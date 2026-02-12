2026 College Football Odds: Notre Dame, Oregon Best Early Bets to Win CFP

I know what you're thinking: Indiana was barely crowned the national champion, and we're already on to the next.

That's how it works in betting. If you see a number you like and have the stats and information to back it up, why not go ahead and sprinkle a few bucks on a couple of college football national championship contenders?

Whoever had the foresight to wager on the Hoosiers winning it all this time last year is laughing all the way to the bank, which is at least some incentive.

To be fair, I don't see another Indiana-type team on the radar making that kind of run, but here's why I don't mind holding tickets for Notre Dame and Oregon for the next 10 months.

Notre Dame +700 to win College Football Playoff

If you thought Notre Dame’s schedule was easy in 2025, wait till you see the Irish's schedule in 2026. There’s only a single game on their schedule that’s even considered a 50-50 game and that’s in November when they host Miami.

Their other tough games are at BYU and then hosting SMU.

Otherwise, the results of their other nine games will be double-digit wins.

Notre Dame’s roster is incredibly talented. The Irish have been in the top 13 in combined recruiting and transfer portal rankings for three straight years, and we know head coach Marcus Freeman can develop talent and win games.

They have the Heisman frontrunner at quarterback in CJ Carr. He was outstanding last season in his first year as a starting quarterback. He completed 66% of passes with just six interceptions. The Irish do lose running back Jeremiyah Love, who will be the first player taken at his position in the NFL draft. Jadarian Price is gone as well, but Aneyas Williams is ready to take over. Notre Dame has been above average at offensive line for years and that’s not changing. And the Irish bolstered their wide receiving group in the portal.

Notre Dame’s defense has been excellent under Freeman and last season was no different. It ranked 10th in points per game, ninth in yards per play and 35th on third down. The Irish return a ton of production, including at linebacker and defensive back. They have playmakers at all three levels, and I’d expect more of what we’ve seen over the years from them.

The Irish will be a Playoff team with their talent, coaching, schedule and their guaranteed spot in the postseason if they are ranked in the top 12. You can take them now and just have that ticket in your pocket for the season.

PICK: Notre Dame (+700) to win the College Football Playoff

Oregon +900 to win College Football Playoff

This season is championship or bust for the Ducks and they know it.

We're entering Year 5 under head coach Dan Lanning and his Oregon squad has improved in each of the first four seasons. The Ducks did not make a conference championship game in the first year, then lost in the conference championship game in the second, then won in Year 3 and made a quarterfinal game, followed by last season’s quarterfinal win and semifinal loss.

Oregon had always targeted 2026 as the season and now the Ducks have the roster to make it happen.

Oregon was able to convince quarterback Dante Moore to return for one more year. Its starting center is back and so is Jamari Johnson, who would have been a second-round tight end in April's NFL Draft. It will have upgrades at offensive tackle as well.

On defense, the entire starting defensive line returned, plus a few linebackers and most of the secondary. The team is loaded with talent, and it’s well-coached.

One of Dan Lanning’s best qualities as a head coach is making sure that his Oregon squad doesn’t lose games that it shouldn’t. In the last three seasons, the Ducks have five total losses, with all five opponents either playing in the title game (Washington 2023) or winning it all (Ohio State 2024, Indiana 2025).

Oregon’s schedule includes two tough road games against USC and Ohio State, but the Ducks should beat the Trojans. Ohio State is a toss-up. Otherwise, they should win their other games.

Oregon is an experienced Playoff team on a mission this season.

With Indiana breaking the mold of a college football champion, everyone is going to search the odds to find the next Indiana. And it's disrespectful to Indiana to think there’s a next Indiana. It’s just them.

The Hoosiers are the outlier and what happened between their coaching, roster management and on-field performance will not be matched by any other team.

Also, I don’t exactly see a team with long-shot odds I’d wager on right now.

PICK: Oregon (+900) to win the College Football Playoff