Brady, Shaq, and Village People: Top Moments from the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

From an electic array of musical acts to a lineup of some top sporting legends, Friday's World Cup draw ceremony had it all. And then some.

Friday's draw at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., determined the paths and groups for the teams that will participate in next summer's tournament that will be spread across three countries and 16 cities.

But the star-studded event also had plenty of top moments from the celebrities in attendance. And while we're eagerly anticipating the on-pitch battles for soccer's marquee sporting event, there was still plenty of fun had on Friday to hold us over until then.

Here were the highlights of the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup draw.

Tom Brady Gets in on the Draw Action

The football GOAT changed to fútbol for a day, helping to place countries in their respective groups during the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup draw. As part of his draw assistant duties, Brady picked France as the first team of Group I.

He then picked England as the first team of Group L.

And chose Portugal to headline Group K.

Gretzky, Judge, Shaq Join the Fun

Brady was assisted in the drawing of the pots alongside NHL Hall of Famer and four-time Stanley Cup champion Wayne Gretzky, seven-time MLB All-Star Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and four-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

(Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Shaq, Kevin Hart have some laughs

If it wasn't awe-striking enough to see two icons make an appearance, it's even more stunning to see them next to each other. The NBA Hall of Famer towered over the comedian Hart, letting him know the difference. Like Brady, Shaq was a draw assistant for the ceremony with Hart co-hosting the entire event alongside supermodel Heidi Klum.

Shaq also had the honor of drawing the first team to join the U.S. men's national team in Group D, turned out to be Australia. Along with the Socceroos, the USA will play Paraguay and the winner of the UEFA Playoff C path (Turkiye, Romania, Slovakia, or Kosovo). That will be decided in March 2026.

Shaq also had the audience laughing with this curious quip about a unique nickname.

Robbie Williams' performance

British singer and songwriter Robbie Williams performed "Desire", which is the official song for next summer's World Cup. As he came on stage, he paid homage to England midfielder Cole Palmer, mimicking the superstar's goal celebration.

Andrea Bocelli Blesses the Crowd

Friday's ceremony started off with a bang as Andrea Bocelli opened the show, treating the crowd with his vocals. The Italian singer's voice carried throughout the John F. Kennedy Centeras he sang "Nessun Dorma." Even with Italy having yet to qualify for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, needing to emerge from a UEFA playoff to earn a spot in Group B, Bocelli represented his native country well .

Lauryn Hill Performs with Sons

Before the draw commenced, acclaimed singer/rapper Lauryn Hill performed with her sons Joshua "YG" Marley and John Marley.

Lauryn Hill performs during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center. (Photo by Mandel NGAN - Pool/Getty Images)

Village People Close it Out

With a stirring rendition of "YMCA", the Village People wrap up things. What a way to get us prepared for a full slate of soccer next summer.