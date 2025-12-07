2026 World Cup Matches in Toronto: Start Times, Dates, Locations

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States this upcoming summer, but which games are going to be played in Toronto?

Here is everything we know about the six World Cup matches in Toronto, including dates, start times and locations:

World Cup Games in Toronto (6 Matches)

Group Stage

Round of 32

July 2: Group K Second Place vs. Group L Second Place — BMO Field, Toronto (7 p.m. ET)