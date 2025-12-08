Portugal World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal now know their path to glory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after learning their group stage opponents, which stadiums they will play at, and the times for the games.
When is the World Cup? How to Watch?
The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports app are your complete home for World Cup content, including live matches, complete highlights, commentary and analysis, and full-match replays.
What is Mexico's Group and Who are the Opponents?
Portugal will be in Group A. Their opponents will be:
- South Africa
- South Korea
- FIFA intercontinental playoff winner 1 (New Caledonia, Jamaica, DR Congo) — to be decided in March 2026
Group K: Portugal, FIFA Playoff 1, Uzbekistan and Colombia | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw
What is Portugal's World Cup Schedule?
Portugal discovered its three group-stage opponents at the World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 5. The team's three group stage games will be as follows:
- June 17: Portugal vs. FIFA playoff winner 1 (New Caledonia, Jamaica, DR Congo) — NRG Stadium, Houston (1 p.m. ET)
- June 23: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan — NRG Stadium, Houston (1 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Colombia vs. Portugal — Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (7:30 p.m. ET)
