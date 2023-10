College Football Big Ten Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year Published Oct. 18, 2023 1:11 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Big Ten conference has a storied history dating back to 1896. Check out the complete list of Big Ten football champions including the year, team, conference record and head coach:

Big Ten Football Champions

2022: Michigan (9–0) Jim Harbaugh

2021: Michigan (8–1) Jim Harbaugh

2020: Ohio State (5–0) Ryan Day

2019: Ohio State (9–0) Ryan Day

2018: Ohio State (8–1) Urban Meyer

2017: Ohio State (8–1) Urban Meyer

2016: Penn State (8–1) James Franklin

2015: Michigan State (7–1) Mark Dantonio

2014: Ohio State (8–0) Urban Meyer

2013: Michigan State (8–0) Mark Dantonio

2012: Wisconsin (4–4) Bret Bielema

2011: Wisconsin (6–2) Bret Bielema

2010: Michigan State (7–1) Mark Dantonio, Wisconsin (7–1) Bret Bielema

2009: Ohio State (7–1) Jim Tressel

2008: Ohio State (7–1) Jim Tressel, Penn State (7–1) Joe Paterno

2007: Ohio State (7–1) Jim Tressel

2006: Ohio State (8–0) Jim Tressel

2005: Ohio State (7–1) Jim Tressel, Penn State (7–1) Joe Paterno

2004: Iowa (7–1) Kirk Ferentz, Michigan (7–1) Lloyd Carr

2003: Michigan (7–1) Lloyd Carr

2002: Iowa (8–0) Kirk Ferentz, Ohio State (8–0) Jim Tressel

2001: Illinois (7–1) Ron Turner

2000: Michigan (6–2) Lloyd Carr. Northwestern (6–2) Randy Walker, Purdue (6–2) Joe Tiller

1999: Wisconsin (7–1) Barry Alvarez

1998: Michigan (7–1) Lloyd Carr. Ohio State (7–1) John Cooper, Wisconsin (7–1) Barry Alvarez

1997: Michigan (8–0) Lloyd Carr

1996: Northwestern (7–1) Gary Barnett, Ohio State (7–1) John Cooper

1995: Northwestern (8–0) Gary Barnett

1994: Penn State (8–0) Joe Paterno

1993: Ohio State (6–1–1) John Cooper, Wisconsin (6–1–1) Barry Alvarez

1992: Michigan (6–0–2) Gary Moeller

1991: Michigan (8–0) Gary Moeller

1990: Illinois (6–2) John Mackovic, Iowa (6–2) Hayden Fry, Michigan (6–2) Gary Moeller, Michigan State (6–2) George Perles

1989: Michigan (8–0) Bo Schembechler

1988: Michigan (7–0–1) Bo Schembechler

1987: Michigan State (7–0–1) George Perles

1986: Michigan (7–1) Bo Schembechler, Ohio State (7–1) Earle Bruce

1985: Iowa (7–1) Hayden Fry

1984: Ohio State (7–2) Earle Bruce

1983: Illinois (9–0) Mike White

1982: Michigan (8–1) Bo Schembechler

1981: Iowa (6–2) Hayden Fry, Ohio State (6–2) Earle Bruce

1980: Michigan (8–0) Bo Schembechler

1979: Ohio State (8–0) Earle Bruce

1978: Michigan (7–1) Bo Schembechler, Michigan State (7–1) Darryl Rogers

1977: Michigan (7–1) Bo Schembechler, Ohio State (7–1) Woody Hayes

1976: Michigan (7–1) Bo Schembechler, Ohio State (7–1) Woody Hayes

1975: Ohio State (8–0) Woody Hayes

1974: Michigan (7–1) Bo Schembechler, Ohio State (7–1) Woody Hayes

1973: Michigan (7–0–1) Bo Schembechler, Ohio State (7–0–1) Woody Hayes

1972: Michigan (7–1) Bo Schembechler, Ohio State (7–1) Woody Hayes

1971: Michigan (8–0) Bo Schembechler

1970: Ohio State (7–0) Woody Hayes

1969: Michigan (6–1) Bo Schembechler, Ohio State (6–1) Woody Hayes

1968: Ohio State (7–0) Woody Hayes

1967: Indiana (6–1) John Pont, Minnesota (6–1) Murray Warmath, Purdue (6–1) Jack Mollenkopf

1966: Michigan State (7–0) Duffy Daugherty

1965: Michigan State (7–0) Duffy Daugherty

1964: Michigan (6–1) Bump Elliott

1963: Illinois (5–1–1) Pete Elliott

1962: Wisconsin (6–1) Milt Bruhn

1961: Ohio State (6–0) Woody Hayes

1960: Iowa (5–1) Forest Evashevski, Minnesota (6–1) Murray Warmath

1959: Wisconsin (5–2) Milt Bruhn

1958: Iowa (5–1) Forest Evashevski

1957: Ohio State (7–0) Woody Hayes

1956: Iowa (5–1) Forest Evashevski

1955: Ohio State (6–0) Woody Hayes

1954: Ohio State (7–0) Woody Hayes

1953: Illinois (5–1) Ray Eliot, Michigan State (5–1) Clarence Munn

1952: Purdue (4–1–1) Stu Holcomb, Wisconsin (4–1–1) Ivy Williamson

1951: Illinois (5–0–1) Ray Eliot

1950: Michigan (4–1–1) Bennie Oosterbaan

1949: Michigan (4–1–1) Bennie Oosterbaan, Ohio State (4–1–1) Wes Fesler

1948: Michigan (5–0) Bennie Oosterbaan

1947: Michigan (6–0) Fritz Crisler

1946: Illinois (6–1) Ray Eliot

1945: Indiana (5–0–1) Bo McMillin

1944: Ohio State (6–0) Carroll Widdoes

1943: Michigan (6–0) Fritz Crisler, Purdue (6–0) Elmer Burnham

1942: Ohio State (5–1) Paul Brown

1941: Minnesota (5–0) Bernie Bierman

1940: Minnesota (6–0) Bernie Bierman

1939: Ohio State (5–1) Francis Schmidt

1938: Minnesota (4–1) Bernie Bierman

1937: Minnesota (5–0) Bernie Bierman

1936: Northwestern (6–0) Pappy Waldorf

1935: Minnesota (5–0) Bernie Bierman, Ohio State (5–0) Francis Schmidt

1934: Minnesota (5–0) Bernie Bierman

1933: Michigan (5–0–1) Harry Kipke, Minnesota (2–0–4) Bernie Bierman

1932: Michigan (6–0) Harry Kipke, Purdue (5–0–1) Noble Kizer

1931: Michigan (5–1) Harry Kipke, Northwestern (5–1) Dick Hanley, Purdue (5–1) Noble Kizer

1930: Michigan (5–0) Harry Kipke, Northwestern (5–0) Dick Hanley

1929: Purdue (5–0) James Phelan

1928: Illinois (4–1) Robert Zuppke

1927: Illinois (5–0) Robert Zuppke, Minnesota (3–0–1) Clarence Spears

1926: Michigan (5–0) Fielding H. Yost, Northwestern (5–0) Glenn Thistlethwaite

1925: Michigan (5–1) Fielding H. Yost

1924: Chicago (3–0–3) Amos Alonzo Stagg

1923: Illinois (5–0) Robert Zuppke, Michigan (4–0) Fielding H. Yost

1922: Chicago (4–0–1) Amos Alonzo Stagg, Iowa (5–0) Howard Jones, Michigan (4–0) Fielding H. Yost

1921: Iowa (5–0) Howard Jones

1920: Ohio State (5–0) John Wilce

1919: Illinois (6–1) Robert Zuppke

1918: Illinois (4–0) Robert Zuppke, Michigan (2–0) Fielding H. Yost, Purdue (1–0) A. G. Scanlon

1917: Ohio State (4–0) John Wilce

1916: Ohio State (4–0) John Wilce

1915: Illinois (3–0–2) Robert Zuppke, Minnesota (3–0–1) Henry L. Williams

1914: Illinois (6–0) Robert Zuppke

1913: Chicago (7–0) Amos Alonzo Stagg

1912: Wisconsin (5–0) William Juneau

1911: Minnesota (3–0–1) Henry L. Williams

1910: Illinois (4–0) Arthur Hall, Minnesota (2–0) Henry L. Williams

1909: Minnesota (3–0) Henry L. Williams

1908: Chicago (5–0) Amos Alonzo Stagg

1907: Chicago (4–0) Amos Alonzo Stagg

1906: Michigan (1–0) Fielding H. Yost, Minnesota (2–0) Henry L. Williams, Wisconsin (3–0) Charles P. Hutchins

1905: Chicago (7–0) Amos Alonzo Stagg

1904: Michigan (2–0) Fielding H. Yost, Minnesota (3–0) Henry L. Williams

1903: Michigan (3–0–1) Fielding H. Yost, Minnesota (3–0–1) Henry L. Williams, Northwestern (1–0–2) Walter McCornack

1902: Michigan (5–0) Fielding H. Yost

1901: Michigan (4–0) Fielding H. Yost, Wisconsin (2–0) Philip King

1900: Iowa (2–0–1) Alden Knipe, Minnesota (3–0–1) Henry L. Williams

1899: Chicago (4–0) Amos Alonzo Stagg

1898: Michigan (3–0) Gustave Ferbert

1897: Wisconsin (3–0) Philip King

1896: Wisconsin (2–0–1) Philip King

Who has won the most Big Ten Championships?

Michigan has won the most Big Ten Championships with 44 titles. Below is a list of titles for each Big Ten school:

Michigan - 44

Ohio State - 39

Minnesota - 18

Illinois - 15

Wisconsin - 14

Iowa - 11

Michigan State - 9

Northwestern - 8

Purdue - 8

Chicago - 7

Penn State - 4

Indiana - 2

Nebraska - 0

Maryland - 0

Rutgers - 0

Which coach has won the most Big Ten Championships?

Ohio State's Woody Hayes and Michigan's Bo Schembechler are tied for most Big Ten football championships with 13. Below are the coaches with over five Big Ten titles:

Woody Hayes (Ohio State) - 13

Bo Schembechler (Michigan) - 13

Fielding H. Yost (Michigan) - 10

Henry L. Williams (Minnesota) - 8

Bernie Bierman (Minnesota) - 7

Amos Alonzo Stagg (Chicago) - 7

Robert Zuppke (Illinois) - 7

Jim Tressel (Ohio State) - 6

Lloyd Carr (Michigan) - 5

