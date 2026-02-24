'Absolutely Going to Succeed in the NFL': Why Joel Klatt Is All In on Fernando Mendoza

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza is betting on himself before he ever takes an NFL snap.

The former Indiana quarterback has decided not to throw at this week's NFL Scouting Combine and will instead wait for more familiar surroundings at his pro day in April.

FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt joined Colin Cowherd on Tuesday's edition of "The Herd" to discuss Mendoza’s future and break down the first edition of his newly released mock NFL draft.

"I think he's absolutely going to succeed in the National Football League," said Klatt, who's unbothered by Mendoza’s decision. "I'm a huge believer that … [quarterbacks have] to own the game from the pocket. You have to do that in the National Football League. You cannot run yourself into a Super Bowl. … When you look at Mendoza and his best performances and his most clutch performances in the most important parts of the season, what was he doing? Making huge throws from the pocket … late in the game, late in the down sequence.

"I think he's accurate. He's a leverage thrower. … The best quarterbacks never throw 50/50 balls. They're always putting the percentage in the wide receiver's advantage because of the leverage that they throw with from a ball position and ball placement standpoint. … [Mendoza] does that. … For those two reasons — owning it from the pocket in big moments and being an anticipatory, leverage thrower — I think that this guy … is absolutely going to succeed."

Joel Klatt on Fernando Mendoza's combine decision, 1.0 Mock Draft, more

It’s nearly a foregone conclusion that the Las Vegas Raiders — a franchise whose identity has historically been deeply rooted in its head coach and quarterback, which they're currently in desperate need of — will select Mendoza with the first overall pick, according to Klatt and many others. Mendoza checks all the boxes after leading the Hoosiers to a perfect 16-0 record and a national title this past season.

"There's this line [with] all players, but more specifically for a quarterback," Klatt added. "Does he translate, regardless of fit? … I think it's incredibly difficult to find those players, and it's more specifically difficult to find them at the quarterback position. … Mendoza doesn't quite cross that line, which is fine. … I think that fit still matters."

Second-year Raiders general manager John Spytek recently said that he and new head coach Klint Kubiak, who takes over for Pete Carroll after a disappointing three-win season, are looking for a quarterback who's "a leader, tough as hell … a maniacal preparer … somebody that … loves to play football [and] will give everything to their teammates."

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady attended the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship alongside fellow owner Mark Davis. In January, Brady described Mendoza as "a very mature young man" with "a bright future."

Mendonza is the first player off the board in Klatt's first mock draft. Likewise, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti is listed as the No. 1 coach on Klatt's recently released list of the best coaches in college football.