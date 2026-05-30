USA Would Love A Pre-World Cup Win. Does The Team Actually Need One?

U.S. SOCCER NATIONAL TRAINING CENTER (Fayetteville, Ga.) — Mauricio Pochettino tells the story often.

Long before he became the manager of some of global soccer’s biggest brand-name clubs — and before he agreed to lead the United States men’s team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil — the now 54-year-old was a rugged central defender with Argentina’s all-planet squad.

Not only is La Albiceleste capable of winning any World Cup it enters, fans in the fútbol-crazy South American nation expect them to. It’s the same for the coaches and players: anything less than hoisting the trophy is failure.

As a player at the 2002 World Cup, Pochettino & Co. had every reason to believe that they’d win the grandest prize in sports, having entered the tournament in Japan and South Korea on a 17-game unbeaten run that included a 1-0 win over heavyweights Germany in their send-off match.

"And we arrived to the World Cup and ciao: out in the group stage," Pochettino told me during a roundtable with reporters at the team's training facility outside of Atlanta ahead of the USA’s final two preparation matches, starting with Sunday’s clash vs. Senegal in Charlotte.

Optimism that this USA squad is capable of making a deep run at this summer’s World Cup took a hit back in March, when Pochettino’s side was thoroughly outclassed by Belgium and Portugal, two of Europe’s most powerful teams.

Winning one or both of these upcoming exhibitions — the U.S. meets four-time World Cup champ Germany next Saturday in Chicago in their final test match — would go a long way toward making fans and players alike believe that the Americans are capable of doing something special over the next seven weeks.

Still, vigorous debate remains over how much these warm-up games matter. Or to Pochettino’s point, if they matter much at all.

"I’m kind of torn," heart-and-soul midfielder Tyler Adams admitted ahead of the Senegal game. "Winning is contagious, and I've always said that. Like, once you go out and you're able to compete and win, no matter how you win, you feel confident."

Christian Pulisic and the USA doing some pre-World Cup training. (Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images)

It’s a fair point. At the same time, these are the final chances to try out different tactics and players. The games don’t flow the same way, as teams can make up to 11 substitutions in non-official matches compared to five in World Cup contests. Then there’s the threat of injury. Players will leave it all on the field for their countries on the biggest stage. In the games just before, often they’re trying, even subconsciously, to avoid injury on the eve of achieving a life-long dream.

"The objective is to compete well, but not taking risks and of course being safe," Pochettino said on Saturday.

It’s a difficult balance to strike for world-class athletes who usually only know one speed.

"All of us as players, even when we play, five against five in training, we want to win," defender Joe Scally said on Friday. "Your job is to win, to get your team over the line. So yeah, of course we want to win these games. It's important, and it'll give us momentum going into the tournament."

Senegal will be a stern test for the Stars and Stripes. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It won’t be easy. While the June 6 friendly vs. Germany (the USA's final tuneup before the World Cup opener) is a true measuring stick, Senegal is no slouch. Led by English Premier League veterans Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gueye and Sadio Mané, the Lions of Teranga are ranked No. 14 by FIFA, two spots ahead of the Stars and Stripes.

"I think it's a fantastic team," Pochettino said of Senegal. "It’s a good challenge for us."

Both warm-up games are, no doubt. But far harder ones await, starting with the USA’s World Cup opener against Paraguay on June 12. With sky-high stakes, those are the tests that will ultimately define the legacy of this U.S. team and Pochettino tenure at the helm of it.

"These are two really strong opponents, so we have a great opportunity to test ourselves going into the World Cup," star forward Christian Pulisic said on Saturday. "We want to get good results. But most important is just feeling confident, getting a good rhythm, and feeling comfortable with our plan going into the actual big games."

Perhaps Pochettino put it best. "The World Cup," he said, "is completely different."

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