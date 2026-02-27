Knee Surgery For Mbappe? France Star Exploring Options To Keep World Cup Dream Alive

Kylian Mbappe finds himself at a crucial juncture with Real Madrid due to a persistent left knee sprain that has plagued him since December.

While the club initially allowed the French forward to manage his own playing time based on his pain tolerance, the situation severely escalated prior to the Benfica match. This alarm has finally prompted Mbappe to step away from the pitch to seek a lasting cure.

Mbappe's lingering knee crisis

Mbappe’s sheer determination to guide Madrid to silverware was on full display during the Supercopa final against Barcelona in Jeddah. Initially, the technical staff had devised a cautious protocol, intending to sideline the French star for a strict three-week period to allow the inflamed joint to properly settle. However, the magnitude of a high-stakes El Clasico with a trophy on the line saw those conservative plans ultimately abandoned, as the forward pushed his body to the absolute limit. That calculated gamble has now seemingly backfired. Following a sudden flare-up and sharp, renewed discomfort during Tuesday's training session, Mbappe has been forced to hit the brakes and officially suspend all on-pitch physical activities. AS reports he is currently engaging in exhaustive evaluations with specialized medical figures, desperate to map out the precise anatomical origin of this chronic pain and secure a definitive diagnosis before the situation deteriorates further.

Managing a lingering problem since December

The origin of the problem traces back to the December 7 fixture against Celta Vigo, marking the end of the explosive physical form Mbappe showcased at the start of the season. Although the club attempted to handle the ailment internally, a complete recovery remains elusive. The looming World Cup adds a significant layer of complexity to the situation, as opting for surgery would severely endanger the forward's chances of leading his nation on football's grandest stage.

Focused on safeguarding his World Cup dreams, the French star strongly opposes surgical intervention, choosing to rely on conservative rehabilitation instead. In close coordination with Real Madrid's medical staff, Mbappe is actively consulting with external specialists to find a viable alternative. While no specific timeline for his return has been established, there is a firm mutual understanding between the player and the club that he will not step back onto the pitch until he is perfectly healthy.

The struggle for peak performance

It is no secret that Mbappe has been playing through significant discomfort over the past few months, a factor that has clearly hindered his performance levels. After feeling the injury again on Tuesday, he was absent from the Bernabeu for the Champions League meeting with Benfica. He is currently seeking an end to the pain that prevents him from performing at the world-class level he has demonstrated for much of the season.

Real Madrid are desperate for his talent and goal-scoring prowess to return to the fold, but they require the Frenchman to be at peak fitness rather than appearing sporadically based on his pain threshold. Without an official medical report issued regarding the extent of his injury, the atmosphere at Valdebebas has shifted from discussing "discomfort" to acknowledging a formal injury.

Searching for a long-term solution

Attention has now shifted toward in-depth medical analysis and specialist consultations. Led by Nico Mihic, Real Madrid’s chief medical officer, the club is exhaustively exploring non-surgical options to treat the knee. The objective is to strike a delicate balance: enabling Mbappe to aid Madrid's pursuit of silverware while preserving his peak fitness for the upcoming World Cup.

As the season approaches its critical final stretch, Los Blancos cannot afford a lengthy absence for their marquee signing. Nevertheless, mismanaging the injury at this stage carries the severe risk of a complete physical breakdown. Consequently, both the club and the player are carefully weighing all expert advice to secure a stable recovery, allowing Mbappe to rediscover his explosive pace and spearhead the attack for both club and country.