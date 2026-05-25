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Carlo Ancelotti Blasted For 'Absurd' Decision To Call-Up Neymar For 2026 World Cup
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Carlo Ancelotti Blasted For 'Absurd' Decision To Call-Up Neymar For 2026 World Cup

Published May. 25, 2026 1:30 p.m. ET

Carlo Ancelotti is already feeling the heat as Brazil manager before a ball has even been kicked at the 2026 World Cup. The Italian's decision to include veteran star Neymar in his final squad has been labeled "absurd" by a former Selecao international, who has called the Santos star's recent performance levels into question.

Velloso slams Ancelotti's 'absurd' decision

Former Brazil international Wagner Fernando Velloso has pulled no punches in his assessment of Ancelotti’s 2026 World Cup squad.

Speaking on the 'Novabrasil em campo' program, the retired goalkeeper expressed his disbelief that Neymar was selected over Chelsea's Joao Pedro.

"I would not call up Neymar for the World Cup. To take Neymar and not take Pedro is an absurdity of those that football allows. Pedro is the top scorer of everything, Neymar cannot even play against Recoleta and he is in the Cup," Velloso stated.

He further accused the Santos man of being selective with his fitness, claiming: "Neymar chose the matches. He didn’t play against Palmeiras, Flamengo, Bahia, but he played against Recoleta, Red Bull Bragantino... Only against the weak teams, to try to make a difference. And he didn't do it."

A leadership void in the Selecao

While Velloso was harsh on Neymar's current output, he did offer a backhanded compliment regarding why Ancelotti might have turned to the 34-year-old. He suggested that the current Brazil squad lacks the personality and gravitas required for a major tournament.

He added: "Faced with a national team without identity, without charisma and without a leader, I think Neymar's call-up brought hope for the fans. It's not that I think Neymar is going to make that difference in the Cup. His call-up was good for that, because we have a national team of weak players. There is no leader in the national team. It's not that Neymar is either, but at least he's a technical leader, he already was."

Neymar reveals emotional reaction to call-up

Despite the external noise, Neymar himself has been deeply moved by the opportunity to represent the Selecao once again. While critics question his physical state, the former Barcelona and PSG star has been open about the personal toll of his journey back to the national team.

In a recent public appearance, Neymar shared intimate details of the night the squad was announced. "I went to sleep at 6:30 or 7:00 in the morning, watching all the videos," he said.

"I couldn't stop crying all night. I was there with my wife and daughters, sleeping in the same bed. They were sleeping, and I was crying watching each video, because it wasn't easy."

Preparing for the 2026 challenge

The debate surrounding Neymar's inclusion is unlikely to fade as the tournament approaches. Ancelotti has banked on the forward's experience to guide a younger generation of Brazilian talent, despite concerns over his consistency and fitness

The forward remains defiant and focused on the task ahead, promising to give his all for the jersey. "It was difficult, it was hard, but in the end it was worth it. It was worth it to feel this affection, this emotion, this feeling of being Brazilian and representing each one of you in a World Cup," Neymar concluded.

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