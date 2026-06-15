An Ode To Lionel Messi And Embracing His Last Dance

"A thing of beauty is a joy forever, its loveliness increases, it will never pass into nothingness." — John Keats

Sometimes, the timing of things is so perfect that you can't help but think about its poetic significance. A butterfly landing on your shoulder or the sound of ocean water crashing against the backdrop of a sunset.

For me, when it comes to this game of ours — and as the defending champion Argentina prepares to debut at this World Cup against Algeria on Tuesday night in Kansas City — I can't help but think about Lionel Messi and what's about to come.

Or what's about to end.

Lionel Messi after scoring a goal for Argentina in his first World Cup match on June 16, 2006. (photo by Matt Roberts/Offside/Getty Images)

Exactly 20 years ago to this day, making his World Cup debut in 2006 at 18 years and 358 days old, a young, long-haired Messi came on as a substitute during Argentina's 6-0 victory over Serbia and Montenegro. With Diego Maradona cheering from the stands in Germany, the Argentinian crowd held a banner that read, "This Is My Dream," as Messi held the World Cup trophy.

Messi — like a bolt of lightning — created havoc, only taking three minutes to set up Hernán Crespo for his goal. Ten minutes later, Carlos Tevez assisted La Pulga for his first goal at a World Cup.

A lot has happened since then, and as a 20-year-old World Cup journey comes to an end in North America, I want us all to reflect on the fact that the light on Messi's remarkable career is dimming down.

And for this World Cup, whatever comes Argentina's way as it tries to do something only two other nations have done before in the history of the competition — which is, win back-to-back World Cup titles — I implore you all to savor every moment Messi takes on the pitch. Because I promise you this: We will never see another player like him on the world's stage.

Messi, earlier this month.(Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Back in 2023, I had the honor of sitting down with Messi when I interviewed the World Cup champion for my book. I asked him about his career, his sense of happiness and his new chapter in Miami. It was only a few months after the historic World Cup victory in Qatar.

He was happy to answer my questions, which were about his personal and professional life.

But what struck me the most was his sense of calmness about where he was in his life. He was completely at ease, and I'd like to think that a lot of it had to do with the fact that he made peace with himself, knowing that the end was slowly approaching.

Years later, ahead of the 2026 World Cup, this is why he didn't make a big announcement about returning for a record sixth tournament. This wasn't about breaking records, but rather closing doors the right way and saying goodbye to a friend.

When Messi, therefore, steps on the pitch on Tuesday night, I will put my phone down. I will take no texts or calls, pay no attention to anything else — aside from the fact that, for one last dance, one final glorious entrance on center stage, Lionel Messi, the greatest player I have ever witnessed, will say goodbye to the World Cup. And it will begin against Algeria.

But in retrospect, I don't believe that sadness will enter me, but rather a sense of tranquility. Because after all is said and done, I will forever remember the eternal memories of what Messi gave us.

And as John Keats reminds us, something beautiful never gets lost in nothingness.

It stays with us forever. As will Lionel Messi.