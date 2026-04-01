World Cup Title Favorites? Who Could Overachieve? All 48 Teams By Tiers

On July 19, one country will hoist and take home the FIFA World Cup. But on June 11, 48 different teams — from Curaçao to Portugal, Uzbekistan to France — will dream the impossible dream. One in which anything is possible.

We're diving into the World Cup field by placing all the teams into distinct tiers, breaking down what to know about them and what to look for when they take the field. Some squads are feeling the pressure. Some are potential overachievers. And others are simply thrilled to be at this tournament.

Here's a look at all 48 World Cup teams 50 days out from the tournament.

JUMP TO: Tall Task Ahead | Will Make It Interesting | Don't Overlook Them | Can Make A Deep Run | Pressure To Perform | Title Or Bust

Cape Verde

(Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Who doesn't love a World Cup first-timer? The island nation off the coast of Africa with a population of 500,000 (the third-smallest team ever after Iceland in 2018 and Curaçao this year) will dive into the deep end by opening up group-stage action against Spain. The Blue Sharks will be led by longtime coach Bubista, who's been in charge since 2020.

Keep An Eye On: Ryan Mendes (Iğdır F.K.) is a 36-year-old winger who is Cape Verde’s captain as well as its all-time leader in goals (22) and appearances (96).



Fact To Know: Teams from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) making their World Cup debut are 4-8-1 (W-L-D), and have lost four straight games (all coming in 2006).

World Cup odds: +100000

Odds to advance from group: +225

Group H opponents: Spain (June 15), Uruguay (June 21), Saudi Arabia (June 26)

Curaçao

(Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Will the Blue Wave’s Cinderella story continue this summer? The Dutch territory became the smallest nation by both population (156,000) and geographic area to ever qualify for a World Cup. But it could be rough waters for Curaçao with a group that includes Ecuador and four-time world champ Germany. And the team will have to do it without legendary Dutch manager Dick Advocaat, who managed the Netherlands the 1994 USA World Cup. Advocaat stepped back in March to care for his ill daughter.

Keep an eye on: Leandro Bacuna (Iğdır F.K.) is a 34-year-old central midfielder and right back who is Curaçao's captain as well as its overall leader in appearances (70).

Fact to know: CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) teams making their debut in the World Cup are 2-6-3 (W-L-D), with the USA winning in 1930 and Costa Rica winning in 1990.

World Cup title odds: +150000

Odds to advance from group: +800

Group E opponents: Germany (June 14), Ecuador (June 20), Ivory Coast (June 25)

Haiti

(Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP via Getty Images)

You have to feel good for Haiti, which returns to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1974 despite not being able to play any of its qualifying matches on home soil. It's never easy to take out more experienced CONCACAF sides like Costa Rica and Honduras, but Les Grenadiers relied on their stout defense to reach the 48-team field. Up next? Brazil, Scotland and Morocco this summer.

Keep an eye on: Duckenz Nazon, who plays at Iranian club Esteghlal, is a 31-year-old striker and is Haiti’s all-time leading scorer with 44 goals.

Fact to know: Haiti is looking for its first win in the World Cup ever, going 0-3-0 (W-L-D) in its only other appearance in 1974.

World Cup title odds: +150000

Odds to advance from group: +700

Group C opponents: Scotland (June 13), Brazil (June 19), Morocco (June 24)

Iraq

(Photo by Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP via Getty Images)

The last team to officially qualify for the World Cup in March, the Lions of Mesopotamia are rewarded with arguably the toughest group in the field — France, Norway and Senegal. Led by former Australia coach Graham Arnold, this Iraqi side should feel good about making just its second World Cup appearance in team history.

Keep an eye on: Ali Al-Hamadi (Luton Town) is a 24-year-old striker who played for Ipswich Town and Stoke City before being loaned out to his current club.

Fact to know: In its lone World Cup appearance in 1986, Iraq lost all three group matches — against Paraguay, Belgium and Mexico.

World Cup title odds: +100000

Odds to advance from group: +350

Group G opponents: Norway (June 16), France (June 22), Senegal (June 26)

Jordan

(Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

With the expanded 48-team field, Jordan will make its debut trip to the World Cup after having come close in 2014 by making the intercontinental playoffs. This team, which goes by "The Chivalrous Ones," faces a big mountain this summer in a group that includes Argentina, Austria and Algeria.

Keep an eye on: Musa Al-Taamari (Rennes) is a 28-year-old winger who spent the last three seasons playing in France’s Ligue 1 and will captain Jordan.

Fact to know: Teams from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) making their World Cup debut are winless, going 0-10-1 (W-L-D).

World Cup title odds: +150000

Odds to advance from group: +275

Group J opponents: Austria (June 17), Algeria (June 22), Argentina (June 27)

Uzbekistan

(Photo by Anvar Ilyasov/Getty Images)

The biggest name on Uzbekistan's sideline may be its coach. Fabio Cannavaro, one of the greatest defenders of all time, captained Italy to the World Cup in 2006. Along with a distinguished playing career, he's coached across several clubs in Asia. He only took over for Uzbekistan in October after the White Wolves had already secured their first-ever World Cup spot.

Keep an eye on: Abdukodir Khusanov (Manchester City) is a 22-year-old center back and right back who scored in the FA Cup in 2025.

Fact to know: Eldor Shomurodov (İstanbul Başakşehir) will captain the side at 30 years old and is second in the Turkish Süper Lig in goals scored this season with 16 (as of April 9).

World Cup title odds: +150000

Odds to advance from group: +190

Group K opponents: Columbia (June 17), Portugal (June 23), Congo DR (June 27)

Congo DR

(Photo by Luis Cano/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Congo DR wasn't supposed to make it this far, but a surprising qualifying campaign that included beating traditional African powerhouses Nigeria and Cameroon has the Leopards back in the World Cup for the first time since 1974 (when the country was known as Zaire). Congo DR needed to beat Jamaica at the intercontinental playoffs to book its spot this summer. West Ham United right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka headlines an intriguing roster with plenty of European experience.

Keep an eye on: Yoane Wissa (Newcastle United) is a 29-year-old winger who has played in the English Premier League for the past five seasons, most notably scoring 49 goals for Brentford in four seasons.

Fact to know: Congo DR is managed by Sébastien Desabre, who has won 29 games and drawn eight times out of 48 matches since taking over in 2022.

World Cup title odds: +70000

Odds to advance from group: -155

Group K opponents: Portugal (June 17), Columbia (June 23), Uzbekistan (June 27)

Ghana

(Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Are we underestimating Ghana? There's individual talent here on this roster, led by Manchester City standout forward Antoine Semenyo. But Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mohammed Kudus is still sidelined with a quad injury, and tough group stage opponents (notably England and Ghana) could leave the Black Stars in a pickle. Ghana did notably hire Carlos Queiroz, who has led three previous squads (South Africa, Portugal, Iran) to the World Cup, as manager in March.

Keep an eye on: Iñaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) is a 31-year-old striker who has been playing in Spain’s La Liga since 2014, scoring more than 100 goals in 500-plus appearances with his current club.

Fact to know: Ghana has made five of the past six World Cups, most notably advancing to the quarterfinals in 2010.

World Cup title odds: +35000

Odds to advance from group: -155

Group L opponents: Panama (June 17), England (June 23), Croatia (June 27)

New Zealand

(Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

New Zealand returns to the big stage for the first time since 2010 when the team notably went undefeated (three straight draws) but couldn't reach the knockout round. The return of star striker Chris Wood — who earlier this month played his first match for Nottingham Forest in nearly six months following a knee injury — will give the All-Whites some hope this summer.

Keep an eye on: Marko Stamenić (Swansea City) is a 24-year-old midfielder who has scored two goals and two assists in the English Football Championship in 32 appearances (as of April 9).

Fact to know: New Zealand is looking for its first-ever win at the World Cup, going 0-3-3 (W-L-D) in two previous appearances (1982, 2010).

World Cup title odds: +100000

Odds to advance from group: +175

Group G opponents: Iran (June 15), Egypt (June 21), Belgium (June 26)

Panama

(Photo by Maciek Gudrymowicz/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Never underestimate a tough squad from CONCACAF, and that's what Panama is. Just ask the USA, which lost to the Central American side at the 2024 Copa América and in the 2025 CONCACAF Nations League semifinals. With England, Croatia and Ghana as group-stage foes, look for Los Canaleros to try and surprise those more talented squads.

Keep an eye on: Amir Murrilo (Beşiktaş) is a 30-year-old right back who made 62 appearances for Marseille from 2020 to 2026.

Fact to know: Panama is looking for its first point ever at the World Cup, going 0-3-0 (W-L-D) with all matches in 2018.

World Cup title odds: +100000

Odds to advance from group: +220

Group L opponents: Ghana (June 17), Croatia (June 23), England (June 27)

Qatar

(Photo by Jan Kruger - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Now in their second straight World Cup, the 2022 hosts qualified for 2026 on their playing merit this time around. Led by former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui, they're still looking for their first point on soccer's biggest stage. They'll have to do so in a group that includes co-hosts Canada.

Keep an eye on: Akram Afif (Al Sadd) is a 29-year-old winger who has the third-most appearances for Qatar with 132 and also ranks tied-for-third in goals with 41.

Fact to know: Qatar is looking for its first point ever at the World Cup, having gone 0-3-0 (W-L-D) in 2022.

World Cup title odds: +100000

Odds to advance from group: +300

Group B opponents: Switzerland (June 13), Canada (June 18), Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 24)

Saudi Arabia

(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia made headlines in 2022 by beating eventual champion Argentina in a group-stage shocker. The Green Falcons have made it to seven of the last nine World Cups, but they'll need to pull off another monumental upset over either Spain or Uruguay in this group stage. And they'll have to do it without Herve Renard, who abruptly left as manager earlier in April.

Keep an eye on: Saud Abdulhamid (Lens) is a 26-year-old right back who signed with Roma in 2024 before being loaned out to Lens last year.

Fact to know: Saudi Arabia has made seven of the last nine World Cups and last made the knockout stage in 1994.

World Cup title odds: +100000

Odds to advance from group: +120

Group H opponents: Uruguay (June 15), Spain (June 21), Cape Verde (June 26)

South Africa

(Photo by Zamani Makautsi/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

South Africa will play in the first match of the entire World Cup for the second time in its history and, interestingly enough, against the same opponent. In 2010, it welcomed Mexico to Johannesburg, but this time, Bafana Bafana will be visitors at the renovated Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. With a co-host and a tough South Korea team in the same group, it could be difficult to make a run this summer.

Keep an eye on: Lyle Foster (Burnley) is a 25-year-old center forward who has played in France Ligue 1, the Belgian Pro League and currently plays in the English Premier League.

Fact to know: South Africa took down France in the group stage in 2010, defeating it, 3-2.

World Cup title odds: +80000

Odds to advance from group: +150

Group A opponents: Mexico (June 11), Czechia (June 18), South Korea (June 24)

Algeria

(Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Back at the World Cup for the first time since 2014, Algeria will get the honor of opening up its campaign against title-holders Argentina in Kansas City. But Les Verts will be able to compete for that second group-stage spot for the knockout round, especially with former Premier League winger Riyad Mahrez and upstart Manchester City left-back Rayan Ait Nouri.

Keep an eye on: Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli) is a 35-year-old winger who will captain Algeria. He spent 10 seasons in the English Premier League, scoring 82 goals and 63 assists in 284 league appearances for Leicester City and Manchester City.

Fact to know: Algeria is one of five CAF teams to have made the Round of 16 in the 21st century.

World Cup title odds: +35000

Odds to advance from group: -250

Group J opponents: Argentina (June 16), Jordan (June 22), Austria (June 27)

Australia

(Photo by Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The second opponent for the USA during the group stage, expect the Socceroos to be a tough foe in Seattle. Australia gave Lionel Messi and eventual champions Argentina a scare in the round of 16 in Qatar before losing, 2-1, and the 2026 event marks their sixth straight World Cup trip. Organized and physical under coach Tony Popovic, they’ll be a tough out.

Keep an eye on: Jackson Irvine (FC St. Pauli) is a 33-year-old central midfielder who has played in the Scottish Premiership, England’s Championship and Germany’s Bundesliga.

Fact to know: Two of Australia’s four total wins at the World Cup came in 2022, defeating Denmark and Tunisia.

World Cup title odds: +45000

Odds to advance from group: +100

Group D opponents: Türkiye (June 14), United States (June 19), Paraguay (June 25)

Bosnia and Herzegovina

(Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

It still feels borderline unbelievable that Bosnia and Herzegovina was able to keep Italy out of yet another World Cup. But, as one of the feel-good storylines for this summer, this team could spell some trouble — and it does play co-host Canada in group-stage play. Legendary striker Edin Džeko, now 41, is back in the spotlight — as is American-born Esmir Bajraktarević (aka, the "Milwaukee Messi") who scored the decisive penalty over Italy.

Keep an eye on: Edin Dzeko (Schalke 04) is a 40-year-old striker who played for Manchester City, Roma and Inter Milan.

Fact to know: Bosnia and Herzegovina is making its second appearance in the World Cup since becoming an independent nation in 1992.

World Cup title odds: +25000

Odds to advance from group: -475

Group B opponents: Canada (June 12), Switzerland (June 19), Qatar (June 24)

Czechia

(Photo by Sebastian Widmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Qualifying for the World Cup out of the UEFA playoffs in March, the Czechs are back for the first time since 2006. Needing penalties to oust Ireland and Denmark, the team will have to navigate a tricky group stage that includes taking on Mexico at Estadio Azteca.

Keep an eye on: Patrick Schick (Bayer Leverkusen) is a 30-year-old striker who needs three goals to move into third all time for Czechia.

Fact to know: Czechia became an independent nation in 1993 but made the finals twice as Czechoslovakia in 1934 and 1962.

World Cup title odds: +15000

Odds to advance from group: -475

Group A opponents: South Korea (June 11), South Africa (June 20), Mexico (June 24)

Iran

(Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

The objective for Team Melli, which has qualified for four straight World Cup tournaments, is to finally reach the knockout stage for the first time in its team history. In a group that includes Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand, that could be a reasonable objective.

Keep an eye on: Medhi Taremi (Olympiacos) is a 33-year-old striker who has played for Porto and Inter Milan.

Fact to know: Iran has three wins all time at the World Cup, having beaten USA (1998), Morocco (2018) and Wales (2022).

World Cup title odds: +30000

Odds to advance from group: -230

Group G opponents: New Zealand (June 15), Belgium (June 21), Egypt (June 26)

Ivory Coast

(Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

It's been a while since we last saw the Ivory Coast at the World Cup — its last appearance was in 2014 — and this is a different generation than when the legendary Didier Drogba was captaining the Elephants. But there is talent on this roster, and a 4-0 thumping over South Korea in a March friendly will provide momentum for this summer.

Keep an eye on: Amad Diallo (Manchester United) is a 23-year-old winger who has made 63 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 11 goals and 13 assists (as of April 10).

Fact to know: Ivory Coast has made three previous World Cup appearances but never advanced past the group stage.

World Cup title odds: +25000

Odds to advance from group: -370

Group E opponents: Ecuador (June 14), Germany (June 20), Curaçao (June 25)

Sweden

(Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images)

Under manager Graham Potter, Sweden had one of the most remarkable paths of any team that will be appearing at the World Cup. The Swedes didn't actually win a game in their initial qualifying campaign but made the World Cup playoffs due to their UEFA Nation Leagues performance. Will the team's duo of talented Premier League strikers in Liverpool's Alexander Isak and Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres — who scored four goals in March's playoff games — deliver this summer?

Keep an eye on: Isak (Liverpool) is a 26-year-old striker who scored 62 goals and 11 assists in 109 appearances at Newcastle United before making the move to his current club.

Fact to know: Sweden has made the quarterfinals three times since 1974, most recently doing so in 2018.

World Cup title odds: +8000

Odds to advance from group: -250

Group F opponents: Tunisia (June 14), Netherlands (June 20), Japan (June 25)

Tunisia

(Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP) (Photo by FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images)

With seven World Cup appearances in its history, is Tunisia ready to finally reach the knockout stage? The Eagles of Carthage know that's a tough assignment with Netherlands and Japan in their group. A fun detail — Tunisia was the first African nation to win a World Cup match when it beat Mexico in 1978.

Keep an eye on: Elias Saad (Hannover 96) is a 26-year-old winger who has been playing in Germany since 2019.

Fact to know: This will be Tunisia’s sixth World Cup appearance in the last eight editions of the tournament.

World Cup title odds: +50000

Odds to advance from group: +120

Group F opponents: Sweden (June 14), Japan (June 21), Netherlands (June 25)

Austria

(Photo by Alex Nicodim/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Back at the World Cup for the first time since 1998, Austria will rely on a strong veteran core this summer. Real Madrid defender David Alaba and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer headline a group coached by Ralf Rangnick, who served as an interim manager for Manchester United. The Austrians can certainly hold their own in a group that includes Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Keep an eye on: Alaba (Real Madrid) is a 33-year-old center back, Austria’s captain and second all time on the squad in appearances with 112.

Fact to know: Austria’s best finish at the World Cup came in 1954, reaching the semifinals and finishing in third place.

World Cup title odds: +10000

Odds to advance from group: -340

Group J opponents: Jordan (June 17), Argentina (June 22), Algeria (June 27)

Egypt

(Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Fans will know to watch out for Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool legend who announced earlier in the year that it will be his final season at Anfield. Egypt — the most successful team in Africa with seven continental titles — will lean on Salah to help get the Pharaohs out of the group stage for the first time in the World Cup.

Keep an eye on: Omar Marmoush (Manchester City) is a 27-year-old center forward who scored 37 goals and 20 assists for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga before moving to the English Premier League.

Fact to know: Egypt is looking for its first win ever at the World Cup, recording a 0-5-2 (W-L-D) record in its three previous appearances (1934, 1990, 2018).

World Cup title odds: +30000

Odds to advance from group: -310

Group G opponents: Belgium (June 15), New Zealand (June 21), Iran (June 26)

Paraguay

(Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Paraguay will look to spoil the party as the first opponent for the USA in group-stage action. La Albirroja will be led by midfielder Miguel Almirón, who is a familiar face having played for MLS side Atlanta United and Premier League mainstay Newcastle United before a return to MLS. The team received some good news after a knee injury to midfielder Diego Gomez (Brighton & Hove Albion) earlier in April appeared to be less serious than initially expected.

Keep an eye on: Julio Enciso (Strasbourg) is a 22-year-old attacking midfielder who made 57 appearances with Brighton & Hove Albion before moving to France’s Ligue 1 last year.

Fact to know: Paraguay reached the quarterfinal in its last World Cup appearance in 2010, losing to Spain — the eventual champions that year.

World Cup title odds: +20000

Odds to advance from group: -575

Group D opponents: United States (June 12), Türkiye (June 20), Paraguay (June 25)

Scotland

(Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

The Tartan Army will be full voice this summer with Scotland back in the World Cup for its first appearance since 1998. The Scots will be riding the success of its star midfielder Scott McTominay, who scored an epic bicycle-kick golazo to clinch his country's spot back in November. A former Manchester United product, McTominay has found his stride with Italian club Napoli. He'll have the chance to shine this summer against Brazil and Morocco.

Keep an eye on: Andy Robertson (Liverpool) is a 32-year-old left back who is Scotland’s captain and second overall in national team appearances with 92.

Fact to know: In its eight World Cup appearances, Scotland has never advanced past the Group Stage.

World Cup title odds: +20000

Odds to advance from group: -230

Group C opponents: Haiti (June 13), Morocco (June 19), Brazil (June 24)

Senegal

(Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Will history repeat itself like it did in 2002 when Senegal took down France in its opener? The Lions of Teranga won't surprise anyone like they did back then, especially as Senegal has become one of Africa's strongest sides. Led by former Liverpool and Bayern winger Sadio Mané, look for Senegal to make some noise in a group that includes tough opponents France and Norway.

Keep an eye on: Mané (Al-Nassr) is a 34-year-old winger who made 269 appearances for Liverpool from 2016 to 2022, scoring 120 goals and 46 assists in that span.

Fact to know: Senegal is one of just three CAF teams to have made the quarterfinals of the World Cup, doing so in 2002.

World Cup title odds: +10000

Odds to advance from group: -200

Group I opponents: France (June 16), Norway (June 22), Iraq (June 26)

South Korea

(Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

You can set your watch to South Korea being at the World Cup with the Taegeuk Warriors now making 11 straight tournament appearances. Back in 2002 as co-hosts, the squad became the first Asian team to reach the semifinals. How far can South Korea go this summer? It'll face co-host Mexico, but with plenty of European-based stars, South Korea could be the favorite in Group A. In his first full season at LAFC, Son Heung-min is in fine form — he leads MLS with seven assists — and will want to keep that up at the World Cup.

Keep an eye on: Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich) is a 29-year-old center back who was named the best defender in Italy (Serie A) in 2023 and most recently won the Bundesliga title last season.

Fact to know: South Korea has advanced to the knockout stage in three of the past six World Cups.

World Cup title odds: +35000

Odds to advance from group: -330

Group A opponents: Czechia (June 11), Mexico (June 18), South Africa (June 24)

Belgium

(Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

Longtime star Romelu Lukaku has been hampered by a hamstring injury, but there's still tons of experience for Belgium. The Red Devils’ golden generation — which includes Lukaku, veteran Napoli midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and all-world Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois — can make one final push for an elusive trophy. Belgium looked every bit the part in a 5-2 win over the USA in a March friendly, especially its supporting cast that includes electric Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku.

Keep an eye on: De Bruyne (Napoli) is a 34-year-old midfielder who holds the record for becoming the fastest player to reach 100 assists in the English Premier League.

Fact to know: Belgium’s best finish at the World Cup has come in the semifinals, doing so in 1986 and 2018.

World Cup title odds: +3500

Odds to advance from group: -2000

Group G opponents: Egypt (June 15), Iran (June 21), New Zealand (June 26)

Croatia

(Photo by Eston Parker/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Runners-up in 2018. Third place in 2022. Has anyone punched above its World Cup weight more than Croatia? Already with one of the most magnificently unique kits in all of soccer, the checkered squad can't be counted out in 2026, especially with its experience level and the fact that it's led by superstar Luka Modrić. The 40-year-old midfielder and 2018 Balon d’Or winner has six Champions League trophies to his name from his time at Real Madrid.

Keep an eye on: Joško Gvardiol is a 24-year-old Manchester City center back and left back who was signed for a reported $106 million by his current club in 2023, the second-biggest transfer fee in Premier League history.

Fact to know: Croatia has made the World Cup six times and has advanced to the semifinals in three of those appearances.

World Cup title odds: +9000

Odds to advance from group: -475

Group L opponents: England (June 17), Panama (June 23), Ghana (June 27)

Germany

(Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The four-time World Cup winners’ depth took a hit when it was announced on April 18 that forward Serge Gnabry tore an adductor muscle, likely ending any hope of the Bayern Munich star playing for Germany this summer. Despite Gnabry's likely absence, Germany is always capable of making a run, if not winning it all. But since winning it all in 2014 in Brazil, the Germans have not advanced out of group stage play. Midfielder Florian Wirtz helped Bayer Leverkusen go undefeated en route to winning the German title two seasons ago before being named Bundesliga Player of the Year in 2025 and then making a big move to Liverpool. In March, the 22-year-old Wirtz scored his 10th goal in just 39 games for his country.

Keep an eye on: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) is a 23-year-old attacking midfielder who has made over 140 Bundesliga appearances for his current club since 2019.

Fact to know: No team has more appearances in the World Cup final than Germany with eight.

World Cup title odds: +1400

Odds to advance from group: -10000

Group E opponents: Curaçao (June 14), Ivory Coast (June 20), Ecuador (June 25)

Japan

(Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

Could this be the summer of the Samurai Blue? Japan looked impressive in March in friendly wins over England and Scotland, only adding to the buzz surrounding one of Asia's most talented teams. Japan produced two of the biggest upsets in 2022 by beating Germany and Spain in the group phase, but the team has never progressed beyond the Round of 16. And as much as Japan is a delight to watch on the pitch, kudos must be given to the team's supporters, who are known for cleaning up stadiums after matches.

Keep an eye on: Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion) is a 28-year-old winger who has made 109 appearances in the English Premier League since the 2022-23 season, recording 22 goals and 18 assists (as of April 12).

Fact to know: Japan has made it to the knockout stage in four of the past seven World Cups.

World Cup title odds: +5000

Odds to advance from group: -340

Group F opponents: Netherlands (June 14), Tunisia (June 21), Sweden (June 25)

Netherlands

(Photo by Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images)

Behind the best team to have never won a World Cup, these fans are hungry for a trophy. Just look at recent major tournaments like the men’s and women’s Euros and how the fans flood the streets in bright orange. The Dutch have plenty of individual talent to make some noise, from Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong to Liverpool duo Cody Gakpo (winger) and defender Virgil van Dijk. Four years ago, the Oranje took eventual champion Argentina to a thrilling penalty shootout in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal. How far can this group go in 2026? Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has a physical squad, fast wingers and a ton of players with big-game experience.

Keep an eye on: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool) is a 23-year-old defensive midfielder who won the English Premier League last season, playing in 37 league matches for his current club.

Fact to know: Netherlands has made the finals of the World Cup three times but has yet to win.

World Cup title odds: +2000

Odds to advance from group: -1400

Group F opponents: Japan (June 14), Sweden (June 20), Tunisia (June 25)

Switzerland

(Photo by EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)

Switzerland is as dependable as the watches produced in the country; this team is headed to its sixth consecutive World Cup. It has reached the Round of 16 in each of the last three editions. Led by Premier League veterans Manuel Akanji (defender) and captain Granit Xhaka (midfielder), the Swiss will try to make at least the quarterfinals this summer — something they haven’t managed since 1954.

Keep an eye on: Xhaka (Sunderland) is a 33-year-old defensive midfielder who is the captain of Switzerland and is also their all-time leader in appearances with 144.

Fact to know: Switzerland has made the knockout stage in each of the last three World Cups, as well as four of the last five.

World Cup title odds: +10000

Odds to advance from group: -1800

Group B opponents: Qatar (June 13), Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 18), Canada (June 24)

Türkiye

(Photo by Hakan Akgun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Türkiye returns to the World Cup after a 24-year hiatus after it reached the semifinals in 2002, losing to eventual champion Brazil by a single goal. This summer in a group with Australia, Paraguay and co-host USA, the Crescent Stars are probably the favorites to come out on top. That's due to having star players across Europe's top leagues, including Real Madrid youngster Arda Güler, Juventus’ attacking midfielder Kenan Yıldız and Inter Milan veteran midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

Keep an eye on: Güler (Real Madrid) is a 21-year-old attacking midfielder who has made more than 100 appearances for his current club since joining in 2023.

Fact to know: This is just Türkiye’s third appearance at the World Cup, having made it in 1954 and 2002.

World Cup title odds: +6500

Odds to advance from group: -500

Group F opponents: Australia (June 13), Paraguay (June 19), United States (June 25)

Uruguay

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The winners of the first-ever World Cup in 1930, Uruguay wants to reach the final once again for the first time since winning its second title in 1950. Marcelo Bielsa, who took over as coach in 2023, has been criticized recently after a run of lackluster results in friendlies, which even prompted longtime striker Luis Suárez to consider returning to national team duty. But this squad still has talent, including Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo and Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. It'll need to step up in a group that includes Spain and Saudi Arabia.

Keep an eye on: Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) is a 27-year-old center back who has made more than 200 appearances with his current club since 2019.

Fact to know: Uruguay is one of 10 nations to have made the World Cup on 15 different occasions.

World Cup title odds: +6500

Odds to advance from group: -800

Group H opponents: Saudi Arabia (June 15), Cape Verde (June 21), Spain (June 26)

Canada

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Canada returned to the World Cup in 2022 after last appearing in 1986. And now this summer, the Canadians are co-hosts. Can Wisconsin native and former MLSer Jesse Marsch manage the squad to some history by winning Canada's first World Cup game ever? Alphonso Davies, who can play as a forward or a defender, has been a pivotal player for Bayern Munich over several seasons. He remains the focal point for Canada. In a group that feels relatively winnable — although the other three teams could say the same — Canada will want to at least advance to the knockout round to make this tournament a success.

Keep an eye on: Jonathan David (Juventus) is a 26-year-old striker who scored 87 goals and 17 assists in 178 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille before his move to Italy last year.

Fact to know: Canada is looking for its first point ever at the World Cup, going 0-6-0 (W-L-D).

World Cup title odds: +20000

Odds to advance from group: -500

Group B opponents: Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 12), Qatar (June 18), Switzerland (June 24)

Colombia

Two losses in March to fellow World Cup teams, France and Croatia, were disappointing, but Colombia could be one of the biggest surprises this summer. Backed by big crowds, Los Cafeteros finished behind Argentina and fellow sleeper Ecuador in South American qualifying. Attacking midfielder James Rodriguez joined MLS' Minnesota United this season in an effort to get playing time ahead of the World Cup, even though he is still trying to find regular playing time and was even hospitalized for dehydration in March. Colombia's group-stage finale in Miami against Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal may be the most raucous first-round match of the tournament.

Keep an eye on: Luis Díaz (Bayern Munich) is a 29-year-old winger who spent four seasons at Liverpool and currently ranks third in the Bundesliga in both goals (15) and assists (13).

Fact to know: This will be Colombia’s seventh World Cup appearance, with its best finish coming in 2014 — reaching the quarterfinals.

World Cup title odds: +4000

Odds to advance from group: -800

Group K opponents: Uzbekistan (June 17), Congo DR (June 23), Portugal (June 27)

Ecuador

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Ecuador could be the toughest team out of South America at this World Cup, headlined by players that are making a splash across Europe. La Tri finished second in South American qualifying behind Argentina and ahead of Brazil. Defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo, who plays at Chelsea, may be the best in the world at his position. Two draws in March friendlies with Morocco and the Netherlands didn't slow down Ecuador, and the group-stage finale this summer against Germany could very well decide the group.

Keep an eye on: Willian Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain) is a 24-year-old center back who has made more than 30 Champions League appearances for his current club.

Fact to know: This year’s team is considered Ecuador’s golden generation, with several players playing in Europe’s top leagues.

World Cup title odds: +8000

Odds to advance from group: -900

Group E opponents: Ivory Coast (June 14), Curaçao (June 20), Germany (June 25)

Mexico

(Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Mexico will now have hosted World Cup matches on three occasions. The previous two times? It reached the quarterfinals. It would be disastrous to not do so this time around, especially considering the home-field advantage El Tri will have. Mexico held its own at home in a March friendly against Portugal, settling for a scoreless draw before another stalemate with Belgium in Chicago. The co-host will lean on veteran Fulham striker Raul Jimenez, but it remains to be seen if the team brings young midfielders Gilberto Mora and Obed Vargas. But could an unprecedented sixth World Cup appearance be in the cards for keeper Guillermo Ochoa?

Keep an eye on: Álvaro Fidalgo (Real Betis) is a 29-year-old central midfielder who made one appearance for Real Madrid in 2018 before moving to Club América in 2020, where he made 228 appearances until making the move to his current club last year.

Fact to know: Those aforementioned quarterfinal finishes (in 1970 and 1986) were Mexico's best-ever finishes at the World Cup.

World Cup title odds: +7000

Odds to advance from group: -750

Group A opponents: South Africa (June 11), South Korea (June 18), Czechia (June 24)

Morocco

(Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Morocco won't sneak up on anyone this time around. In fact, it'll face big expectations to make another deep run at this summer's World Cup. In 2022, the Atlas Lions became the first African and Arab nation to reach the semifinals. Earlier in January, Morocco hosted the Africa Cup of Nations, where it reached the final and was retroactively given the title after a controversial finish with Senegal. Mohamed Ouahbi, who led Morocco’s U-20 team to a Youth World Cup title in 2025, is now in charge of the senior side.

Keep an eye on: Achraf Hakimi is a 27-year-old right back who has played for Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan before making the move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

Fact to know: Morocco has advanced past the group stage twice, making the Round of 16 in 1986 and the semifinals in 2022.

World Cup title odds: +6000

Odds to advance from group: -1000

Group C opponents: Brazil (June 13), Scotland (June 19), Haiti (June 24)

Norway

(Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

After a World Cup absence that stretched to 1998, Norway is back and fully looking to make its presence felt. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard may be battling for Premier League supremacy, but they're poised to help Norway navigate a difficult group. Haaland — whose father, Alfie, played at the 1994 World Cup — has topped 30 goals in four straight seasons for Manchester City and, with 55 international goals heading into June, is his nation’s career leader.

Keep an eye on: Ødegaard is a 27-year-old attacking midfielder who captains the Norwegian national team and has made more than 200 appearances for current club Arsenal.

Fact to know: This will be Norway’s fourth appearance at the World Cup, exiting in the Round of 16 in two of those appearances.

World Cup title odds: +2800

Odds to advance from group: -575

Group I opponents: Iraq (June 16), Senegal (June 22), France (June 26)

United States

(Photo by Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images)

Playing at a World Cup on home soil for the first time since 1994, the United States is hoping to make a deep run this summer under highly paid former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino. It won’t be easy for FIFA’s 16th-ranked squad. Since finishing fourth at the inaugural 1930 World Cup, the Americans’ best showing was a quarterfinal trip in 2002. Just equaling that feat this summer will require American star Christian Pulisic & Co. to win two knockout-stage matches — one more than they’ve managed in 10 tournament appearances.

Still, this USA squad is widely considered the most talented ever, with legitimate European club stars such as AC Milan’s Pulisic and Juventus’ Weston McKennie. The core that gained invaluable experience at Qatar 2022 is just now hitting its prime and has added a top striker in former England youth international Folarin Balogun, who has 18 goals for Monaco so far in 2025-26. Yet ugly March losses to Belgium and Portugal in pre-World Cup tuneups have tempered expectations, and Pulisic has been caught in an extended scoring drought for both club and country. His last goal for AC Milan came on Dec. 28, 2025, while his last goal for the Stars and Stripes was in November 2024. As of April 21, Pulisic’s scoreless streak stands at 17 games.

Keep an eye on: Pulisic is a 27-year-old forward/winger and was one of two players to score at least 10 goals with at least nine assists in Serie A play last season.

Fact to know: USA has made the knockout stage in five of its last eight World Cups.

World Cup title odds: +6500

Odds to advance from group: -575

Group D opponents: Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19), Türkiye (June 25)

Argentina

(Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

The defending World Cup champs want to become the first country to win consecutive titles since Brazil did it in 1958 and 1962. Can La Albiceleste do it, and will the team have Lionel Messi leading the way? Messi hasn't officially committed for this summer, but all signs point to the 38-year-old superstar vying for back-to-back World Cup titles.

With Lionel Scaloni also back as coach after leading Argentina to glory in 2022, the team has talent across the board to make the dream a reality. Messi and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo could become the first men to play in six World Cups. Messi already holds the record for most matches (26) and is tied for fourth in goals with Just Fontaine (France) at 13, trailing only Germany's Miroslav Klose (16), Brazil’s Ronaldo (15) and West Germany's Gerd Müller (14).

Keep an eye on: Julián Alvarez (Atlético Madrid) is a 26-year-old striker who was acquired for $104 million from Manchester City in 2024.

Fact to know: Argentina is one of four teams to have made six World Cup finals, winning three of them.

World Cup title odds: +850

Odds to advance from group: -10000

Group J opponents: Algeria (June 16), Austria (June 22), Jordan (June 27)

Brazil

(Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The last time a World Cup final was held in the United States, Brazil left with the trophy in hand. That 1994 victory then led to a record fifth title in 2002, but Brazil fans have now waited nearly a quarter-century to add a sixth star to the iconic yellow jersey. The team now has its first non-Brazilian coach in legendary Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti, along with tons of talent. One player, however, who doesn't seem to fit into Ancelotti's plans this summer is Neymar. The longtime Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona star has been inconsistent since returning to Brazil to play for club Santos. That could likely see him being left off the World Cup squad altogether this summer.

Keep an eye on: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) is a 25-year-old winger who finished as runner-up in the 2024 Ballon d’Or voting.

Fact to know: Brazil is the only nation to have participated in all 23 editions of the World Cup.

World Cup title odds: +850

Odds to advance from group: -10000

Group C opponents: Morocco (June 13), Haiti (June 19), Scotland (June 24)

England

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Star striker Harry Kane just won the Bundesliga title with his club Bayern Munich — can he now further his trophy haul? Kane could also win a Champions League trophy with Bayern, but the ultimate prize will surely be leading England to the World Cup title in the summer. Thomas Tuchel is the man in charge of the Three Lions, and he'll have plenty of stars to make it happen. Injuries and poor form have hampered some players — such as Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Real Madrid duo Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold — but this should be one of the strongest squads at the tournament.

Keep an eye on: Declan Rice (Arsenal) is a 27-year-old central midfielder who was selected to the Professional Footballers’ Association Team of the Year in 2024 and 2025 for the English Premier League.

Fact to know: England’s lone World Cup title came in 1966.

World Cup title odds: +600

Odds to advance from group: -10000

Group L opponents: Croatia (June 17), Ghana (June 23), Panama (June 27)

France

(Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images)

In what was arguably the greatest World Cup final ever, France fell short on penalties to Argentina in 2022. Now, Les Bleus are stacked once again and expected to finish the job this time. The lineup will be a who's who of soccer stardom, headlined by Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain) and star Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé. The team's depth took a hit when Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike — who scored for France in its 2-1 friendly win against Brazil last month — went down with an Achilles injury (announced on April 16). Still, there is plenty of depth on this French side, which is looking to send out Didier Deschamps on a high note, as the longtime manager — he was a World Cup winner as a player in 1998 — will depart at the end of the summer.

Keep an eye on: Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) has 29 assists in all competitions this season, three shy of joining Lionel Messi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Armenia's all-time goals leader) as the only players to record 32 assists in a single season this century.

Fact to know: France has made four of the last seven World Cup finals.

World Cup title odds: +600

Odds to advance from group: -5000

Group I opponents: Senegal (June 16), Iraq (June 22), Norway (June 26)

Portugal

(Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

The question isn't whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be at the World Cup but whether Portugal actually need the 41-year-old superstar to lead an attack that's among the best in the world.

Ronaldo had been dealing with a hamstring injury earlier and did not play for Portugal in a friendly against the United States in Atlanta in March. But he still brings a stellar résumé: a five-time Ballon d’Or winner with more international goals than any other men’s player at 143 in 266 international matches. And, like his great rival Lionel Messi, Ronaldo could also make it six World Cup tournament appearances.

Keep an eye on: Vitinha (Portugal) is a 26-year-old defensive midfielder who finished third in the 2025 Ballon d’Or voting.

Fact to know: This will be Portugal's seventh straight World Cup with its best finish coming in 2006 and 1966, making the semifinals.

World Cup title odds: +1100

Odds to advance from group: -5000

Group K opponents: Congo DR (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 23), Portugal (June 27)

Spain

(Photo by NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Not advancing beyond the Round of 16 since its lone title in 2010, Spain is now primed to reach the final thanks to a trio of Barcelona players who'll lead the squad. In attack, 18-year-old Lamine Yamal will make his World Cup debut. The defense is set and commanded by 19-year-old Pau Cubarsí. And Pedri will anchor a midfield that will also likely include Manchester City’s Rodri, following a long layoff because of a knee injury. Having won the 2023 UEFA Nations League and 2024 Euro title, La Roja will be among the most followed squads this summer.

Keep an eye on: Pedri (Barcelona) is a 23-year-old central midfielder who has the highest transfer value of any midfielder in the world at $176.8 million (according to Transfermarkt).

Fact to know: With its 2024 Euro title, Spain is the only country to have won that tournament three times and also the only nation to have won it in consecutive editions (2008, 2012).

World Cup title odds: +450

Odds to advance from group: -10000

Group H opponents: Cape Verde (June 15), Saudi Arabia (June 21), Uruguay (June 26)

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).