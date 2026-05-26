Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie Headline USA's 2026 FIFA World Cup Roster

The United States men's national team announced the 26 players who'll take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie are among the returning stars who'll compete in this summer's 48-team tournament, co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Pulisic, who plays forward at Italian club AC Milan, will now make his second World Cup appearance after his debut in 2022. McKennie, who plays midfielder at Italian club Juventus was also part of the 2022 squad.

More than half of the players selected by U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino were part of the 2022 World Cup squad, which was led by then-manager Gregg Berhalter. Of note is Gregg's son, midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, was selected for this year's roster. The roster must be officially submitted by June 1 per FIFA regulations.

USA's 26-Player World Cup Roster

* - first World Cup roster

Goalkeepers:

Chris Brady* (Chicago Fire, U.S. men's national team 0 appearances/0 goals)

Matt Freese* (NYCFC, 14/0)

Matt Turner (New England Revolution, 53/0)

Defenders:

Max Arfsten* (Columbus Crew, 18/1)

Sergiño Dest (PSV, 37/2)

Alex Freeman* (Villarreal, 15/2)

Mark McKenzie* (Toulouse, 27/0)

Tim Ream (Charlotte FC, 80/1)

Chris Richards* (Crystal Palace, 36/3)

Antonee "Jedi" Robinson (Fulham, 52/4)

Miles Robinson* (FC Cincinnati, 38/3)

Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, 24/0)

Auston Trusty* (Celtic, 6/0)

Midfielders:

Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth, 52/2)

Sebastian Berhalter* (Vancouver Whitecaps, 11/1)

Weston McKennie (Juventus, 64/12)

Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders, 45/0)

Forwards:

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United, 57/9)

Christian Pulisic (AC Milan, 84/32)

Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach, 36/9)

Malik Tillman* (Bayer Leverkusen, 28/3)

Tim Weah (Marseille, 49/7)

Alejandro Zendejas* (Club América, 13/2)

Folarin Balogun* (AS Monaco, 25/8)

Ricardo Pepi* (PSV, 35/13)

Haji Wright (Coventry City, 20/7)

The U.S. will play two pre-World Cup friendlies against fellow tournament participants — Senegal in Charlotte on May 31 and Germany in Chicago on June 6 — before traveling to Irvine, California, where the team will be based for the tournament.

The United States will be in Group D. The team’s three group-stage games will be as follows:

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).