Matt Turner And Ricardo Pepi Start For USA In Friendly Against Senegal

Matt Turner's hopes of being the United States' No. 1 goalkeeper at the World Cup this summer got a boost on Sunday.

Turner was chosen by Mauricio Pochettino to start in the United States' first pre-World Cup friendly against Senegal at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Turner, who was the starting goalkeeper for the U.S. at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has primarily served as the backup for Matt Freese in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup. Freese will start on the bench.

Ricardo Pepi will also start for the U.S. against Senegal. Pepi was a surprise omission from the 2022 World Cup squad but made himself undeniable in 2026 with a 19-goal campaign for PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivisie. This marks Ricardo Pepi's first start since Nov. 18, 2024 vs. Jamaica in Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.

Pochettino is expected to heavily rotate his squad in Sunday's match.

"The objective is to compete well, but not taking risks and of course, being safe," Pochettino said on Saturday."

The United and Senegal have agreed, per FIFA rules, to use the maximum of up to 11 substitutes each in today’s World Cup tune-up in Charlotte, according to FOX Sports' Doug McIntyre. The match wil kick-off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Here is the full starting XI: