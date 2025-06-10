FIFA Men's World Cup 26 stars for '26: The top players who could define the World Cup Updated Jun. 11, 2025 12:36 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in one year, and we expect to see plenty of top players at the 48-team tournament across the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.

While there are still spots up for grabs (only 13 countries have officially qualified), big names like Argentina's Lionel Messi and Brazil's Vinícius Júnior are set to appear. Other elite playmakers like France's Kylian Mbappe and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo should join them, while youngsters like Spain's Lamine Yamal could be set for a breakout summer.

Looking ahead to next year, these 26 players (listed in alphabetical order) could define the 2026 World Cup. FOX Sports soccer reporters Doug McIntyre and Laken Litman break down why we're excited to see those stars. Let's get into it!

_____

9 Julian Alvarez ST | Argentina

Why he makes the list: Alvarez scored 29 goals across all competitions in his first season with Atlético Madrid. He’s a difference-maker, technical on the ball and has much more potential to grow into for both club and country. We won’t have to wait until the 2026 World Cup to see him on the big stage as Alvarez will be in the spotlight this summer when he plays in the FIFA Club World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

What this World Cup '26 would mean: Alvarez was one of the youngest players on Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad in 2022. Now, still only 25, he has that experience in his back pocket and can likely play an even larger role for Lionel Scaloni’s squad in 2026 to help La Albiceleste defend its title.

_____

10 Jude Bellingham CM | England

Why he makes the list: In his first season in Spain’s capital during the 2023-24 campaign, Bellingham was a revelation, leading Los Blancos to both the La Liga and Champions League titles. He then took England to the final of Euro 2024, firmly establishing himself as one of the game’s greatest midfielders.

What this World Cup '26 would mean: After coming close to helping the Three Lions claim England’s first major trophy in almost 60 years, Bellingham surely has his sights set on the World Cup. Unfortunately for the 21-year-old, his supporting cast (beyond Harry Kane, anyway) probably isn’t up for the task.

_____

19 Alphonso Davies LB | Canada

Why he makes the list: In March, "Fonzie" had surgery to repair the torn ACL he suffered playing for Les Rouges against the U.S. in the Concacaf Nations League’s consolation match. The injury is a major setback for one of soccer’s fastest players, but the good news is that he should have enough time to recover and captain Jesse Marsch’s team in front of what’s sure to be a sea of red for the Canadians’ group stage games in Toronto and Vancouver.

What this World Cup '26 would mean: Davies, Canada’s best ever player, helped the country snap a 36-year World Cup appearance drought three years ago. But they lost all three games in Qatar, and they’re still winless all-time on soccer’s grandest stage. During his once-in-a lifetime opportunity to play in a World Cup at home, Davies will be aiming to make a little more history.

_____

7 Ousmane Dembélé FW | France

Why he makes the list: Some have called Dembele the best player in the world in 2025. It’s not so farfetched given the forward led Ligue 1 with 27 goal contributions this season as he helped PSG win the Champions League title. While he’s already a World Cup champion (2018), he became an even more impactful player for his club after Neymar and Mbappe moved on and has even put himself in contention for the Ballon d’Or this year.

What this World Cup '26 would mean: Dembele is a 2018 World Cup champion and started for France in the 2022 final vs. Argentina. Les Bleus are anxious to win another World Cup trophy, and they’re a favorite to do so in 2026. However, France will need all of its top talent, like Mbappe, Dembele and Desire Doue, to be at their best in order to ward off other dangerous contenders like Spain.

_____

7 Luis Diaz FW | Colombia

Why he makes the list: Luis Diaz had his most successful season at Liverpool this year, scoring 17 goals with eight assists across all competitions on his way to helping the club win the Premier League title. The versatile, 28-year-old winger is beloved at Liverpool – the fans even have a chant for him at Anfield – and his production has carried over to the Colombian national team, where he’s become one of the squad’s most impactful players.

What this World Cup '26 would mean: As the most productive Colombian international playing in Europe right now, Diaz helped lead his country to the Copa América final against Argentina a year ago – a closely contested match that resulted in a 1-0 loss to the La Albiceleste. Colombia didn’t qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but is certainly viewed as one of the South American contenders for 2026.

_____

1 Gianluigi Donnarumma GK | Italy

Why he makes the list: Things have been even bleaker in Italy than in Germany, where the latter’s fellow four-time World Cup winner failed even to qualify for the last two tournaments. Italy can still emerge victorious from any competition it’s in, however: Donnarumma proved it by leading the Azzurri to a penalty kick win over England in London the the Euro 2020 final.

What this World Cup '26 would mean: It would mean everything for one of the most passionate soccer nations on Earth. There’s a record of success in North America, too: In 1994, Italy survived a shocking loss to the Republic of Ireland in its opener to reach the final, where it lost on spot kicks to Brazil.

_____

8 Bruno Fernandes Portugal | Manchester United

Why he makes the list: Despite the club’s disappointing season, Bruno Fernandes is considered to be Manchester United’s most important player. He holds that responsibility for his national team as well, which was evident when Portugal recently beat European champion Spain to win the UEFA Nations League title. Fernandes, who wore the captain’s armband late in the game after Cristiano Ronaldo went off with an injury, steadied the team and nailed his penalty kick during a dramatic shootout.

What this World Cup '26 would mean: Portugal looks more like a contender right now after defeating World Cup favorite Spain in Nations League. The 30-year-old Fernandes is a fearless leader, creative in the midfield and knows how to balance a young squad with a legend in Ronaldo. Portugal made it to the quarterfinal at the 2022 World Cup, and, with Fernandes leading the charge, could have enough talent to make a deeper run in 2026.

_____

9 Erling Haaland ST | Norway

Why he makes the list: Europe’s most ruthless goalscorer has Norway on pace to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1998; on Monday, Haaland’s game-winning strike in a 2026 qualifier in Estonia gave the Norwegians their fourth straight victory on the road to Canada/Mexico/USA 2026, a run that also includes last week’s 3-0 drubbing of four-time world champ Italy.

What this World Cup '26 would mean: Perhaps the best player not to appear in the 2022 edition, Haaland would make not just his World Cup debut, but his first major tournament appearance in North America next summer.

_____

2 Achraf Hakimi RB | Morocco

Why he makes the list: One of the best fullbacks in football right now, though Hakimi could probably play midfielder or forward and be peerless at those positions, too. After all, he had the most goals of any defender in Ligue 1 this season. Hakimi played a key role in helping PSG win the Champions League title, and will be on the big stage this summer as his squad compete in the FIFA Club World Cup.

What this World Cup '26 would mean: Hakimi was massive in leading Morocco on a marvelous run to become the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals in 2022. Can the captain galvanize his national team again in what will be the biggest World Cup ever? Regardless of what kind of run the Atlas Lions go on this time, there’s no denying that the 26-year-old Hakimi is already viewed as one of Africa’s greatest players ever.

_____

9 Raul Jimenez ST | Mexico

Why he makes the list: Jimenez had 14 goals and three assists across all competitions for Fulham this year, which was the first time since the 2019-20 season that he had scored in double figures for his club. And while he may be 34 years old, Jimenez’s return to form not only benefited Fulham, but helped him lead Mexico whenever he was competing for his national team this season.

What this World Cup '26 would mean: Jimenez scored both goals for Mexico in its Nations League final win over Panama in March, and is poised to have a big summer leading El Tri through the Gold Cup. The squad is a favorite to win the tournament and if it does, Jimenez will most certainly have had something to do with it. Mexico’s best World Cup finish was making it to the quarterfinal in 1986, and as a co-host next year, Jimenez hopes to spark what could be a historic run with a ton of fan support behind him.

_____

11 Santiago Gimenez ST | Mexico

Why he makes the list: One of the few Mexican players to succeed in Europe in recent years, Gimenez has flourished since leaving Cruz Azul of Liga MX in 2022. His 45 goals in 73 Dutch league appearances for Feyenoord earned him a move to Italy in January; he was among the few bright spots for Milan during the back half of last season. For El Tri, he seems to have cemented his role next to Raul Jimenez on coach Javier Aguirre’s front line.

What this World Cup '26 would mean: As is the case for all of of the American, Canadian and Mexican players, it doesn’t get more special than playing in a World Cup at home. Surely Santi is dreaming about belting out his national anthem at the historic Estadio Azteca next June 11, as Mexico becomes the first nation (and Azteca the first stadium) to host the tourney three times.

_____

9 Harry Kane ST | England

Why he makes the list: Kane has been one of the best forwards in the world for the better part of a decade. He recently won the Bundesliga championship with Bayern Munich, and came bitterly close to leading England to a European championship last summer (but the Three Lions ran into the inevitable Spain). Kane was the Bundesliga’s top scorer this season and won the Golden Boot with 26 goals, and had the second-most shots with 110.

What this World Cup '26 would mean: Is there a nation or a player more desperate to win a World Cup than England and their captain Kane? In Qatar, you might have answered with Argentina, but Leo Messi and Co. got their title. Now it’s time for Kane to cement his legacy of greatness and bring it home for England.

_____

7 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia FW | Georgia

Why he makes the list: One of the most skillful, fun to watch players around, Kvaratskhelia left eventual Scudetto winner Napoli midseason to move to PSG, where he promptly helped the club capture its first European title by scoring in the 5-0 final win over Inter Milan.

What this World Cup '26 would mean: The former Soviet republic took a huge stride on the international stage last summer by making their European Championship debut and then qualifying for the round of 16. Should Kvaratskhelia and Crusaders also book a spot at the 2026 World Cup, it would mark the tiny (population: 3.7 million) country’s first appearance at soccer’s marquee event.

_____

Why he makes the list: The 26-year-old midfielder was a key reason why Liverpool won the Premier League title this season. He’s a menace no matter where he is on the pitch and wins most of his one-on-one duels. He can defend, score goals (he had seven goals and six assists across all competitions this season), and is a consistent and reliable player who will have a long and successful career.

What this World Cup '26 would mean: Mac Allister already knows what it’s like to hoist a World Cup trophy because he helped Argentina win its first title since 1986 nearly four years ago in Qatar. He also played an important role in La Albiceleste’s Copa America title last summer. It’s experiences like those that so many other players don’t have that will aid Mac Allister as he strives to help Argentina go back-to-back for the first time since Brazil did it in 1958 and 1962.

_____

23 Emiliano Martinez GK | Argentina

Why he makes the list: Emiliano Martinez is widely considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and around the world. His command of the box, shot-stopping ability and mind games during penalty shootouts make him a one-of-a-kind gem. Martinez has been a mainstay at Aston Villa for five years, though there are some rumblings of a summer transfer.

What this World Cup would mean: Martinez cemented his legendary status when he helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Martinez made countless miraculous saves, especially in the final vs. France, though perhaps none as dramatic as his late save against Randal Kolo Muani in stoppage time of extra time. He ended up winning the Golden Glove, which included some trophy ceremony antics. Then he followed that performance up by helping Argentina win the 2024 Copa America. Another World Cup trophy in 2026 would only grow his superstardom even more.

_____

10 Kylian Mbappe ST | France

Why he makes the list: The 2018 World Cup winner came oh-so-close in 2022, scoring a hat trick in the final before Les Bleus fell on penalties to Argentina and Messi — Mbappe’s Paris Saint-Germain teammate at the time. The 26-year-old has since moved to Real Madrid where, despite a trophy less first season in 2024-25, he scored 31 goals in 34 games and won the European Golden Shoe award for the first time.

What this World Cup '26 would mean: Mbappe was crushed by France’s loss in 2022, and he watched his hometown club PSG win the Champions League without him during his maiden season in Spain. That should make Mbappe highly motivated heading into the 2025-26 campaign and the World Cup right after it. A noted fan of American culture and now Didier Deschamps captain, he’d surely relish the chance to hoist the World Cup in the shadow of New York City next summer.

_____

10 Lionel Messi FW | Argentina

Why he makes the list: So what if the GOAT turns 38 later this month. Three years after hoisting the World Cup for the first time and forever cementing his legacy, Messi still has it at the international level. He helped the Albiceleste win the 2024 Copa América — its third consecutive major title — in Miami last summer, and represented his country for the 192nd time in last week’s World Cup qualifying win over Chile.

What this World Cup '26 would mean: After winning it all four years ago, Messi changed his mind about international retirement. But this World Cup, his sixth, will surely be his last. It’s fitting that it will come in the country where he and his family now live, but there’s a huge sporting challenge, too: Pele’s Brazil was the last to win back-to-back World Cups, and no country has ever won four major trophies in a row.

_____

20 Pedri CM | Spain

Why he makes the list: Another member of Spain’s triumphant Euro 2024 squad, Pedri played four of La Roja’s six games in Germany, then made 35 starts as Barca won La Liga for the second time in the 22-year-old’s young career.

What this World Cup '26 would mean: Pedri took a step forward this season, helping Barcelona to within a penalty kick loss of the Champions League final and landing on some Ballon d’Or shortlists along the way. With teenage sensation Yamal by his side, he could be poised for a trophy-laden 2025-26 for club and for country.

_____

10 Christian Pulisic FW | United States

Why he makes the list: Despite some of the heat that has been heaped on Pulisic for skipping U.S. men’s national team duty this summer, Pulisic is coming off the club season off his life in Italy.

The 26-year-old scored a career-best 17 goals for the Rossoneri across all competitions last term. Slowed by injuries early in his career, he’s stayed mostly healthy for two years running, making 100 appearances with Milan since arriving from Chelsea in 2023.

What this World Cup 2026 would mean: With the tournament on home soil, next summer’s World Cup will be nothing short of a legacy-defining moment for Pulisic, whose game-winning goal over Iran in the group stage finale in 2022 sent the Americans to the knockout phase. The co-hosts will be looking to go at least one round further next year — something the USMNT hasn’t accomplished since they fell to Germany in the quarterfinals in 2002.

_____

11 Raphinha FW | Brazil

Why he makes the list: Yamal and Pedri deserve their plaudits, but some could argue that no player better for Barca last season than the electrifying 28-year-old winger. Raphinha scored an astounding 13 goals in 14 Champions League games last season, outpacing all-world striker Robert Lewandowski, and added another 10 in La Liga.

What this World Cup '26 would mean: The last time Brazil participated in a World Cup on North American shores, it won the title for the fourth time snapping a 24-year trophy drought. The Selecao added record fifth World Cup star to that famous yellow jersey in 2002, which will be 24 yeas ago next summer. Brazil, in other words, is due. If they can win a sixth crown in 2026, Raphinha will be a big reason.

_____

16 Rodri Spain | Manchester City

Why he makes the list: Rodri tore his ACL against Arsenal in September, but made his long-awaited return and played his first minutes since the injury with Manchester City in May. Just how detrimental was his absence? Man City struggled without the reigning Ballon d’Or winner, and lost the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace this spring. Now that the world’s best defensive midfielder is back, Man City has a chance to win a trophy this summer when it competes at the FIFA Club World Cup.

What this World Cup '26 would mean: Spain is already a favorite to win the 2026 World Cup, with its young stars like Lamine Yamal and Pedri making the headlines. But La Roja was upset by Portugal in the recent Nations League finals, which was decided by a penalty shootout. Spain didn’t have Rodri, however, and it is a different team when he’s in the midfield. If Rodri can stay healthy, this is a team who could realistically win the country’s second-ever World Cup.

_____

7 Cristiano Ronaldo ST | Portugal

Why he makes the list: Ronaldo’s face said it all. The 40-year-old superstar was beside himself in tears when he helped Portugal win the UEFA Nations League title over Spain after a penalty shootout. Ronaldo scored two goals in the run of play – the game-winner over Germany in the semifinal and the tying goal against Spain in the final. At club level, he was the Saudi Pro League’s top scorer this past season with 25 goals and is inching closer and closer to that 1,000-career goal mark.

What this World Cup '26 would mean: If you thought the 2022 World Cup in Qatar would be his last rodeo, you were wrong. Ronaldo will be 41 at the 2026 tournament and would give absolutely anything to win a World Cup trophy for Portugal. After all, he’s already won most everything else, including five Ballon d’Ors and he currently holds the record for the most goals in Champions League with 140. But for him, nothing would mean as much as winning a World Cup. Just ask his friend, Leo Messi.

_____

10 Mohamed Salah Egypt | Liverpool

Why he makes the list: The 32-year-old Salah was in top form for Premier League champions Liverpool this season. He led the league with 29 goals and 18 assists and has the unique ability to lift his teammates up in the process. Salah recently signed a two-year contract extension with the Reds that will keep him there through 2027, which is good for the club considering he hasn’t shown signs of slowing down anytime soon.

What this World Cup '26 would mean: Egypt last played in a World Cup in 2018 and didn’t make it out of the group stage. The national team once made it to the Round of 16, but that was in 1934. Given what Morocco did in Qatar in 2022 – becoming the Cinderella of the tournament and going on a magical run to the semifinal – could Salah lead Egypt on a similar ride in 2026?

_____

10 Vinicius Junior FW | Brazil

Why he makes the list: Vinicius was the 2024 Best FIFA Men’s Player and the Ballon d’Or runner-up. He scored 21 goals and added 18 assists across all competitions for Real Madrid this past season, though he has been a bit inconsistent in his play this season. While that could be due in part to building chemistry with Kylian Mbappe, the winger is reportedly close to signing a new deal with the club that would keep the winger there through 2030.



What this World Cup would mean: Brazil is desperate for a successful World Cup. The Seleçao has not hoisted the trophy since 2002, and given the amount of talent in this squad, there’s really no excuse. Winning it all in 2026 would be legacy-building stuff for a player like Vini Jr., who has already won so much – including LaLiga and Champions League titles. However, he’s still only 24 and as long as he stays fit and in form, will have more major tournaments ahead of him.

_____

17 Florian Wirtz CAM | Germany

Why he makes the list: After helping Leverkusen to an undefeated Bundesliga season in 2023-24 and the club’s first-ever German top flight title, the attacking playmaker, 22, appears set to join English Premier League champions for the season ahead of the ’26 World Cup.

What this World Cup '26 would mean: Four time world champion Germany hasn’t been able to even survive the group stage at the past two World Cups. There’s no doubt that Writz and the rest of Die Mannschaft will be bent on ending that embarrassing streak next summer.

_____

19 Lamine Yamal FW | Spain

Why he makes the list: Still just 17, Yamal already might be the best player on the planet. The silky smooth attacker played a key role in helping La Roja win the European Championship last summer by scoring a spectacular goal in the semifinal win over France, then followed that up by leading Barca to Spanish title and the Champions League semis. No wonder he’s on the Ballon d’Or short list this year.

What this World Cup '26 would mean: For all those accomplishments, Yamal still isn’t yet a household name in quite the way Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe are. One reason for that? Yamal has yet to play in a World Cup. He’ll become a bona fide global superstar next summer, though, on a team that is more than capable of lifting the trophy.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her at @LakenLitman .

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports who has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .

share