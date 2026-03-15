Could USA's Tyler Adams Be On His Way To Manchester United?

Manchester United has moved to the front of the queue to sign USA star Tyler Adams from Bournemouth, according to reports. The Red Devils are looking to bolster their midfield options and view the American as a cost-effective solution.

Red Devils eye American midfielder

United are stepping up their pursuit of Adams, with the 27-year-old having caught the eye of the recruitment team at Old Trafford, according to TEAMtalk. The Red Devils are prioritizing a new defensive pivot to eventually succeed Casemiro, who will leave the club when his contract expires this summer. Adams, who has long been a standout performer for the United States, is viewed as a high-value target who could provide the much-needed tenacity and ball-winning ability that Casemiro has brought the Man United engine room this season.

Heavyweight competition for Adams

United are not the only Premier League giants keeping tabs on the former Leeds United man. Both Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly monitoring the situation at the Vitality Stadium, recognising that Adams possesses the top-flight experience and tactical discipline required to slot straight into a high-pressing system.

Despite the interest from London and Merseyside, the Red Devils are currently considered the favorites to land his signature. Scouts have been impressed with his recent fitness levels, noting how smoothly he has reintegrated into Andoni Iraola's side after suffering a torn medial knee ligament late last year.

Bournemouth set their price tag

Bournemouth finds themselves in a strong negotiating position with Adams under contract until 2028, but the south coast club is prepared to be pragmatic. It is understood that an offer in the region of £45m would be enough to tempt the Cherries into a sale during the upcoming transfer windows.

While Bournemouth would prefer to keep their midfield general, the hierarchy acknowledges that a move to a club who are likely to be in the Champions League is a significant draw for the player. For United, the quoted price represents a bargain in a market where elite defensive midfielders are hard to come by.

World Cup timeline for transfer

Any formal movement on the deal is expected to gather pace following the 2026 World Cup, where Adams will be a talismanic figure for the United States on home soil. This window allows prospective suitors to evaluate his fitness over a sustained period while Bournemouth enjoy his services for the remainder of the current domestic campaign.

For now, Adams remains focused on his duties on the south coast, having recently started three consecutive Premier League matches against West Ham, Sunderland, and Brentford respectively. He will now hope to return to the starting line-up when the Cherries travel to Burnley.