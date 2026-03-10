Kylian Mbappe Is Back! Real Madrid Star Returns To Training Ahead of Man City Clash

Real Madrid have been handed a major boost ahead of their titanic Champions League quarter-final tie against Manchester City, as Kylian Mbappe was spotted back on the grass at Valdebebas.

The France international has been away in Paris undergoing treatment on a knee injury, but his return to the club's training base signals a potential turning point for manager Alvaro Arbeloa.

Mbappe makes Valdebebas return

While his presence is a massive psychological lift, Mbappe did not complete a full session with the main group, instead carrying out continuous running drills alongside fitness coach Sebastien Devillaz, as per Tribuna. Despite the optimistic sights on the training field, the report suggests that his participation on Wednesday, for the first-leg of the showdown with City, remains hugely unlikely as he continues to follow a personalised recovery plan.

Carreras blow confirmed

While the focus remains on the returning superstars, Los Blancos have been hit by a defensive setback involving full-back Alvaro Carreras. The official medical report released by the club confirmed that "after the tests carried out on our player Alvaro Carreras by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the calf of his right leg." Given the update, and the fact Madrid face City in just two days, it seems almost certain he will also miss the first leg of the tie.

Rudiger and Camavinga provide relief

It isn't all bad news for the Los Blancos hierarchy, as two key defensive pillars have returned to boost the squad depth. Antonio Rudiger was spotted back in full training and is expected to feature at the back against City. Furthermore, Eduardo Camavinga has successfully navigated a difficult period involving a persistent tooth infection to rejoin the main group, putting himself in contention for a starting berth in midfield or at left-back.

Focus turns to City clash

Real Madrid are moving into the final stages of their preparation with just 17 first-team players fully available for selection. The medical staff are monitoring Mbappe's progress by the hour, but the club maintains a cautious stance, with reports suggesting they will not risk the forward unless he is close to 100 per cent fitness, prioritising his long-term availability for the second leg and the summer's World Cup. The pressure is now on Arbeloa to navigate these selection hurdles against a City side that remains one of the favorites for the trophy.