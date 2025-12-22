Mbappe Pays Tribute to 'Idol' Ronaldo After Breaking His Real Madrid Record

Kylian Mbappe sent a heartfelt message to "idol" Cristiano Ronaldo after copying the Portugal superstar's iconic celebration following his landmark goal in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Sevilla. The France forward had a birthday to remember as he found the back of the net to help Xabi Alonso's men move to within a point of La Liga leaders Barcelona on Saturday.

Mbappe scores penalty as Real put the pressure on Barcelona

Mbappe celebrated his 27th birthday in style as he scored a late penalty to help Real defeat 10-man Sevilla at the Bernabeu. Los Blancos took an early lead thanks to Jude Bellingham’s first-half effort, before Sevilla’s Marcao was sent off following a mistimed challenge on the England international.

And with just four minutes of normal time left to play, Mbappe secured all three points for Real as he converted a penalty after Sevilla defender Juanlu Sanchez was penalised for fouling Rodrygo inside the box. The win means Real are now just a point behind fierce rivals Barcelona ahead of their trip to Villarreal on Sunday.

Real talisman equals Ronaldo's club-record 59 goals in a year

And if scoring a goal on his birthday wasn’t enough, Mbappe achieved an incredible milestone with his spot-kick against Sevilla.

After sending goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos the wrong way, the former Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco striker equalled Ronaldo’s club-record 59 goals in a calendar year - a feat the Real legend achieved in 2013.

Marking the occasion by borrowing Ronaldo’s famous ‘Siu’ celebration, Mbappe then had plenty of warm words for his childhood hero following the final whistle in Madrid.

Mbappe hails 'incredible' achievement of matching 'idol' Ronaldo

In quotes carried by Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Mbappe said: "It's incredible, in my first [full] year to be able to do what Cristiano did.

"[He’s] my idol, the best player in Real Madrid's history. The celebration is for him. I wanted to give him a shout-out because he's always been good to me, he's helped me adapt to Madrid, and now it's great to help Madrid win games.

"Today I wanted to share that with him. I have a very good relationship with him, he’s my friend now, and I send my best wishes to him and all Madrid fans, and a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

"It's a special day because it's [also] my birthday. I’ve always said since I was little that it's a dream to play a professional match on my birthday, and even more so for my dream team. The goal was to finish the year with a win."

Mbappe will not have the chance to break Ronaldo’s record as Real’s clash with Sevilla was their final fixture of 2025. Alonso’s side are not back in action until they travel to Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis on Sunday, 4 January.

France captain opened up on his & Ronaldo's relationship earlier this year

After completing his long-awaited move to Real in June 2024, Mbappe immediately took to social media to express his delight at joining the Spanish giants. In a post which then went viral on Instagram, the 27-year-old shared several images including one of him meeting Ronaldo when he was a child.

And in an interview with Universo Valdano, a television show which is programmed on Spanish broadcasting network Movistar+, Mbappe revealed he regularly receives advice from the Al-Nassr striker.

"Cristiano has always been a role model, an example, for me," Mbappe said in October. "I'm lucky to be able to talk to him. He gives me advice, helps me... He's the number one, the biggest reference at Real Madrid. People, even now, still dream of Cristiano. He's the best, but I want to forge my own path, and it will be historic for me and for Real Madrid. I want to do something historic with Real Madrid."

Mbappe heads into 2026 as La Liga and Champions League's top scorer

Mbappe has been in remarkable form in what has been a testing 2025-26 season for both Real and manager Alonso, who has been under pressure following a run of results which has seen the club usurped at the Liga summit by Barcelona.

Real’s No. 10 has scored an incredible 29 goals in just 24 games in all competitions this term. He is currently the top goalscorer in both La Liga (18) and the Champions League (9) heading into 2026.