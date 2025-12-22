FIFA Men's World Cup
Spain Ends Year as Top Team in FIFA Men’s Soccer Rankings
FIFA Men's World Cup

Spain Ends Year as Top Team in FIFA Men’s Soccer Rankings

Published Dec. 22, 2025 1:39 p.m. ET

Spain will end 2025 as the top men's team in the FIFA rankings.

There were limited changes in the new rankings published Monday, with only Arab Cup matches counting after the previous standings had been released on Nov. 19.

The top 10 remain unchanged with, in order, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Croatia following Spain.

Spain won World Cup Group E qualifying and will meet Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde in Group H at the 2026 tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA said Vietnam, which climbed three places to 107th in the rankings, registered the biggest leap.

The next rankings will be published on Jan. 19.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 World Cup Playoffs: Schedule, Bracket, Teams

2026 World Cup Playoffs: Schedule, Bracket, Teams

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes