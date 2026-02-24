Tom Brady on 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup: 'Incredibly Exciting' for USA

Every upcoming World Cup is always the most important one, but for the United States, this summer is of paramount nature, as the USA is a co-host for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.

- 2026 FIFA World Cup on FOX: Schedule, News, Previews

Moreover, the tournament is now a 48-team field, spread across three countries (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada) and 16 cities – the largest edition in history. That's why FOX Sports Lead NFL Analyst Tom Brady, who was part of the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup Draw in December, thinks this summer is a pivotal moment for soccer in the United States.

"It was great to be a part of the FIFA draw, but just to know that there are 48 countries now participating in the World Cup in all of North America is incredibly exciting because it just means more inclusion, more countries, more fans, a broader audience for these incredible games and these athletes to showcase what they've really tried to accomplish their whole life, which is reach the pinnacle of their sport," Brady said in an interview with CGTN Sports Scene about the expanded World Cup field.

"And the fact that they're able to do that in America and showcase it on the biggest stage is absolutely incredible, and it was fun for me to be a part of."

Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, Shaquille O’Neal and Aaron Judge all helped out at the World Cup draw in December. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is no stranger to soccer. He is a minority owner of English Championship club Birmingham City FC. He also recently linked up with Serie A legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic at AC Milan's Feb. 18 match against Como, where Brady received a custom No. 12 AC Milan "Brady" jersey.

Brady mentioned the growth of the game domestically, pointing to the U.S. women's national team's success. The USWNT has won four FIFA Women's World Cups and five Olympic gold medals.

"I think there's always been a huge appetite for soccer in America," Brady said. "Obviously, over a long period of time, we've had one of the most dominant women's USA teams on a global stage that the world's ever seen, so I think we understand the level of competition. Look, every kid in America grows up playing soccer.

"We either play it on the schoolyard or we play it foundationally with some of the leagues that we're a part of, but I live in Miami. Inter Miami is one of the great MLS teams in America. Lionel Messi plays for them, and I think it just continues to grow through social media and through people experiencing such a great game on a global stage, and I think the World Cup in America is only going to enhance that for future generations."

Getting back to this summer's competition, the USA — which has never won a Men's World Cup — was eliminated in the Round of 16 in the 2022 edition. Two years later, it failed to advance past the group stage of 2024 Copa America, and manager Gregg Berhalter was fired shortly after the tournament and replaced by Mauricio Pochettino.

Regarding Brady, the three-time NFL MVP was part of the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup Draw in December. As part of his draw duties, Brady selected the first team in Group C (which includes five-time World Cup champions Brazil), Group I (including two-time champions France), Group L (including UEFA Euro 2024 runner-up England), Group J (including defending champions Argentina) and Group K (including Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal) of the tournament.

Brady also spoke about the impact on the game by Gianni Infantino, who has been FIFA President since February 2016.

"The turnaround really starts with tremendous leadership at the top and what Gianni has done in terms of his leadership, his inclusion," Brady said about Infantino. "I think Gianni is a man of the people, and he's always out there celebrating the great parts of the sport. I think he's made great contributions to the world of football. And getting a chance to know him and understand the kind of person he is, the values he represents, I think that really showcases itself within the broader goals of what football is all about. Football is for everyone. It's a chance for all of us to connect, globally, over something that we love."

The 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup begins on June 11, with the USA's first match coming on June 12 against Paraguay.