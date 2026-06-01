Liverpool Could Miss On Mo Salah Successor As Yan Diomande Agrees To PSG Transfer

Liverpool's search for a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah has hit a significant roadblock as Paris Saint-Germain appear to have moved into pole position for one of Europe's brightest talents.

The Ligue 1 champions are reportedly closing in on a deal for RB Leipzig starlet Yan Diomande after the player gave his approval for a move to the Parc des Princes.

PSG Jump The Queue For Ivorian Star

Luis Campos is wasting no time in reshaping the PSG squad following their recent successes. The sporting advisor is acutely aware of the need to refresh Luis Enrique’s options to avoid the "extreme fatigue" and physical toll that impacted the squad during their marathon campaign.

With a focus on long-term sustainability, the Parisians have identified a clear need for a dynamic presence on the right flank.

While the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola prefer operating from the left, and Ousmane Dembele has increasingly transitioned into a central role, the right wing has emerged as a priority area for reinforcement.

Yan Diomande has been identified as the ideal profile to fill this gap, moving PSG into direct competition with Liverpool, who had earmarked the teenager as the priority signing to eventually replace Mohamed Salah.

Verbal Agreement Reached With Diomande

The race for the 19-year-old has taken a decisive turn in favor of the French giants.

According to Sky Germany, Diomande has already given his green light to join PSG, a move that represents a significant step forward in the recruitment process. The club hierarchy reportedly waits for such a display of mutual interest before finalizing their tactical moves in the market.

The Ivorian international has reportedly been less than enthused by the prospect of joining Bayern Munich, despite the Bavarian club showing strong interest in his services.

While he remains intrigued by the project at Anfield, the momentum has clearly shifted toward Paris, leaving the Merseyside club with a major battle on their hands to convince the player otherwise.

Leipzig’s Firm Stance

RB Leipzig find themselves in a powerful negotiating position. Diomande arrived in Germany only last summer from Leganes and is currently tied to a contract that runs until 2030.

Having been named the Bundesliga’s best young player of the season after a campaign that yielded 13 goals and nine assists in 36 appearances, his stock has never been higher.

The German outfit is expected to demand a premium fee for their prized asset. PSG, however, are determined not to overpay, maintaining the stance that they already possess a squad brimming with top-tier talent.

Competition Fades As PSG Leads The Race

The complexity of the deal has seen other suitors begin to fall away. While Liverpool’s interest remains legitimate, the presence of multiple mandates on the player's side has complicated proceedings for many interested parties.

PSG’s proactive approach and their ability to secure the player's preference early on has given them a distinct advantage over their European rivals.

Ultimately, the move will hinge on whether PSG and Leipzig can find common ground on a transfer fee. With the player seemingly set on a move to France, Liverpool may be forced to look elsewhere in their search for a world-class winger capable of filling the void that will eventually be left by Salah’s departure.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).