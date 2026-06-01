FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?

Updated Jun. 2, 2026 9:22 a.m. ET

Winning two knockout stage games? That means you're really in the running to win the World Cup.

Let's check out the odds for which countries will make it to the quarterfinals at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 2.

 

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To Reach Quarterfinals

France: -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)
Spain: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)
England: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)
Brazil: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Portugal: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Argentina: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Belgium: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Netherlands: +145 ((bet $10 to win $24.50 total) 
Germany: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Norway: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Colombia: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)
USA: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Mexico: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Switzerland: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Uruguay: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Morocco: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)
Croatia: +410 (bet $10 to win $51 total)
Türkiye: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)
Ecuador: +490 (bet $10 to win $59 total)
Canada: +490 (bet $10 to win $59 total)
Japan: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Austria: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Ivory Coast: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Senegal: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Egypt: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Sweden: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
South Korea: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Here's what to know about this oddsboard. 

Recent History: The quarterfinals are kinda a given for France, at least in recent years. The French have made it to at least the quarterfinals in five of the last seven World Cups, and they have made the final in four of the last seven years, winning the tournament twice. As for Spain, it has only made the quarterfinals twice in the past seven tournaments, but did win it all in 2010. Brazil has made it to at least the quarterfinals for eight consecutive tournaments. 

The Host Nations: Canada has never won or drawn a World Cup match in two tournament appearances. This will be its third World Cup showing. As for Mexico, it has two quarterfinal appearances all time (1970 and 1986), and the USA has one QF appearance (2002). 

 
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