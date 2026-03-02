Rodrygo: 'It’s Logical' for Neymar To Be on Brazil’s 2026 World Cup Squad

Real Madrid star Rodrygo has made his feelings crystal clear regarding the composition of the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup, sending a direct message to manager Carlo Ancelotti.

As the Selecao continues its transition under the Italian tactician, questions have consistently circled around the role of Neymar. However, for Rodrygo, the veteran playmaker remains an indispensable figure if the South American giants are to reclaim their throne on the global stage.

Rodrygo believes in a potential sixth world title for Brazil

Speaking during an appearance on the program Um Dia Com... on CazeTV, Rodrygo offered a passionate defence of his idol, and highlighting the symbolic and emotional weight of the former Barcelona superstar. The young forward, who has become an essential pillar for both club and country, believes that a potential sixth world title for Brazil would feel incomplete without the presence of the legendary number 10. Despite modern tactical shifts, the Real Madrid ace insists the squad's hierarchy should still be built around the brilliance of their all-time leading goalscorer.

Win would not have same grace without Neymar

The 2026 cycle represents what is likely the final chance for Neymar to achieve World Cup glory, but his path has been fraught with physical setbacks. Currently 34, the attacker has been battling his way back from a major knee operation, a process that has forced him to miss significant game time. Rodrygo’s comments serve as a reminder to the technical staff that the dressing room still views Neymar as the leader and the creative heartbeat of the national side.

Rodrygo was asked about the necessity of Neymar for the upcoming tournament in North America, and he did not hold back in his assessment. "It's logical. For me, in my opinion, there's not even a discussion. But we know, of course, he needs to be well, he has to be preparing, he is returning from knee surgery. It won't have the same grace to win without him, so we need him," stated the 25-year-old winger.

Fitness remains the key hurdle

While the sentiment is strong, the reality of Neymar's fitness remains a hurdle that Carlo Ancelotti must navigate. The superstar recently showed flashes of his vintage self, netting twice in a 2-1 victory over Vasco, a performance that sparked relief and excitement among the Brazilian fans. However, maintaining that level of intensity in a high-pressure World Cup environment is a different challenge altogether, and Ancelotti will be the one tasked with making the final call on the veteran's inclusion.

The relationship between Rodrygo and Ancelotti could be a decisive factor in these negotiations. Having worked closely together at the Santiago Bernabeu, the two share a unique bond of trust and tactical understanding. Rodrygo’s public lobbying for Neymar is more than just a teammate’s support; it is a strategic nudge to his club manager to ensure that Brazil’s greatest individual talent is given every opportunity to lead the line in 2026.

Generational link between past and future

Rodrygo’s stance is particularly significant given his own rising status. At 25, he has consolidated his place as one of the best in the world, yet he remains humble enough to champion the legacy of the man who wore the number 10 before him. By bridging the gap between the established stars and the emerging talent, Rodrygo is helping to foster a sense of unity that has often been missing in previous Brazilian campaigns.

The decision ultimately rests with Ancelotti, who must balance the romanticism of Neymar’s return with the clinical requirements of a modern international tournament. With the World Cup approaching, the pressure is mounting on the Italian to deliver a winning formula.