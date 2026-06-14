FIFA Men's World Cup
Where In The World Cup Is Jameis Winston?
FIFA Men's World Cup

Where In The World Cup Is Jameis Winston?

Published Jun. 14, 2026 3:29 p.m. ET

Jameis Winston traded the gridiron for the world’s game this summer, living it up with a different kind of football (and football fans) as a FOX Sports World Cup correspondent for the 2026 tournament. 

Winston — the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner and current quarterback for the New York Giants — will take the hype around the largest World Cup yet, as a 48-team tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Here’s a look at some of the best moments from Winston’s World Cup journey:

NetherlandsRiding The Dutch 'Oranje Army' Bus

Jameis got up close and personal with one of the best fan bases in the world in Dallas, where the Netherlands and the always raucous "Oranje Army" know how to make an entrance.

Winston rode along with the Dutch fans in their "Oranje Army Bus" and admitted that "there's nothing bigger than the Dutch Army."

United StatesWitnessing USA's Win With IShowSpeed

USA! USA! 

Jameis took in the sights and sounds at Los Angeles Stadium for the United States' opening match Friday, which included meeting up with influencer IShowSpeed. Not a bad way to see one of the USA's biggest wins ever at a World Cup.

Jameis Winston Witnesses USA's CRAZY FIFA World Cup™ Win! 🇺🇸 🤯

Jameis Winston Witnesses USA's CRAZY FIFA World Cup™ Win! 🇺🇸 🤯
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