500) to win the Heisman

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

JKS had an electric true freshman season at Cal.

He threw the ball almost 500 times and completed 64% of passes for 3,454 yards. He had 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions. Sagapolutele also added four rushing touchdowns. He has a rocket arm with his three-quarters lefty throw. He shows a strong understanding of scheme and doesn’t have any fear when it comes to making tough throws.

In the final month of the season, Cal played against ranked Louisville and SMU. JKS threw for 650 yards with six touchdowns in those two games.

Cal must be better this season for him to be considered for the Heisman. I’m hopeful that Tosh Lupoi will energize the program and help it win more games. He’s already added more talent to the roster and his coaching staff is good.

This is a pizza bet on a young quarterback who’s so talented.

PICK: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (+8000) to win the Heisman