Will Kylian Mbappe Return For Real Madrid-Man City Champions League Match?

Kylian Mbappe is facing a race against time to be fit for Real Madrid's mouth-watering Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash against Manchester City. The French superstar is returning to the Spanish capital on Sunday after spending several days in his homeland undergoing specialist treatment for an injury to his left knee. His participation in Wednesday night's showdown at the Bernabeu remains shrouded in uncertainty as the club's medical staff prepare to evaluate his progress.

Mbappe's recovery remains on track

The World Cup winner has not been alone during his time in France, having been accompanied by two of Real Madrid’s expert physiotherapists to ensure his recovery remained on track. While the club have remained cautious regarding a definitive timeline, the door has been left open for a potential European appearance. The return of the former Paris Saint-Germain attacker would provide a monumental boost to Alvaro Arbeloa’s side as they prepare to face Pep Guardiola’s men in what is widely considered the tie of the round, and according to MARCA, this is a possibility having previously been considered almost impossible.

Two days to prove his fitness

Mbappe now has just two key training sessions - scheduled for Monday and Tuesday - to demonstrate that his knee can withstand the intensity of a high-stakes meeting with Guardiola’s side. The player’s personal desire to feature in the game has never been in doubt, but the technical staff must decide if the risk of a setback outweighs the reward of starting their primary goal threat. The medical department at the club's Valdebebas training complex will spend the coming hours gauging the exact state of his recovery.

The situation is being monitored with intense scrutiny by both the fans and the coaching staff, given Mbappe’s status as the focal point of the Madrid attack. There is a sense of cautious optimism following the reports of his "positive evolution" during his stay in France, but the sheer lack of time before kick-off on Wednesday remains the biggest obstacle. A decision is likely to be made following the final pre-match training session on Tuesday evening.

Bellingham's recovery and other fitness updates

Away from the Mbappe drama, there were several other talking points at Valdebebas on Monday. Jude Bellingham continued his own recovery path, completing part of the session on the grass, though the England international worked individually as he looks to return to peak condition. Meanwhile, Alvaro Carreras, who sustained a heavy blow during the match against Getafe, also trained alone but is expected to rejoin the main group on Monday and should be available for selection.

Whether Carreras starts remains to be seen, particularly with Ferland Mendy in fine form following his recent performances. Elsewhere, Antonio Rudiger took part in individual drills away from the squad, though the German defender is expected to train normally on Tuesday. The squad depth is being tested as several key names remain sidelined, forcing Ancelotti to consider his defensive and midfield rotations carefully ahead of the visit of the reigning Premier League champions.

Injury list remains a concern

While the focus is firmly on Mbappe, Real Madrid are dealing with a significant injury list that continues to limit Arbeloa's options across the pitch. David Alaba is currently struggling with an issue in his left calf, while Dani Ceballos and Eder Militao also remain in the treatment room. The most significant long-term blow remains Rodrygo, who is set to undergo surgery following a serious knee injury that has prematurely ended a significant portion of his season. Despite these absences, the atmosphere at the training ground remains one of intense focus as the club enters the most critical stage of the campaign.