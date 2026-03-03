Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Bold, Way-Too-Early College Football Predictions

It's been roughly six weeks since Indiana capped off a 16-0 season with a dramatic win over Miami to capture the national championship.

We have had college basketball, the Olympics and some incredible golf finishes to try and fill the void between now and college football season … but it still comes up short.

So I got thinking: What are a few early thoughts that might fire up the CFB crowd?

And I came up with this half dozen.

Agree. Disagree. Debate. Have at it!

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

The winner between Miami and Notre Dame in South Bend on Nov. 7 will finish undefeated and capture the No. 1 seed in the CFP

The two teams that lost in the first two CFP Championship Games of the 12-team era are both major title contenders in 2026.

Miami will likely be even better than it was in the 2025 season, as its biggest concern — replacing quarterback Carson Beck — was alleviated by adding Duke transfer Darian Mensah.

The roster is loaded, and it's clear that Mario Cristobal is building a monster at his alma mater. Miami beat Notre Dame in the season-opener last year, and it was ultimately that win that put the Canes in the CFP over the Irish.

But that night it was freshman CJ Carr who was the best player on the field for the Irish.

Carr got better and better as the season progressed, and I’ve already bet him at 8-1 to win the Heisman Trophy next season — which, if Notre Dame beats Miami and goes 12-0, is a near certainty. Miami’s toughest test pre-Notre Dame is a trip to a potentially desperate Clemson team (more on that later), while the Irish have a trip to Provo a couple of weeks prior to the meeting with the Canes.

Mark it down. Both will survive those tests, and it will be 8-0 Miami at 8-0 Notre Dame with a No. 1 rank and potentially a Heisman trophy on the line.

Colorado will finish 2-10

It's hard to be optimistic about Colorado football in 2026.

Last season, CU went 1-8 in Big 12 play and allowed more points than Oklahoma State, which went 0-9. There was a massive drop-off in talent post Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. More talent is out the door, as former ballyhooed recruit, Jordan Seaton, has left for LSU and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston has left for the Denver Broncos.

I’m very curious to see what season win total the oddsmakers post because I see very few opportunities for the Buffs to get wins.

One would assume Weber State is obvious, but after that, I can’t see them being less than six-point 'dogs or so until the final game of the season, when they host UCF.

Optimism and excitement in Year 1 under Deion Sanders has turned into a lot of questions moving forward.

Clemson will enter its idle week with a 2-3 record. Then what?

Here's what the optimist will say: Last year, Clemson was 3-5, then won out to become bowl eligible. In 2024, the Tigers won the ACC title, despite having three losses. In 2023, they were 4-4 and then won out.

This feels different though, as a ton of defensive talent is headed to the NFL.

Clemson helps LSU kick off the Lane Kiffin era in Baton Rouge and that will be a circus-like atmosphere, to put it kindly. One would assume Clemson beats Georgia Southern and North Carolina, but a Friday night trip to Cal has flashing red lights and sirens all over it. That game will be a massive opportunity for first-year head coach Tosh Lupoi to pick up an early signature win and for sophomore QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele to throw his name into the class of the nation’s best.

The trip to Berkeley will be followed up with a visit from Miami. Talent-wise, these teams are heading in opposite directions. Miami is becoming what Clemson once was in the ACC, and it's rare that the Hurricanes don't get up for a big game under Cristobal. The Canes will not look past Clemson.

If things go as I see them going, that puts Clemson 2-3 entering its idle week. Whew, that would make for interesting times in Death Valley.

Michigan will lose five regular-season games

Michigan emerged from the terrible Sherrone Moore situation with about as good a head coaching situation as it could have ever imagined by hiring former Utah HC Kyle Whittingham.

Whittingham has long been given props as being one of the best coaches in the sport and doing more with less. Clearly, he will have more at his disposal in Ann Arbor, but this might be more of a reset year for the Wolverines, even with QB Bryce Underwood back for his sophomore season.

Michigan faced four teams that finished ranked last year and lost those games by 11, 18, 18 and 14 points. The talent level had certainly slid since the national championship season. With a schedule that has two losses pretty much built in at Oregon and at Ohio State — and another very likely loss at home against Indiana — those losses start adding up quickly.

Other spots where a loss could find Michigan? At home against Oklahoma, Iowa and Penn State, as well as a trip to Minnesota.

I’m not sure if there’s ever a grace period at a place like Michigan, but 7-5 this year might just be forgiven, given the circumstances and schedule.

Indiana will carry a 22-game win streak into its Oct. 17 game against Ohio State

Who’s beating the Hoosiers prior to that game? Nebraska? The Huskers haven’t beaten a ranked team under Matt Rhule, so that’s a tall ask. Certainly none of the non-conference opponents have a chance.

IU was active in the portal even during its national title run, securing QB Josh Hoover and other valuable pieces.

The Hoosiers will be better for it, and I expect IU to take a 6-0 mark and 22-game win streak into the Ohio State game.

Big Noon Kickoff should make hotel and flight reservations now!

Arkansas will again fail to win an SEC game

Ryan Silverfield takes over in Fayetteville, where the Razorbacks bring an 11-game SEC losing streak into 2026.

There were some close calls last year, with five of those losses coming by six points or fewer.

But gone are QB Tayven Green, RB Mike Washington Jr. and the only two pass catchers who had 30 receptions.

It’s basically a total roster flip, which might not be a bad thing. And Silverfield does know a thing or two about competing against SEC teams with lesser rosters from his time at Memphis.

But I just don’t see a logical spot to expect the Hogs to get that elusive league win. At Vanderbilt or Auburn? Home against Missouri or South Carolina?

I hope I’m wrong, but it sure looks like that streak is gonna hit 20.