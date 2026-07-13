Top 50 Players From The 2026 World Cup Ahead Of The Final

The world's best have thrived this summer at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which has helped make this the best edition of the tournament ever.

Ahead of the final between Spain and Argentina, we ranked the 50 best players in the tournament. Most of the players toward the top of this list have household names and are among the world's best. Others, though, have broken out and became stars during the tournament.

We'll start our list with a player who fits that bill and is poised to be a star for Mexico moving forward.

Gilberto Mora is the future of El Tri. (Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The 17-year-old Mexican talent entered the World Cup with an opportunity to establish himself as one of the brightest young players in international football.

Mora had already broken into Tijuana’s first team, making 20 Liga MX appearances and scoring six goals during the season, while his performances attracted interest from several major European clubs.

Mexico carefully managed Mora during the early stages of the tournament, introducing him from the bench in the opening match against South Africa. He was then handed his first start in the final group-stage match against Czechia before retaining his place for the knockout games against Ecuador and England.

Mora displayed remarkable composure, technical quality and creativity for a player of his age. He finished the tournament with four appearances and three starts, becoming the youngest Mexican to play at a World Cup and the second-youngest player ever to start a World Cup knockout match.

Mora's performances confirmed his enormous potential and further increased the interest surrounding his future.

Vitinha entered the World Cup following another exceptional season with Paris Saint-Germain, continuing to demonstrate why he is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world. His composure in tight spaces, press resistance and ability to dictate the tempo were instrumental as PSG won a second consecutive Champions League title, with Vitinha earning Player of the Match honors in the final.

Vitinha produced a solid individual World Cup despite Portugal’s elimination by Spain in the round of 16. Playing alongside PSG teammate João Neves, he helped Portugal control matches from midfield and completed 96% of his passes throughout the tournament.

Vitinha did his part for Portugal, despite the team's round of 16 loss to Spain. (Photo by Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Guéhi entered the World Cup following an excellent season that saw him move from Crystal Palace to Manchester City in January. He quickly established himself in Pep Guardiola’s starting lineup, bringing composure, leadership and defensive stability to a City side that recovered from its early-season struggles and pushed Arsenal deep into the Premier League title race.

Guéhi made his World Cup debut from the bench in England’s opening victory over Croatia before returning to the starting lineup against Ghana and becoming a central figure in Thomas Tuchel’s defense. His strength, positioning and calmness in possession provided England with consistent stability at the back, highlighted by an excellent quarterfinal performance against Erling Haaland and Norway.

Guéhi continued to start through England’s semifinal defeat to Argentina, completing an impressive debut World Cup campaign.

Cunha entered the World Cup following a productive debut season with Manchester United. He gradually grew into the campaign and became an important part of a United side that recovered from a difficult start to finish third and secure a return to the Champions League.

Cunha began Brazil’s opening match against Morocco on the bench but impressed after being introduced late in the 1-1 draw. That performance earned him a start against Haiti, where he scored twice in a 3-0 victory and established himself as a key part of Carlo Ancelotti’s attack.

Operating in a roaming central role, Cunha contributed both as a goalscorer and as a creative link between Brazil’s midfield and attack. His movement, combination play and ability to find space gave the team greater balance. He also won an early penalty against Norway in the round of 16, although Bruno Guimarães was unable to convert it as Brazil suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat.

Romero has played in every Argentina game except the final group-stage match against Jordan. He even scored against Egypt in the round of 16, and his header led to the own goal that gave the reigning champions their win over Cape Verde in the round of 32.

The Tottenham defender may be on the move this summer, but he's known for his passing ability and fiery attitude. He fits in very well with this Argentina team and has developed a strong partnership with Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez in the center of the field.

Trossard entered the World Cup after helping Arsenal win the Premier League and reach the Champions League final. He contributed six goals and six assists in the league, including one of the most important strikes of Arsenal’s title-winning campaign. His 83rd-minute winner against West Ham secured a crucial 1-0 victory in the penultimate match of the season, keeping the Gunners in control of the title race before they lifted their first league title since 2004.

He carried that form into the World Cup, recording two goals and two assists as Belgium reached the quarterfinals. His creativity, intelligent movement and ability to operate between the lines made him one of Belgium’s most influential attackers.

Trossard was particularly impressive in the round of

16 victory over the United States, repeatedly causing problems from the left-hand side as Belgium secured a convincing 4-1 win. He enters the final tied for second in chances created at the World Cup, trailing only Lionel Messi.

The Canadian-born Bounou entered the World Cup following another strong season with Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. The veteran recorded 14 clean sheets in 26 league appearances, once again demonstrating the composure, concentration and shot-stopping ability that have made him one of Africa’s leading goalkeepers.

Going into the World Cup, he maintained that form and once again delivered in decisive moments for Morocco. He kept a clean sheet in the crucial 1-0 group-stage victory over Scotland before saving Crysencio Summerville’s penalty in a shootout win over the Netherlands in the round of 32.

Bounou then recorded another clean sheet in the 3-0 victory over Canada that made Morocco the first African nation to reach the quarterfinals at consecutive World Cups.

Although the Atlas Lions were eventually eliminated by France, Bounou also denied Kylian Mbappé from the penalty spot during another impressive tournament.

Van Dijk entered the World Cup following a difficult season with Liverpool, who failed to defend their Premier League title and fell short of expectations. The club’s defense endured several rough periods, with Van Dijk also struggling to consistently reach his usual standards, but Liverpool recovered sufficiently to secure Champions League qualification.

The Netherlands captain began the tournament strongly, scoring in a 2-2 opening draw against Japan. He then anchored the defense during convincing victories over Sweden and Tunisia as the Dutch finished top of their group, while also providing an assist in the 3-1 win over Tunisia.

Van Dijk produced another composed performance against Morocco in the round of 32 and helped the Netherlands protect a 1-0 lead deep into stoppage time. However, Issa Diop’s 91st-minute header forced extra time before Morocco prevailed 3-2 in the penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw.

It was a heartbreaking conclusion for the veteran captain, who will be 38 when the 2030 World Cup begins and turn 39 during the tournament.

Virgil van Dijk has been one of the best defenders in world soccer for the past decade. (Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Neves entered the World Cup following another impressive season with Paris Saint-Germain. Playing alongside Vitinha and Fabián Ruiz, he remained an integral part of PSG’s midfield as the club won a second consecutive Champions League title. His relentless energy, technical quality and ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch made him a key figure in one of Europe’s strongest teams.

Neves continued in that all-action midfield role for Portugal alongside Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes. He scored the opening goal and was named Player of the Match in Portugal’s 1-1 draw against DR Congo, providing an immediate impact in their first game of the tournament. The 21-year-old remained an important figure as Portugal reached the round of 16 before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to eventual finalists Spain.

Pickford entered the World Cup following another dependable season with Everton, playing every minute of their 38 Premier League matches and keeping 11 clean sheets. His position as England’s first-choice goalkeeper had long been secure as he prepared to compete at his third World Cup and fifth major international tournament.

Pickford produced arguably his best major tournament for England, repeatedly making important saves in crucial moments. Even during the 2-1 semifinal defeat to Argentina, he came to England’s rescue several times after they took the lead, keeping Argentina at bay before the pressure eventually became too much.

Although England fell narrowly short of the final, Pickford was one of their most consistent and reliable performers throughout the tournament.

Alvarado entered the World Cup following another productive season with Chivas, making 35 appearances across all competitions while recording four goals and five assists. He remained one of the club’s primary creative outlets, using his movement, technical quality and left-footed delivery to consistently create opportunities from wide areas.

Alvarado carried those qualities onto the international stage, repeatedly cutting inside onto his left foot and delivering dangerous crosses into the penalty area.

He registered three assists during Mexico’s run to the round of 16, including the delivery of Raúl Jiménez’s first career World Cup goal in the opening victory over South Africa. Alvarado's tournament total made him Mexico’s all-time leading assist provider at the World Cup.

Salah entered his second World Cup following the most difficult season of his Liverpool career. The defending Premier League champions fell to fifth, while Salah lost his guaranteed place in the starting lineup amid a public breakdown in his relationship with Arne Slot, who was later dismissed. Despite those struggles, Salah finished his final Liverpool campaign with 12 goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances.

Salah rediscovered his spark with Egypt and led the nation on a historic run. He scored the go-ahead goal and assisted Mahmoud Trezeguet as Egypt came from behind to defeat New Zealand 3-1, securing the first World Cup victory in the country’s history. He then helped the Pharaohs overcome Australia on penalties to record their first knockout-stage win before their tournament ended in heartbreaking fashion with a 3-2 defeat to Argentina after surrendering a two-goal lead.

After failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and exiting at the group stage in 2018, Salah finally delivered the landmark tournament run that had previously eluded him with Egypt. His performances further cemented his place as one of the greatest African footballers of all time.

Along with Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister has been a mainstay in Argentina’s midfield since before the World Cup triumph back in 2022. Then, he was at Brighton. He has since moved to Liverpool, where he has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world.



Mac Allister is an all-action player who covers every blade of grass on the pitch. He didn't start Argentina’s meaningless group-stage match against Jordan (only playing 29 minutes), but he has otherwise played every single second of the tournament for the reigning champions.



While Fernández brings more tenacity, Mac Allister is more technical and thrives on the ball. Another World Cup win would put him in rarefied air.

Manzambi entered the World Cup following a breakout season with Freiburg, recording seven goals and nine assists across 47 appearances. The versatile 20-year-old helped Freiburg reach the first European final in the club’s history, where they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Europa League Final. His energy, ball-carrying and ability to operate in several attacking roles made him one of the most exciting young players in Switzerland’s squad.

Manzambi began the tournament as a substitute but changed the trajectory of his World Cup with a brilliant late brace in Switzerland’s 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. That performance earned him his first start against Canada, where he recorded a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win.

Manzambi retained his place for the round of 32 victory over Algeria, producing excellent ability to go at the Algerian defender before setting up Breel Embolo for the opening goal.

Manzambi finished the tournament with three goals and two assists before suffering a knee injury in training that ruled him out of Switzerland’s victories over Colombia and their heartbreaking extra-time quarterfinal defeat to Argentina. Despite his campaign ending prematurely, he emerged as one of the breakout players of the World Cup.

Gill plays his club football for San Lorenzo in Argentina’s Primera División and has become an important part of Gustavo Alfaro’s Paraguay side. In a team that defends deep, invites pressure and often operates in a low block, Gill’s concentration, shot-stopping and reliability provide a reliable last line of defense.

Gill endured a difficult start to the World Cup as Paraguay suffered a 4-1 defeat to the United States, but he responded with consecutive clean sheets in a 1-0 victory over Türkiye and a goalless draw against Australia. He made six saves against Türkiye and another five against Australia, helping Paraguay collect the four points required to advance as one of the best third-place teams.

Gill then produced his defining performance in the round of 32 against Germany. He made five saves across 120 minutes before stopping two penalties in the shootout, helping Paraguay advance 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Díaz entered the World Cup following arguably the finest club season of his career during his debut campaign with Bayern Munich. The Colombian recorded 15 goals and 14 assists in the Bundesliga, forming one of world football’s most dangerous attacking trios alongside Harry Kane and Michael Olise. He finished with 26 goals and 19 assists across all competitions as Bayern won both the Bundesliga and German Cup while reaching the Champions League semifinals.

Díaz arrived as Colombia’s leading attacking threat as the nation attempted to build on its run to the 2024 Copa América final. He recorded one goal and one assist at the World Cup, producing both during Colombia’s 3-1 group-stage victory over Uzbekistan.

Although Díaz remained dangerous with his direct running and ability to beat defenders, he did not influence the tournament as consistently as he would have hoped. Colombia frequently failed to turn its promising attacking play into goals before being held scoreless by Switzerland and eliminated on penalties in the round of 16.

Modrić turned back the clock during his first season with AC Milan. Even at 40 years old, the Croatian remained one of the club’s most influential players, with his composure, passing range and ability to control matches translating smoothly to Serie A. Although Milan endured a disappointing campaign, Modrić continued to demonstrate that he could perform at the highest level.

His World Cup began poorly as Croatia lost 4-2 to England, with Modrić conceding the penalty that led to the opening goal. However, he grew into the tournament and produced his best performance against Ghana, becoming the oldest player in World Cup history to register an assist as Croatia secured its place in the knockout stages.

Modrić also performed well against Portugal in the round of 32, but Gonçalo Ramos’ stoppage-time winner eliminated Croatia in a 2-1 defeat. It was likely the final World Cup appearance of his legendary career, which included captaining Croatia to a runner-up finish in 2018 and third place in 2022.

Regardless of what comes next, Modrić will be remembered as one of the greatest midfielders in World Cup history.

Luka Modrić's last World Cup game came in the round of 32 against Portugal and former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. (Thiago Szwarc/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Díaz entered the World Cup following a solid season with Real Madrid, making 30 La Liga appearances and starting 13 matches. His most impressive performances, however, came at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he scored five goals and played a leading role in Morocco’s run to the final. After initially losing 1-0 to Senegal after extra time, Morocco were later awarded the title following a controversial CAF ruling.

Díaz carried that form into the World Cup and remained one of Morocco’s primary creative outlets. Although he did not fill the scoresheet in the same way he had at AFCON, he registered four assists and consistently created opportunities for his teammates during the Atlas Lions’ run to the quarterfinals.

Morocco consequently became the first African nation to reach at least the quarterfinals at consecutive World Cups, with Díaz playing an important role in another historic campaign.

Tielemans entered the World Cup following an impressive season with Aston Villa, helping the club win the Europa League. It was his first major international tournament as Belgium’s permanent captain after he was given the armband in September 2025. Tielemans proved to be an ideal leader for a squad transitioning from its experienced golden generation toward a younger group of emerging players.

He played an instrumental role in Belgium’s run to the quarterfinals, most notably scoring twice during their dramatic comeback against Senegal in the round of 32. Tielemans equalized in the 89th minute before converting a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time at the end of extra time to secure a remarkable 3-2 victory.

Unfortunately, he suffered a hamstring injury during the warm-up before Belgium’s quarterfinal against Spain and was forced to withdraw from the starting lineup as his country was eliminated in a 2-1 defeat. His performances strengthened his reputation further, with Manchester United having signed him in the days after Belgium's exit from the tournament.

Rice entered the World Cup following an outstanding season with Arsenal, playing a pivotal role as the club won its first Premier League title since the unbeaten 2003–04 campaign and reached the Champions League final. Rice controlled matches from midfield, provided consistently dangerous set-piece delivery and emerged as one of the team’s leading figures alongside captain Martin Ødegaard.

His World Cup performances were more understated as he operated in a double pivot alongside Elliot Anderson. Rice continued to work tirelessly, protect England’s defense and provide a threat from dead-ball situations, although he did not dictate matches as consistently as he had for Arsenal. An illness affected him during the latter stages and forced him off at halftime of the quarterfinal against Norway.

Rice recovered to start the semifinal as England suffered a painful 2–1 defeat to Argentina, and it may not be a coincidence that both goals that England conceded came after the midfielder was taken out of the game.

Tillman entered the World Cup following his first season with Bayer Leverkusen after completing a club-record move from PSV Eindhoven. He recorded six goals and one assist in the Bundesliga, becoming an important part of a Leverkusen side undergoing a major transition following Xabi Alonso’s departure for Real Madrid.

Tillman enjoyed a breakout tournament while operating as an attacking midfielder for the United States. His ability to occupy different pockets of space, make late runs into the penalty area and produce moments of individual quality made him one of the team’s most influential players.

He scored two crucial free-kick goals during the knockout stages. His strike against Bosnia and Herzegovina sealed a 2-0 victory after the United States had been reduced to 10 men, while his deflected effort against Belgium briefly brought the USA level in the round of 16.

Tillman finished the tournament as one of the United States’ key contributors and, at only 24, has put himself in a strong position to remain a central figure for the national team.

Quiñones entered the World Cup having re-established himself as a key player for Mexico following a sensational season with Al-Qadsiah. He led the Saudi Pro League with 33 goals in 31 appearances, forcing his way firmly into Javier Aguirre’s plans ahead of the tournament.

Operating from the left, Quiñones scored four goals and delivered whenever Mexico needed him most. He scored the opening goal of the entire World Cup against South Africa before finding the net in both of Mexico’s knockout-stage matches, against Ecuador and England.

His remarkable tournament moved him level at the top of Mexico’s all-time World Cup scoring list, capping one of the finest individual campaigns by a Mexican player on the sport’s biggest stage.

Costa, who plays for FC Porto in Portugal, entered his second World Cup as Portugal’s undisputed No. 1, having also started every match for his country at the 2022 tournament.

Costa repeatedly came to Portugal’s rescue, most notably during their goalless group-stage draw against Colombia. With Colombia creating chance after chance, he produced several important saves to preserve the clean sheet and help Portugal escape with a point.

His performances further strengthened his reputation as one of Europe’s leading goalkeepers. Now 26 and entering the prime of his career, Costa has reportedly attracted interest from Chelsea as speculation continues over a possible move away from Porto.

Wirtz entered the World Cup following an uneven debut season with Liverpool after completing his high-profile move from Bayer Leverkusen. He initially struggled to adjust to the physicality and intensity of English football, but gradually grew in confidence and produced several encouraging performances during the second half of the campaign.

The World Cup presented Wirtz with an opportunity to rebuild his momentum in the environment where he has consistently looked comfortable. Although Germany’s tournament ended in disappointment with a round of 32 defeat to Paraguay, Wirtz was one of their few bright spots. He registered three assists in four appearances and served as the team’s primary creative outlet throughout the competition.

The RB Leipzig winger entered the World Cup with considerable excitement surrounding him after a breakout Bundesliga campaign in which he scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 33 appearances. His performances earned him the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season award and attracted attention from several leading clubs across Europe.

Diomandé immediately announced himself on the international stage with a breathtaking performance in Ivory Coast's opening victory over Ecuador, earning the Player of the Match award. His directness, explosiveness and willingness to constantly run at defenders created problems for every opponent he faced.

Diomandé helped Ivory Coast reach the World Cup knockout stages for the first time and emerged as one of the tournament’s breakout players, demonstrating that he possesses the ability to reach the very top of the game.

Yan Diomandé shined while helping Ivory Coast advance out of the World Cup group stage for the first time. (Photo by Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Crystal Palace winger entered the tournament following the best club season of his career, scoring 21 goals and providing two assists across all competitions. He played a central role in Palace’s Conference League triumph, finishing as the competition’s leading scorer with nine goals and being named its Player of the Season.

Sarr carried that form into the World Cup, emerging as Senegal’s main attacking threat. He scored four goals in four appearances and also registered an assist. Although he was slightly wasteful in Senegal’s opening match against France, he grew into the tournament and consistently looked lively and dangerous whenever he received the ball.

Balogun entered the World Cup following an impressive season with Monaco. He scored 13 Ligue 1 goals and finished the campaign with 19 goals and three assists across all competitions, earning the opportunity to showcase his talent on the biggest stage while representing one of the tournament’s co-hosts.

Balogun announced himself as one of the United States’ leading performers, scoring three goals during its run to the round of 16. He was initially shown a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, although FIFA later suspended the resulting ban and allowed him to face Belgium. Despite the United States’ heavy defeat in that match, Balogun’s overall tournament strengthened his reputation and demonstrated his ability to perform at the highest level.

Vozinha became a star at the World Cup, first with a stellar performance in a 0-0 draw with Spain and then more amazing saves throughout Cape Verde's run. Against Argentina, the keeper was stellar, keeping out some of the world's best players, including Lionel Messi himself.

The Cape Verde goalkeeper had about 50,000 followers on Instagram before the tournament started. As of Thursday, July 16, he has 29 million.

Now, the 40-year-old is without a club ahead of the new season, which will begin in August. Whoever signs the veteran will get a reliable shot-stopper and a new celebrity within the soccer world.

Saka entered this tournament lacking match fitness after suffering an injury in March and still playing 49 games for Arsenal this past season. He helped lead the Gunners to a Premier League crown and appearance in the Champions League Final.

Saka appeared in England's first six games but did not play against Argentina with England protecting a lead late.

Saka managed just 268 minutes for England at the tournament, but he showed why he's one of the best right-wingers in the world. He registered three assists and was constantly wreaking havoc down the Three Lions' right wing.

Akanji made 33 Serie A appearances after joining Inter Milan on loan, helping the club win the Scudetto. Inter’s title victory and Akanji’s number of appearances met the reported conditions required to trigger the obligation to make his move from Manchester City permanent.

His club success carried over to the international stage, where he anchored the defense of a Switzerland side that produced its deepest World Cup run in 72 years. The Swiss reached the quarterfinals for the first time since hosting the tournament in 1954, with Akanji playing a pivotal role at the heart of their defense.

Manuel Akanji helped carry Switzerland through a deep World Cup run.(Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Cucurella entered the World Cup following another consistent season with Chelsea, making 50 appearances across all competitions. The left-back remained defensively dependable while also providing energy and attacking support with his overlapping runs down the left flank. His performances earned him a move to Real Madrid shortly before the start of the tournament.

Cucurella has provided Spain with that same two-way presence throughout the World Cup. He has offered a reliable outlet in possession, pushed forward to support the attack and remained disciplined defensively.

Cucurella has been an important part of a Spanish unit that has recorded six clean sheets and conceded only one goal in seven matches on its way to the World Cup final.

Marc Cucurella is embraced by goalkeeper Unai Simón during Spain's win over France in the semifinals. (Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Hakimi entered the tournament after playing an important role for a Paris Saint-Germain side that won back-to-back Champions League titles. Widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world, he arrived determined to lead Morocco on another deep run after the nation reached the semifinals in 2022.

Morocco did not quite return to the semifinals, but it was still another successful tournament as the Atlas Lions reached the quarterfinals. Hakimi provided a constant attacking threat with his overlapping runs, movement into central areas and ability to stretch opposing defenses. He finished the tournament with one goal and two assists.

Porro was a key player for Tottenham in the Premier League last season and proved to be one of the bright spots during what was a forgettable campaign. With La Roja, Dani Carvajal's regression opened up a space for him on the right side of defense.

Porro has made right back his spot for Spain, playing alongside a talented defense that has been the best at the World Cup this summer. It will once again be tested in the final against Argentina.

Porro's biggest highlight was his goal in the semifinal win over France. It was a good example of what makes him so good for Spain, putting his ability going forward and hustle on full display.

Upamecano entered the World Cup following an excellent season with Bayern Munich, playing a key role as the club won the Bundesliga and reached the Champions League semifinals. Vincent Kompany’s aggressive, high defensive line placed significant responsibility on Upamecano, whose recovery speed, strength and ability to defend large spaces were crucial to Bayern’s system.

The center back carried that form into the World Cup and rarely put a foot wrong during France’s run to the semifinals. His physicality, recovery defending and composure helped Les Bleus concede only two goals across their first six matches. France ultimately fell 2-0 to Spain, but Upamecano was one of their most consistent performers throughout the tournament.

Fernández entered the World Cup following another productive season with Chelsea. After playing a key role in the club’s 2025 Club World Cup triumph, he remained one of its brightest performers during a difficult campaign, recording 15 goals and seven assists across 54 appearances.

Fernández has provided a threat with his forward runs, ball-carrying and ability to arrive inside the penalty area. He has performed in a deeper role for Argentina, using his passing range, composure and defensive awareness to help control matches from midfield.

Fernández has remained an integral part of the defending champions’ run to another World Cup final and delivered one of their biggest moments of the tournament, scoring a powerful late equalizer against England before Lautaro Martínez headed home the stoppage-time winner in a dramatic 2-1 semifinal victory.

Cubarsí emerged from Barcelona’s La Masia academy and broke into the first team as a teenager under Xavi Hernández. He later established himself as a key figure under Hansi Flick, providing Barcelona with a major defensive boost during a period in which the club’s financial difficulties limited its ability to strengthen the squad. Cubarsí has since helped Barcelona win back-to-back La Liga titles while establishing himself as one of the brightest young center backs in world football.

Although Cubarsí was included in Spain’s preliminary squad for Euro 2024, he was one of three players omitted from the final 26-man roster. Two years later, the 19-year-old has become an integral part of Luis de la Fuente’s defense alongside Aymeric Laporte.

Cubarsí has started throughout Spain’s run to the World Cup final, displaying remarkable composure, intelligence and quality in possession. He has played a pivotal role in a defense that has recorded six clean sheets in seven matches and conceded only one goal across the entire tournament.

Pedri entered the World Cup after helping Barcelona win back-to-back La Liga titles, further demonstrating why he is considered one of the most technically gifted midfielders in world football. His close control, awareness, passing range and ability to dictate the tempo continued to make him an important player for both club and country.

The 23-year-old began the tournament in Spain’s starting lineup, but Luis de la Fuente made a tactical adjustment for the quarterfinal against Belgium, selecting Fabián Ruiz alongside Rodri and Dani Olmo. After Spain secured a 2-1 victory, De la Fuente retained the same midfield for the 2-0 semifinal win over France.

Despite losing his starting position during the latter stages, Pedri has still performed well when called upon. His place on the bench should not overshadow his overall quality or future importance to Spain, with the midfielder still having the best years of his career ahead of him.

Yamal entered the World Cup following another exceptional season with Barcelona, helping the club win back-to-back La Liga titles while establishing himself as one of its most important attacking players. His extraordinary left foot, creativity and ability to beat defenders have already made him one of football’s brightest stars, but a hamstring injury suffered late in the club season forced Spain to ease him into the tournament.

Yamal made a 25-minute cameo during Spain’s opening draw against Cabo Verde before gradually receiving more playing time as his fitness improved. He scored his first World Cup goal in the 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia and has continued to show flashes of his individual brilliance throughout Spain’s run.

Although he has not consistently reached the remarkable standards he has already set for himself, Yamal has grown into the competition and remains capable of producing a decisive moment as Spain prepares for the World Cup final.

Lamine Yamal will be in the World Cup Final thanks to Spain's win over France. (Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Saliba entered the World Cup after playing a key role in Arsenal’s Premier League-winning season. Alongside Gabriel Magalhães, he anchored a defense that conceded only 26 league goals and was widely regarded as one of the strongest in Europe. Saliba was also an important figure as Arsenal reached the Champions League final.

The French defender produced an outstanding tournament despite arriving with a back issue that raised questions over his availability. He played through the discomfort and rarely put a foot wrong as France reached the semifinals. However, Saliba suffered another injury setback after approximately 30 minutes against Spain and was forced off before Les Bleus were eliminated in a 2-0 defeat.

Ødegaard entered the tournament after captaining Arsenal through a remarkable season in which the club won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final, narrowly losing to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties.

At the World Cup, he served as Norway’s main creative outlet during its historic run to the quarterfinals. Ødegaard provided the perfect complement to Erling Haaland, growing into the tournament and becoming increasingly influential as Norway progressed. He finished the competition with three assists.

Dembélé entered the World Cup as the reigning Ballon d’Or winner after another trophy-filled season with Paris Saint-Germain. PSG retained both the Champions League and Ligue 1 titles, further strengthening Dembélé’s case as one of the best players in the world. Although he had already achieved international success with France, his individual quality had never fully translated into consistent production at a major tournament.

That changed at this World Cup. Operating across France’s front line, often from the left alongside Kylian Mbappé, Dembélé scored five goals during Les Bleus’ run to the semifinals. His tournament was highlighted by a sensational hat trick against Norway in France’s final group-stage match, before he scored again to seal a 2-0 quarterfinal victory over Morocco.

France ultimately fell 2-0 to Spain in the semifinals, but Dembélé produced the finest international tournament of his career.

Vinícius Júnior entered the tournament facing criticism for not consistently replicating his Real Madrid performances with the Seleção. The Brazilian has been a key figure for a Madrid side with which he has won three La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies.

At this World Cup, however, Vinícius was one of the Brazilian players who truly lived up to the weight of the shirt. He recorded four goals and one assist in five appearances, playing a crucial role in Brazil reaching the round of 16.

Oyarzabal entered the World Cup following an excellent season with Real Sociedad, scoring 15 La Liga goals and captaining the club to the Copa del Rey title. Although he may not have the same global profile as some of Spain’s other stars, he has consistently been one of the team’s most dependable attacking players.

For the first time at a major tournament, Oyarzabal arrived as Spain’s primary center forward after Álvaro Morata had led the line at previous competitions. He has been outstanding, scoring five goals while also contributing to the build-up with his intelligent movement, link-up play and ability to drift away from traditional No. 9 positions.

Oyarzabal converted the penalty that gave Spain an early lead in their 2-0 semifinal victory over France, sending La Roja into the World Cup final. His fifth goal also moved him level with David Villa and Butragueño for the most by a Spanish player at a single World Cup.

Rodri entered the World Cup following a long road back from a serious knee injury. After helping Manchester City win the Premier League and being named Player of the Tournament as Spain lifted Euro 2024, the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner tore his ACL early in the following season. His return was disrupted by further fitness setbacks, but he gradually grew into the 2025–26 campaign and began showing glimpses of the player who had previously controlled matches for both club and country.

At the World Cup, Rodri has looked much closer to his best. The Spain captain has controlled the midfield, dictated the tempo and provided defensive stability in front of Pau Cubarsí and Aymeric Laporte.

Rodri was particularly impressive during Spain’s 2–0 semifinal victory over France and has been a pivotal part of their run to the final, where they are now one victory away from winning the second World Cup in the nation’s history.

Olise entered the World Cup following an extraordinary season with Bayern Munich. He recorded 15 goals and a league-leading 19 assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances, helping Bayern win the domestic double and reach the Champions League semifinals. His performances earned him the Bundesliga Player of the Season award and established him as one of the best attacking players in world football.

His remarkable form continued at the World Cup, where he registered five assists during France’s run to the semifinals, finishing only one short of Pelé’s record of six in a single tournament. Olise was one of the competition’s standout performers, consistently displaying his ability to progress the ball, operate in tight spaces and deliver defense-splitting passes for Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Bradley Barcola and Désiré Doué.

Although France’s campaign ended with a 2-0 semifinal defeat to Spain, Olise further strengthened his reputation as one of the world’s leading creative players.

Jude Bellingham entered the World Cup having already enjoyed a phenomenal start to his Real Madrid career. He won La Liga, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup during his debut season before adding the UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup in his second campaign. Although Madrid ended the 2025–26 season without a trophy, Bellingham maintained his status as one of the club’s most important players.

The 23-year-old produced a sensational World Cup for England, scoring six goals from midfield during their run to the semifinals. His late runs into the penalty area, powerful ball-carrying, technical quality and relentless work rate made him one of the tournament’s standout performers.

Bellingham finished level for the most goals ever scored by a midfielder at a single World Cup, further establishing himself as the defining player of England’s next generation.

Erling Haaland entered his first major senior international tournament determined to replicate his club success with Norway and demonstrate why he is considered one of the best players in the world.

He did exactly that, scoring seven goals in five appearances and carrying Norway to the first World Cup quarterfinal in the nation’s history. Haaland put the team on his back throughout its remarkable run, firmly announcing himself on the biggest stage in international football.

Harry Kane entered the World Cup following the finest individual season of his career with Bayern Munich. The England captain scored an extraordinary 61 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions, helping Bayern win the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double while also reaching the Champions League semifinals. He remained the goalscoring focal point of one of Europe’s most prolific attacking teams.

Kane carried that form into the World Cup, scoring six goals during England’s run to the semifinals. He scored the goal that secured the lead against Panama, produced a brilliant late brace to complete a 2-1 comeback against DR Congo in the round of 32 and converted the decisive penalty in England’s 3-2 round of 16 victory over Mexico.

His goal against Panama moved him past Gary Lineker as England’s leading World Cup scorer, and he ended the tournament with 14 career World Cup goals. Kane once again demonstrated his clinical finishing and ability to deliver in decisive moments for his country.

Kylian Mbappé entered the World Cup following another outstanding individual season with Real Madrid. He scored 42 goals in 44 appearances, winning the Pichichi Trophy with 25 league goals and finishing as the Champions League’s leading scorer with 15.

However, Mbappé's remarkable production was not enough to prevent Madrid from ending the season without a trophy.

Mbappé responded by producing a sensational World Cup campaign, scoring eight goals in seven appearances and leading France to the semifinals. Although Les Bleus were eliminated following a 2-0 defeat to European champions Spain, Mbappé once again demonstrated his ability to deliver on the biggest international stage and finished as one of the tournament’s standout performers.

Lionel Messi continues to demonstrate why he is widely considered one of the greatest players of all time. He entered the World Cup after captaining Inter Miami to the first MLS Cup title in club history and becoming the first player to win consecutive MLS MVP awards.

Messi has produced another extraordinary World Cup, recording eight goals and four assists while leading defending champions Argentina back to the final. The 39-year-old has repeatedly taken control in decisive moments, including providing both assists during Argentina’s dramatic 2-1 semifinal comeback against England. His delivery created Enzo Fernández’s equalizer before setting up Lautaro Martínez’s stoppage-time winner to book a final against Spain.

Messi may be 39, but he continues to perform like he's a decade younger.