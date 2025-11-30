Argentina World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

Are we in store for a repeat act from the GOAT? Argentina is looking to become the third country to win back-to-back World Cup titles, aiming to join Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962). The biggest question may not be if Argentina can reach the final in 2026, but will they do it with or without Lionel Messi? All signs point to Messi being in the 2026 squad for one last dance.

How they Qualified:

Argentina finished at the top of the 10-team qualifying table in CONMEBOL, which is the soccer confederation that represents South America. Lionel Messi finished with eight goals during the qualification process for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the team only losing twice during the 18-game campaign.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group J is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

Previous World Cup appearances:

1930, 1934, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

What is Argentina's Best Finish in the World Cup?

1978, 1986, 2022 — Champions

Who'll be Argentina's Key Players at the World Cup?

Argentina will provide a blend of proven champions and rising stars who can shape the tournament. Lionel Messi remains influential, striker Lautaro Martínez will be central to Argentina’s attack, and Julián Álvarez offers versatility and creativity, capable of playing wide, centrally, or in a supporting role in the attack.

In midfield, Rodrigo De Paul continues to be the team’s engine, offering work rate, ball progression and leadership that hold the squad together in high-pressure matches. Emiliano Martínez remains one of the world's best goalkeepers and has consistently stepped up his stoppage rate in penalty kick situations.

Who is Argentina's Manager at the World Cup?

Lionel Scaloni wants to become the first manager to win multiple World Cup titles since Vittorio Pozzo did so with Italy back in 1934 and 1938. Scaloni will have the roster to do so. Under his leadership, Argentina is in the midst of one of its greatest eras when it comes to winning silverware. Scaloni has won the 2021 and 2024 Copa América titles, the 2022 Finalissima, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina's All-Time Leading Scorer:

Lionel Messi: 115 goals (active player)

Played for Barcelona, PSG; plays for Inter Miami

Is also the team's all-time leader in Caps with 196

Argentina's Team Nickname:

La Albiceleste

About the Country:

Population: approximately 45.9 million

Capital: Buenos Aires