World Cup 100 Days To Go: 12 Teams To Be Excited For, Including Curaçao?!

We're pumped to see 48 teams, the largest field ever, at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. But some teams will carry a bit more buzz than others.

From title favorites to teams under pressure. Dark horses to feel-good stories. These 12 teams will have some of the best storylines throughout the 2026 World Cup.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

Argentina

Best World Cup Finish: Champions (1978, 1986, 2022)

The defending World Cup champs want to become the first country to win consecutive titles since Brazil did it in 1958 and 1962. Can La Albiceleste do it? Well, they have the same manager in Lionel Scaloni, and you can never count out a team that’s led by Lionel Messi. And while their captain will turn 39 during the tournament, this is a deep and experienced group brimming with talent that knows how to win major tournaments (they also won back-to-back Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024). — Laken Litman

Brazil

Best World Cup Finish: Champions (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

The last two times Brazil went to a World Cup held in North America, it left with the trophy in hand. Yet the most successful country in World Cup history has now gone almost a quarter-century without adding a sixth star to its iconic yellow jerseys; the Seleção last sat at the summit of the planet’s most popular sport way back in 2002. This current 24-year drought matches the longest they've ever gone without hoisting a World Cup. In other words, they’re due. Brazil always has enough talent to win it all. Now it also has legendary Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti at the helm; the former Real Madrid boss is expected to provide a structure for Vinícius Júnior & Co. that helps their gifts shine bright on the biggest stage. If that happens, Brazil will be a tough out for any opponent this summer. — Doug McIntyre

Canada

Best World Cup Finish: Group Stage (1986, 2022)

Four years ago, the Reds snapped a three-decade-plus World Cup drought by topping CONCACAF’s qualifying tournament and returning to the Greatest Show on Earth for the first time since 1986. And Canada played well in Qatar, despite losing all three of its games, including defeats against eventual 2022 semifinalists Croatia and Morocco. Now it's hosting World Cup games on the men’s side for the first time, and the pressure to perform in front of favorable crowds in Toronto and Vancouver is different. Led by American coach Jesse Marsch, Canada will be looking not just to win a World Cup game for the first time but to advance to the knockout stage. Canada has a manageable first-round slate, even if Italy emerges from March's UEFA playoff round and joins fellow Group B squads Qatar and Switzerland. And the Canadians have the players to do it, too, with captain Alphonso Davies and Juventus striker Jonathan David leading the way. — McIntyre

Colombia

Best World Cup Finish: Quarterfinals (2014)

So what if Los Cafeteros didn’t even go to the last World Cup back in 2022? Four years later, Colombia could be one of the dark horses to make some serious noise this summer. The team finished South America’s World Cup qualifying tournament in third place, behind only Ecuador and defending world champion Argentina and ahead of five-time winner Brazil. The Colombians should get solid support for their first two group games, which will be played in Mexico. Meantime, the first round finale in Miami, where they’ll meet Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, could feel like a home game given the huge ex-pat community in South Florida and Colombian fans’ willingness to travel in droves. — McIntyre

Curaçao

Best World Cup Finish: Will make debut in 2026

How can neutrals not love the Blue Wave’s remarkable story? In November, the Dutch territory became the smallest nation by both population (approximately 185,000) and geographic area to ever qualify for a World Cup. Just being there is a triumph for Curaçao, though the games could get ugly: Ecuador and four-time world champs Germany loom in the first round. The team also just saw coach Dick Advocaat (who managed the Netherlands at USA ’94) resign last week to care for his ill daughter. — McIntyre

England

Best World Cup Finish: Champions (1966)

England is still looking for its first World Cup title since 1966. It seems to have the right kind of talent, depth and experience to make a run this summer. And now the Three Lions also have a Champions League winning manager in Thomas Tuchel to guide them. The stars will be out with players like captain Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer on the pitch, all of whom are tired of always falling short when it comes to winning major tournaments. England was drawn into a tricky Group L with Croatia, Ghana and Panama, so we’ll get an early look at what this squad is made of. — Litman

France

Best World Cup Finish: Champions (1998, 2018)

Les Bleus won the World Cup in 2018 and lost the 2022 final — on penalties — to Lionel Messi and Argentina. What can France do for an encore this summer? With Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé and fellow star forward Kylian Mbappé leading Didier Deschamps’ attack, no wonder France is among the favorites to win the tournament outright this summer, just behind European rivals England and Spain. — McIntyre

Mexico

Best World Cup Finish: Quarterfinals (1970, 1986)

Four years ago, Mexico failed to make it out of its group. To have the same result this time around on home soil would be disastrous, especially given its favorable draw. The previous two times a World Cup tournament has been on home soil, Mexico has reached the quarterfinals. El Tri is in Group A alongside South Korea, South Africa and the UEFA Playoff D winner. The reigning CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup champions have a lot of excitement surrounding the group, especially with 17-year-old Gilberto Mora looking to make a splash in his first World Cup. Expect veteran striker Raul Jimenez to rise to the occasion. — Litman

Morocco

Best World Cup Finish: Semifinals (2022)

The Cinderella team of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Morocco was nearly everyone’s favorite story from four years ago when they became the first African and Arab nation to reach a World Cup semifinal, where they lost to France. The Atlas Lions are led by the same manager in Walid Regragui and returning talent. They lost to Senegal in a chaotic Africa Cup of Nations final in January, and will be motivated to prove themselves again this summer. Morocco was drawn into Group C alongside Brazil, Haiti and Scotland, which will make for some early intrigue. — Litman

Portugal

Best World Cup Finish: Semifinals (1966, 2006)

Portugal has never won a World Cup, much less reached a World Cup final. Could this be the year? There was so much drama around the team four years ago when former manager Fernando Santos benched superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in Qatar. Now the team is coached by Spaniard Roberto Martinez, who led them to the 2024 Euro quarterfinal and 2025 Nations League championship, where his side defeated Spain in a penalty shootout. His relationship with the 41-year-old Ronaldo could dictate how things go for Portugal this summer. — Litman



Spain

Best World Cup Finish: Champions (2010)

The reigning European champions are striving to win their first World Cup since 2010, and just second overall in the nation’s history. Four years ago, La Roja were knocked out in the round of 16 by Cinderella squad Morocco. This time Spain will be a tougher out with all the young attacking talent that litters this roster. From Lamine Yamal to Nico Williams to Pedri and more, this is a group that will keep getting better as these players get older, but they want to win now. — McIntyre

USA

Best World Cup Finish: Semifinals (1930)

Playing a World Cup on home soil for the first time since 1994, the tournament co-hosts (along with Canada and Mexico) are hoping for a deep run this summer under highly regarded Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino. The Americans’ best World Cup showing since the inaugural 1930 event – where the USA was ruled the third-place winner – was a quarterfinal trip in 2002. With the 2026 edition expanded to 48 nations, just equaling that feat would require winning an extra knockout stage match. That’s no easy feat.

Still, this U.S. squad is widely considered the most talented ever, with legitimate European club stars such as AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic and Juventus’ Weston McKennie. The core that gained invaluable experience at Qatar 2022 is just now hitting its prime. Can the Americans make history? Pochettino, for his part, isn’t setting limits. "We should aspire to win it," he said of this World Cup. "It’s important to think big." — McIntyre