FOX Sports To Present 'Summer Of '94' Documentary on USA's Team at 1994 World Cup
It was the summer of 1994, and it changed soccer history in the United States. The superstars, the legends and … the hairstyles.
When the U.S. hosted the FIFA Men's World Cup that year, it created iconic moments that continue to be felt to this day. And with the tournament returning this summer to the U.S. – along with fellow co-hosts Canada and Mexico – it's a great time to look back at the impact of the USA '94.
FOX Sports announced on Friday alongside Imagine Documentaries, Delirio Films, DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios and Copper Pot Pictures, the new original documentary feature "Summer of ‘94" chronicling the rise of the U.S. men’s national team leading up to that tournament.
The film will premiere on May 23 on FOX. The film highlights the wild journey of the USA's squad, which included FOX Sports analysts Alexi Lalas (host of the "State of the Union Podcast") and Cobi Jones.
Other alumni from the team who'll be featured in the film include Tony Meola, John Harkes, Marcelo Balboa, Eric Wynalda, Jeff Agoos, Thomas Dooley, Paul Caligiuri, and head coach Bora Milutinović.
The film will have its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival on Saturday at the Rollins Theatre as part of the Documentary Spotlight, Documentary Feature program.
The 1994 USA team at the World Cup (Getty)
2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch
The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).
What is the USA's Schedule for the 2026 World Cup?
Christian Pulisic and the United States now know their path to glory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after learning their group stage opponents, which stadiums they will play at and the times for the games. All three games will be on FOX.
- June 12: United States vs. Paraguay — Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California (9 p.m. ET)
- June 19: United States vs. Australia — Seattle Stadium (3 p.m. ET)
- June 25: United States vs. UEFA Playoff C (Slovakia, Kosovo, Türkiye, Romania) — Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California (10 p.m. ET)
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