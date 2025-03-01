National Football League 2025 NFL Draft: Re-visiting non-QB No. 1 picks, could Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter be next? Updated Mar. 1, 2025 3:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Recent history tells us that quarterbacks usually end up coming off the board first in the NFL Draft. In fact, a quarterback has been taken with the first pick in 18 of the past 24 drafts.

This year, that trend could continue with Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward, but Colorado two-way superstar Travis Hunter and Penn State star defensive end Abdul Carter are arguably the two best prospects in the draft.

If the Tennessee Titans keep the No. 1 pick and take the best prospect on the board, Hunter or Carter could soon call Nashville their new home. Either one of them would be the first non-quarterback taken with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft since 2022.

With that in mind, what's the recent history of non-quarterbacks being selected with the first pick? Here are the last 10 non-quarterbacks to be selected with the No. 1 pick and how they've fared in chronological order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Penn State RB Ki-Jana Carter — 1995 by Cincinnati Bengals

Carter was a force to be reckoned with for Penn State, leading the Big Ten in yards per carry in both 1993 and 1994. In the latter year, he rushed for 1,539 yards and 23 touchdowns on 7.8 yards per carry, which all led the conference and helped Carter finish as the runner-up for the 1994 Heisman Trophy.

Unfortunately for Carter, while he rushed for 7.5 touchdowns per season across his first two years in the NFL, he was unable to gain traction as a lead back on a long-term basis, and both knee and shoulder injuries limited his availability. In all, Carter finished his NFL career with 1,144 rushing yards and 20 scores on 3.6 yards per carry.

"Just give me the damn ball" is what Johnson said (and actually published as an author).

Johnson was one of the better receivers of his generation, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards in a single season four times and earning three Pro Bowl nods. Despite playing just four seasons with the Jets, Johnson stands tied for eighth in franchise history with 31 receiving touchdowns and 12th with 4,108 receiving yards.

He went on to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl XXXVII and later played for the Dallas Cowboys. Outside of 2003 (he was limited to six games due to injury), Johnson never finished a regular season with fewer than 800 receiving yards, averaging 74 receptions for 961 yards and six touchdowns per season across his 11-year NFL career.

Will Travis Hunter be the 1st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Ohio State OT Orlando Pace — 1997 by St. Louis Rams

Pace, a two-time All-American at Ohio State, was a rock for the Rams. The team's primary left tackle, barring injury, from 1997-2008, Pace was a three-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler; he spent his final season with the Chicago Bears in 2009. Pace was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2000s and inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Penn State DE Courtney Brown — 2000 by Cleveland Browns

Brown was a menace at Penn State. An All-American and the 1999 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year — in a season which included a 25-yard, pick-six — Brown is one of the best defensive players to suit up for the Nittany Lions.

In the NFL, Brown wreaked havoc by forcing and recovering fumbles, while tallying six sacks in 2003. That said, various injuries (knee, ankle and foot injuries, among others) held back Brown, limiting him to just 61 games in six seasons. Across said time, he totaled a combined 19 sacks, six forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries.

Williams registered 14.5 sacks in his final season at NC State, and it was an omen of what was to come in the NFL. In an 11-year career split primarily between the Texans (2006-11) and Buffalo Bills (2012-15), "Super Mario" was among the best defensive ends in the sport. He racked up double-digit sacks in five seasons and finished his career with 97.5 sacks, 317 solo tackles and 16 forced fumbles. Williams was a one-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler.

Michigan OT Jake Long — 2008 by Miami Dolphins

After going 1-15 in 2007, the Dolphins drafted the Michigan product to shore up their offensive line, and Long helped them do so in a season that saw Miami go 11-5 and win the AFC East. A two-time All-American, Long was Miami's primary left tackle from 2008-12 before departing and later suffering knee and Achilles tendon injuries. Long, who played nine seasons in the NFL, was a one-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler.

Kansas City drafted Fisher to add stability up front, which is precisely what he did. In fact, the Chiefs went from 2-14 in 2012 to 11-5 in 2013 under new head coach Andy Reid. A two-time Pro Bowler, Fisher played for the Chiefs from 2013-20, starting in their Super Bowl LIV offense.

Fisher spent his final season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. He's also only one of three Central Michigan players to be selected in the first round of the NFL/AFL draft, defensive back Walter Beach and offensive tackle Joe Staley being the other two.

South Carolina LB Jadeveon Clowney — 2014 by Houston Texans

Injuries have been a hindrance for Clowney over his 11-year career, but, when healthy, he has been an impact player. An All-American and Ted Hendricks Award winner at South Carolina, Clowney has totaled a combined 58.0 sacks, 108 tackles for loss and 15 forced fumbles over 140 NFL games. A three-time Pro Bowler with the Texans from 2016-18, Clowney is quick and electric off the edge. Last season, he posted a 73.2 pass rush grade with the Carolina Panthers, which ranked 30th among edge defenders, per PFF.

Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett — 2017 by Cleveland Browns

The Browns hit this pick out of the park — with all due respect. Across his eight-year career, Garrett has earned four All-Pro honors, six Pro Bowl nods, claimed the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Award and logged double-digit sacks in every season but his rookie campaign. Garrett is already first in Browns history with 102.5 career sacks and tied for second with 20 forced fumbles. He has a viable argument for being the best active defensive end in the sport and the best of his generation.

After a plausible career at Georgia, the powerful Walker rocketed up draft boards in the months leading up to the 2022 draft, and the Jaguars took their shot. After an underwhelming rookie season, Walker has come into his own as one of the better defensive ends in the league, averaging 10.3 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 57 combined tackles per season from 2023-24. Last season, Walker logged two forced fumbles.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League

share