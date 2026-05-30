Luis Enrique, Marquinhos Get Emotional After PSG's Champions League Win

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique and captain Marquinhos basked in the glory of retaining their Champions League crown after overcoming a grueling final against newly crowned Premier League champions Arsenal. Amidst wild post-match celebrations in Budapest, the Spanish tactician labeled the triumph even more impressive than the previous year's, while his Brazilian skipper lauded the squad's elite depth and mentality.

Enrique Hails Deserved Glory In Budapest

Luis Enrique could not hide his pride as he watched his side celebrate a historic "back-to-back" triumph in front of a raucous traveling support. Despite falling behind early on through Kai Havertz, the Spaniard insisted his side had the mental fortitude to overcome a stubborn Gunners outfit.

"Even stronger than last year because we knew before the match the difficulty of playing against Arsenal. For us, as a team and a city, it's incredible to win, and I think it's deserved over the whole season. The final was very difficult. But it's the moment to celebrate with our supporters," the PSG boss told Canal+.

The tactical battle saw Enrique push Vitinha further forward after the break to finally penetrate a low block that had frustrated the Ligue 1 champions for much of the first half.

Marquinhos And Neves Reflect On Emotional Journey

Captain Marquinhos, who has now led the club to consecutive European titles, highlighted the shift in mentality required to stay at the top. "These are different emotions, back to back. We showed that we really wanted it since the first day of this season. The coach said it's even harder to win twice. Today, we had the complete team and the mental strength," the Brazilian explained. He also had a playful message for the fans in the French capital: "Thank you, everyone who is in Paris! Enjoy it, guys, and don't make a mess!"

Midfield star Joao Neves was equally ecstatic, reflecting on his decision to join the project in Paris. "It's the best choice I've made in my life; I love everything! This year was different. It was more physical, more difficult; we had to defend our title. We are in the history of PSG; we are all happy!" Neves added.

His sentiments were echoed by Desire Doue, who was already looking toward further success, shouting: "The first one was exceptional, but we had this desire more than anything to go and get the second. And it's not over! The second is here; we're going to keep working, and the third, we're going to go get it!"

Shootout Drama Settles Tight Affair

The match itself was a tense, cagey encounter that saw Havertz silence the PSG faithful early on. The German forward pounced on a deflected clearance to fire past Matvey Safonov, a goal that set the tone for an Arsenal defensive masterclass. PSG dominated 75% of the possession but struggled to find a way through until Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was hauled down by Cristhian Mosquera in the box. Ousmane Dembélé stepped up to coolly convert the resulting penalty and send the game into an agonizing period of extra time.

When the 120 minutes expired, the fate of the trophy was left to a shootout. While Nuno Mendes saw his effort saved by David Raya, missed penalties from Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes proved fatal for the Londoners. Gabriel’s final miss, which he sent high into the Budapest night, triggered wild scenes of jubilation on the PSG bench as they secured their second ever European Cup.

PSG Establishes A New European Dynasty

The achievement places PSG in an exclusive club, as they become the only side other than Real Madrid to retain the trophy in the modern Champions League era. The club released an official statement urging fans to celebrate responsibly: "Paris Saint-Germain wins a second consecutive Champions League and continues to write its legend with all its supporters. Paris Saint-Germain calls on everyone to live this historic moment with pride, responsibility and respect so that this celebration is in the image of this exceptional season: popular, united and exemplary."

Even French President Emmanuel Macron chimed in to congratulate the champions, stating: "A new star shines on Paris! Bravo to PSG who made all of Europe's dream. France is proud." With two trophies in two years, the emphasis now shifts to whether this squad can emulate the great Madrid teams of the past and pursue a third consecutive title next season.