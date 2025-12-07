FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 World Cup Matches in Toronto: Start Times, Dates, Locations
Updated Dec. 8, 2025 2:05 a.m. ET
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States this upcoming summer, but which games are going to be played in Toronto?
Here is everything we know about the six World Cup matches in Toronto, including dates, start times and locations:
World Cup Games in Toronto (6 Matches)
Group Stage
- June 12: Canada vs. UEFA playoff winner A (Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Northern Ireland) – BMO Field, Toronto (3 p.m. ET)
- June 17: Ghana vs. Panama — BMO Field, Toronto (7 p.m. ET)
- June 20: Germany vs. Ivory Coast — BMO Field, Toronto (4 p.m. ET)
- June 23: Panama vs. Croatia — BMO Field, Toronto (7 p.m. ET)
- June 26: Senegal vs. FIFA playoff winner 2 (Bolivia, Suriname, Iraq) — BMO Field, Toronto (3 p.m. ET)
Round of 32
- July 2: Group K Second Place vs. Group L Second Place — BMO Field, Toronto (7 p.m. ET)
