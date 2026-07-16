Spain vs. Argentina Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Final

Lionel Messi. Lamine Yamal. A generational World Cup final is set.

Spain will face Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at New York New Jersey Stadium on FOX.

This historic matchup is the first time the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in FIFA's pre-tournament rankings have met in the World Cup final (since rankings were introduced in 1992).

Additionally, this will be the first ever World Cup final between the reigning UEFA European champions and the reigning CONMEBOL Copa América champions, and only the second final between two Spanish-speaking countries since 1930 (Uruguay vs. Argentina).

With its dominating 2-0 win over France in the semifinals, Spain has reached the World Cup final for the first time since 2010 and just the second time ever. With the win, Spain became the first ever European nation to win eight consecutive knockout stage matches at major tournaments (World Cup and Euros).

Spain comes into the final on a 37-game unbeaten streak, the longest in team history (28-9-0, W-D-L), last losing 1-0 to Colombia in March 2024; It is tied for the longest unbeaten streak by a European team ever, with Italy also going unbeaten in 37 straight matches from October 2018 to September 2021.

Through seven games this summer, La Roja has only allowed one goal.

Meanwhile, Argentina's late-game heroics continued in its 2-1 semifinal win over England. After trailing 1-0 in the 84th minute, Argentina only had a 1.3% chance of winning the game within 90 minutes.

However, Argentina's two late goals in a seven-minute span sent La Albiceleste to its seventh World Cup final.

Argentina is looking to become the third team to win back-to-back World Cups (Italy in 1934-38; Brazil in 1958-62), and the first team to win four straight major titles (won Copa América in 2021 and 2024, and World Cup in 2022).

With the historic final now set, let’s check out the odds for the Spain vs. Argentina matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 19.

Lionel Messi is +130 to score against Spain in the World Cup final (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images).

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Spain vs. Argentina Odds

Moneyline

Spain : +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Argentina : +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Draw: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Spread

Spain -0.5: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Argentina +0.5: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Under: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

Spain vs. Argentina Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

What a matchup we have here. The defending World Cup champions face off against the defending European champions in the World Cup final. While Argentina is in its second consecutive World Cup final, things have not been easy this summer. Two of its four knockout stage matches have gone to extra time while the other two required improbable comebacks in regulation. How much longer can La Albiceleste keep getting away going down in a big match? Eventually, things have to even out. Right? For much of the tournament, France looked unbeatable. Until Les Bleus faced Spain. With its dominating win over France, Spain became the first team to record six shutouts in a single edition in the history of the World Cup. Expect Spain to control possession in this game like it has all tournament. Take Spain to win the World Cup at -150.

How to Watch Spain vs. Argentina

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

To Lift the Cup

Spain : -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Argentina: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Both Teams to Score