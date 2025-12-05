2026 World Cup Odds: Teams Favored to Advance to Knockout Stage, Group Winner Odds

With the first 48-team edition of the World Cup coming next summer, the group stage has been officially set.

On Friday at the Kennedy Center in Washington, a collection of FIFA soccer legends, dignitaries and celebrities drew the groups from four pots. Now, we know who every country will have to play next summer across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Forty-two teams have been placed into groups, and the last six spots will be determined in March.

Spain, Argentina, Brazil, and Germany enter the tournament with the strongest odds to advance from the group stage, supported by recent major-tournament success and talent-rich rosters. The Spaniards are the defending European Champions while the Argentinians are looking to win back-to-back titles. Germany has not made it out of the group stage in the last two World Cups, but has always been a perrenial contender— having won four titles in its history. And then of course there's Brazil, which has more titles than any country with five.

Portugal and France also hold favorable odds to reach the knockout stage, with the French having made back-to-back finals including a 2018 win— while the Portuguese are coming off a UEFA Nations League title of their own.

The USMNT recived a favorable group and is -575 to advance— drawing Paraguay, Australia and the yet-to-be-determined winner of Playoff C (Türkiye, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo). In friendlies this year against both group opponents, the U.S. came away with victories— outscoring both opponents 4-1. The Americans were able to avoid tougher opponents from other pots like Morocco, Croatia, Colombia and Japan in Pot 2 or Norway in Pot 3.

Still, U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino said the the team needs to be "optimistic" but also "respect all of the opponents." They'll look to rebound after a disappointing 2024 Copa América in which the team failed to make it out of the group stage. Since the group stage was introduced in 1975, the United States was the first host nation to fail to reach the Copa América knockout stage. In the 2025 Gold Cup, the U.S. lost to Mexico in the final, but still reached the title match despite not having Christian Pulisic, Jedi Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Sergino Dest.

With that in mind, let's dive into the odds for each team to advance to knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, via DraftKings Sportsbook as of December 5.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Odds to Advance to Knockout Stage

Spain: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)

Argentina: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)

Brazil: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)

Germany: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)

Portugal: -2500 (bet $10 to win $10.40 total)

France: -2500 (bet $10 to win $10.40 total)

Belgium:-2000 (bet $10 to win $10.50 total)

Mexico: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)

Ecuador: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)

Uruguay: -800 (bet $10 to win $11.25 total)

Colombia: -800 (bet $10 to win $11.25 total)

Morocco: -700 (bet $10 to win $11.43 total)

South Korea: -700 (bet $10 to win $11.43 total)

United States: -575 (bet $10 to win $11.74 total)

Norway: -575 (bet $10 to win $11.74 total)

Austria: -450 (bet $10 to win $12.22 total)

Iran: -340 (bet $10 to win $12.94 total)

Egypt: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Senegal: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Ivory Coast: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Scotland: -230 (bet $10 to win $14.35 total)

Paraguay: -230 (bet $10 to win $14.35 total)

Algeria: -230 (bet $10 to win $14.35 total)

Australia: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

DR Congo: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Denmark: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Saudi Arabia: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Türkiye: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

New Zealand: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Uzbekistan: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Slovakia: +215 (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)

Cabo Verde: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Jordan +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Jamaica: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Iraq: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

South Africa: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Czechia: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Bolivia: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Haiti: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Romania: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Kosovo: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Curacao: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Republic of Ireland: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Suriname: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

North Macedonia: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

New Caledonia: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Odds to Win Group

Group A:

Mexico: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

South Korea: +225 (bet $10 to win $xx total)

Denmark: +450 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

South Africa: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Czechia: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Republic of Ireland: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

North Macedonia: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Group B:

Switzerland: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Italy: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Canada: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Qatar: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Wales: +1800 (bet $10 to win $xx total)

Bosnia and Herzegovina: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Northern Ireland: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Group C:

Brazil: -475 (bet $10 to win $12.11 total)

Morocco: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Scotland: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Haiti: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Group D:

United States: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Paraguay: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Türkiye: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Australia: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Slovakia: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Romania: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Kosovo: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Group E:

Germany: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Ecuador: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Ivory Coast: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Curacao: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Group F

Netherlands: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Japan: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Tunisia: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Sweden: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Ukraine: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Poland: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Albania: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Group G

Belgium:-155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)

Iran: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Egypt: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

New Zealand: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Group H

Spain: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)

Uruguay: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Saudi Arabia: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Cabo Verde: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Group I

France: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Norway:+260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Senegal: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Iraq: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Bolivia: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Suriname: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Group J

Argentina: -370 (bet $10 to win $12.70 total)

Austria: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Algeria: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Jordan +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Group K

Portugal: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Colombia: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

DR Congo: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Uzbekistan:+1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Jamaica: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

New Caledonia: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Group L

England: -450 (bet $10 to win $12.22 total)

Croatia: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Ghana: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Panama:: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on soccer and other sports.