4 Takeaways From France's World Cup Roster Selection

There is a strong and almost undoubted sentiment that France is not only a major contender for the FIFA 2026 World Cup title, but Les Bleus quite simply are the ones to beat.

In the last two tournaments, France ended as champion (2018) and runner-up (2022) and as Didier Deschamps looks to end his remarkable managerial reign (one of only three managers to win the World Cup as player and manager) this summer, his recently announced 26-man squad is more than prepared to win the third title in its history.

But he is not getting carried away.

"I have ambition, and I want the players to have it too," said Deschamps in a press conference after making the announcement. "But I don't want us to lose our humility. I'm not going to hide and say we're not among the teams with the potential to become world champions…but there are eight, maybe 10 teams that can say that. It's not by shouting: 'We're the best, we're the strongest.'"

Here are my takeaways on France's World Cup squad:

1. Don't Be Surprised By Those Snubs

Eduardo Camavinga and Randal Kolo Muani are staying back. (Getty Images)

Deschamp's level-headedness has made him a successful head coach at the international level and despite my appreciation for his humility, no matter how he paints it, he knows his squad is terrifyingly deep. So much so that some very talented and well-known names failed to make the cut. Will it come back to haunt Deschamps or are the omissions a result of a truly, devastatingly dangerous squad that needed balance, experience and clinical ability in order to go all the way? Time will surely tell.

France has such a talented player pool that the nation could have filled out two top-tier World Cup squads. Heads were definitely turned when Eduardo Camavinga and Randal Kolo Muani, two players from the 2022 squad, were left off this time. But there is nothing controversial about Deschamps’ decision to omit both of these players, regardless of their past with the national team.

Camavinga was the only outfield player who didn’t start either of the team’s friendlies against Brazil and Croatia in March. His season with Real Madrid has been plagued with injuries and inconsistent performances, and you just can’t afford to have that kind of campaign and expect to make the French squad.

Even more so can be said of Kolo Muani, who has only five goals to his name with Tottenham Hotspur (on loan from PSG) and only one in the Premier League, which was back in February. With the embarrassment of riches on the attacking line (even without the injured Liverpool youngster Hugo Ekitiké), Kolo Muani, if being honest with himself, probably saw this coming. They both did.

2. A Chance For Kylian Mbappé To Reset

Kylian Mbappé will need to move past recent drama. (Getty Images)

Despite the individual accomplishments with Real Madrid (leading La Liga’s goal standings once again), Kylian Mbappé has had a tumultuous second season with Los Blancos, who once again relinquished the league title to Barcelona and failed to deliver a Champions League trophy, a piece of silverware not yet won by the French captain.

What’s worse, the fans are turning against him. On Thursday night, after returning from injury and coming on as a substitute in a 2-0 win against Real Oviedo, he was jeered by his own supporters. The reported friction with manager Álvaro Arbeloa (and Xabi Alonso before him) doesn’t help so this World Cup probably comes at a great time for Mbappé. It’s an opportunity to press the reset button and reclaim the status as the best attacker in the game. He will need to have a strong mindset to help France win a third World Cup title and his second.

Who knows, maybe when he returns to Madrid (if?) he will have Jose Mourinho to welcome him as new coach! Whether that’s a positive or negative, I’ll leave that up to you, esteemed reader. But in terms of France, especially with so many youngsters, Deschamps will need his leader to be at the top of his game—mentally and physically.

3. N’Golo Kanté Gives Balance On A Glitzy Squad

N’Golo Kanté brings the experience. (Getty Images)

France has historically been renowned for two respected exports in the world: exquisite red wine from the Bordeaux region and N’Golo Kanté. Both get better with age.

We can all marvel at the likes of Mbappé, Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé and many other attackers, but France’s success mainly depends on the defensive spine of the team – from the excellent resilient mind of Arsenal’s William Saliba to Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano, the backline will be key.

But I want to acknowledge the always-reliable genius of N’Golo Kanté, who once again will be France’s most important player. Even at 35, he will be key due to his ability to read the game, offer stability and make tactical decisions during vital moments of action. Without him, France would be weaker.

France is at its best when it is strong off the ball, protecting Mike Maignan’s goal and allowing the attacking line to flourish in the final third. Deschamps, a former defensive midfielder (and one of the best ever in this position) knows this too well.

And I really wouldn’t worry about Kanté because just like the playwright David Mamet once wrote, "old age and treachery will always outdo youth and exuberance."

4. Will Talent Compensate For Experience?

Mike Maignan takes over in goal for France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

One particular factor to remember is that there are a lot of World Cup first-timers in this squad. In total, there are 13 players who have never experienced the biggest sporting event on the global stage. The goalkeepers, for example, all three of them — Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Robin Risser (Lens) and Brice Samba (Rennes) — are new to the competition. From Chelsea’s Malo Gusto to Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) and Rayan Cherki (Manchester City), there’s obvious talent but no experience.

France will most likely have the aforementioned Olise and PSG’s Désiré Doué in the starting lineup — barring any injuries — but the one I am focusing on is Maignan. He is clearly an experienced stopper with so much pedigree, but this is a big opportunity for him. We all know how important Hugo Lloris was to France throughout his career, so it’s key for the goalkeeper to live up to the moment. Maignan, who didn’t make the 2022 squad due to injury, will now take full advantage.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).