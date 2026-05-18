FIFA Men's World Cup
Neymar Makes Brazil's FIFA 2026 World Cup Squad
FIFA Men's World Cup

Neymar Makes Brazil's FIFA 2026 World Cup Squad

Updated May. 18, 2026 5:43 p.m. ET

One of the most electric players of his generation will return for one final shot at World Cup glory. 

Neymar has been called up to represent Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with manager Carlo Ancelotti bringing in the 34-year-old forward as part of the 26-man squad. The Italian coach took over in May 2025 had not summoned Neymar until Monday.

This will be Neymar's fourth World Cup after making his debut in 2014, which was hosted in his native country.  He helped win Olympic gold in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and is Brazil’s leading men's scorer with 79 goals. But Neymar has struggled to return to top fitness since he tore his left ACL in October 2023.

Neymar emerged at Santos as one of football’s brightest talents, winning domestic titles and the 2011 Copa Libertadores. He joined Barcelona in 2013 and won the 2015 UEFA Champions League. In 2017, Neymar transferred to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee, collecting multiple league titles despite recurring injuries. A brief stint in Saudia Arabia with Al-Hilal then followed him returning to his boyhood club Santos.

Ancelotti's 26-man squad also features, as expected, Brazil's main players in recent years, Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior and Barcelona forward Raphinha.

Brazil's 26-man roster:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio)

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Wesley (Roma), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo)

Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Vinicius Júnior (Real Madrid), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St. Petersburg), Neymar (Santos), Rayan (Bournemouth).

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