USA World Cup Spotlight: Big News On The Injury Front As Tyler Adams Returns

This week brought some good news for the U.S. men’s national team. With the ultra-important March camp looming, a few key players returned to play for their clubs after being out with injury.

Let’s start with midfielder Tyler Adams, who captained the USA at the 2022 World Cup. He started for Bournemouth in a 0-0 draw vs. West Ham on Saturday after a two-month layoff. Adams, who sprained his MCL in December, looked strong in his first game back. His return is earlier than expected, which must be a relief for U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Tyler Adams is back for Bournemouth after a knee injury (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Striker Ricardo Pepi was also back in action over the weekend after missing nine league games due to breaking his arm in January. Pepi, who donned a black cast on his left forearm in PSV Eindhoven’s 3-1 win over Heerenveen, subbed on in the 76th minute and went to work. He had a right-footed shot saved in the 77th minute and a goal overturned in the 78th before scoring for real in the 87th. He sent a screamer from outside the box into the bottom right corner.

Pepi is vying to make his first World Cup roster and knows there’s not much time left to prove himself to Pochettino and his staff. But he quickly reminded those who may have forgotten that he’s a clinical finisher, which is something the USA will need this summer.

"Amazing feeling to be back!" Pepi wrote on social media. "Thank you to all the PSV’ers for the warm support on my return. Let’s finish strong!"

PSV manager Peter Bosz talked about Pepi after the game.

"I have to tell you very honestly that I didn’t know what to expect from him," Bosz said via the team website . "He shot two goals, one of which was disallowed. That goal he did score was a typical Pepi goal. If he gets the ball there in that spot you can count on a goal."

Pepi is competing amongst a U.S. striker pool that includes Folarin Balogun, who figures to be Pochettino’s No. 1 option, as well as Patrick Agyemang and Haji Wright. All four players have been performing and scoring for their clubs recently. This is a good problem for Pochettino to have, and it will be telling which of these players he invites to training camp next month, which features matches against Belgium (March 28) and Portugal (March 31) in Atlanta.

Christian Pulisic returned to AC Milan's starting lineup. (Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

Over in Italy, Christian Pulisic returned to AC Milan’s lineup. The USA star has been dealing with bursitis, but started in a 1-0 loss to Parma on Sunday where he had multiple scoring opportunities saved in 62 minutes on the pitch. Pochettino and the U.S. want Pulisic to be feeling strong entering March camp, but most importantly, they want him at his best come June 12 when the U.S. faces Paraguay in its World Cup opening match.

While Adams, Pepi and Pulisic seem to be on the upswing, other World Cup hopefuls aren’t so fortunate.

Antonee "Jedi" Robinson did not play in Fulham’s 3-1 victory over Sunderland on Sunday. After an agonizing knee injury kept him out 12 games at the start of the season, Robinson finally returned to his club in December. Now he has a new ailment – a reported ankle issue – which has to be frustrating for the star left back.

Elsewhere, attacking midfielders Gio Reyna has missed multiple games for Borussia Mönchengladbach with a muscle injury, while Diego Luna sat out Real Salt Lake’s season opener – a 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps – with a knee issue.